13/07/2020 18:08:14 (GMT +7)
Only 28% tourists will travel once borders reopen: survey

13/07/2020    18:05 GMT+7

Only 28% of international travelers said they would travel again once the borders reopen, while 65% said they would think about safety first,

according to a survey conducted by Google Asia Pacific about the travel concerns of tourists in Vietnam and the world in the future.

A floating restaurant in HCMC - PHOTO: DAO LOAN

Consequently, safety and hygiene are their top priorities.

“This means that even if countries are open, welcoming tourists without ensuring their safety does not work to stimulate tourism,” said Ha Lam Tu Quynh, Country Communications and PR Lead, Vietnam, Google Asia Pacific, during a recent training session on digital skills and digital marketing promotion organized by the Department of Tourism of HCMC and Google.

Quynh attributed this to the pandemic changing the interests of customers. So, businesses need to carefully study the new tastes of visitors. Currently, to many travelers, safety and hygiene are more important than the promotion of good food and wine.

Besides, at present, many businesses are trying to come up with new business plans to cope with the decline in the number of guests and market changes. However, Quynh said it would be unrealistic to develop a long-term plan at the moment while the development of the pandemic is still unknown.

“We would rather have short-term plans to meet the immediate needs of travelers,” she said.

 

According to information revealed by Google Asia Pacific, after the decline in March, the number of people interested in searching for information related to tourism increased in June 2020.

On Google search, although the number of tourism searches in the Vietnamese market was still lower than the same period last year, the figure doubled that of March.

On YouTube, especially, the number of people interested in tourism was higher than the period before the Covid-19 outbreak. The search volume, in particular, grew by 22%, while the amount of time spent watching clips on travel destinations increased by 11% and that of online tours increased by 60%. SGT

Dao Loan

Education and training of high-quality human resources in tourism and hospitality is key to improve productivity and the competitive capacity of Vietnam’s tourism sector, tourism experts have said.

Tourism has been one of the industries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic across the world and Vietnam is no exception, with foreign tourist arrivals and tourism revenue falling by more than 50 per cent in the first half of this year.

 
 

.
To attract domestic tourists, the Danang tourism industry in collaboration with Vinpearl hotels and other tourism facilities will offer various promotional packages, stated Cao Tri Dung, Chairman of the Danang Tourism Association.

The HCMC Department of Transport on July 7 put into operation a new speedboat that links Bach Dang Wharf with Binh Duong Province and Cu Chi Tunnels, with an aim to rev up water-borne tourism in the city.

Situated in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Con Dao island regularly features on global lists of the most beautiful destinations globally, 

Quang Ninh People's Committee has approved a 50 percent reduction in the entrance fees to local destinations for tourists that use overnight boats.

The Hoi An Centre for Culture, Sports, Broadcasting and Television has resumed all cultural and art activities under the ‘Hoi An By Night’ scheme aimed at popularizing the ancient town’s image through nightlife activities in the post COVID-19 period.

The upcoming Fantastic Da Nang 2020 festival is scheduled to take place between July 30 and August 5 with a wide range of interesting events, the Da Nang Municipal Department of Tourism announced on July 11.

Russia is likely to resume international flights to 13 countries, including Vietnam, in the post COVID-19 period, according to Russian News Agency TASS.

The HCM City Department of Tourism has been working in collaboration with Google to arrange training courses on July 9 that provide digital and marketing skills for state management officials and businesses that operate in the tourism sector.

Located in the central province of Quang Nam, the ancient city of Hoi An leads a list of the Top 15 cities in Asia as voted on by readers of US travel website Travel + Leisure.

Corals reefs only emerge on the water surface from May to the end of July, especially on the 1st and the 15th day of lunar months when the tide is low and the coral reefs are clearly visible on the sea water surface, creating beautiful scenery.

Education and training of high-quality human resources in tourism and hospitality is key to improve productivity and the competitive capacity of Vietnam’s tourism sector, tourism experts have said.

Located in Kien Hai district, Kien Giang province, Nam Du archipelago has emerged as an increasingly popular attraction among visitors due to the area’s tranquil and peaceful scenery, in addition to its array of local fresh seafood.

Tourists to the southern province of Ca Mau now can conveniently travel to nearby Kien Giang Province’s Nam Du Archipelago and Phu Quoc Island by using an express boat service that will be operated in the province from tomorrow.

An array of photos captured by foreign photographers during their visit to Con Dao island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province includes epic sunsets, children playing on the street, and the sky featuring sparkling stars at night, 

A photo contest focusing on landscapes and culture has kicked off with the aim to promote Vietnamese tourism.

Phu Quoc has one of the most beautiful coral reefs in Vietnam that covers 480 hectares and consists of 360 types of hard and dozens of soft corals.

The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2020, themed “Vietnamese tourism looks toward the future,” is slated for August 12-15 in Hanoi.

With the islands of Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Con Dao all being home to beautiful coral reefs, tourists are able to fully immerse themselves into crystal-clear water and participate in a range of fascinating scuba diving activities.

New or diversified tourism products are being introduced by many travel agents in Ho Chi Minh City to attract more holidaymakers. 

Many tour boats in Ha Long Bay may have to close and go bankrupt, said Chairman of Quang Ninh People Committee Nguyen Van Thang at a meeting session with the provincial people's council.

