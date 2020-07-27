Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Opening international tourism market: 'D-day' is nearing?

28/07/2020    07:30 GMT+7

The Prime Minister has agreed to resume air transportation between Vietnam and China, and has assigned relevant ministries to work with their Chinese counterparts on the frequency and conditions for passenger transport.

The Prime Minister has also assigned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and agencies to work with other countries on increasing rescue flights and opening commercial flights between Vietnam and other countries.

However, this doesn’t mean that international tourism markets will reopen soon because the pandemic has not been completely contained. Meanwhile, the vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 is still under preparation.

“Travel firms are waiting with eagerness, but the government still has not granted tourism visas. It is highly possible that in the immediate time, Vietnam would only grant entry visas to specialists and their relatives, because ensuring safety is the top priority,” said Cao Tri Dung, chair of Viet Nam TravelMart.

Other travel firms shared the same view, saying that though they are not sure about the possibility of reopening the market soon, the Prime Minister’s instructions on preparing for the resumption of air routes with other countries has brought hope.

According to Hoang Thi Phong Thu, head of Pegas Misr Travel Vietnam, the EU has opened to many countries since early July, while Russia has put Vietnam on the list of 13 countries it may resume air routes with.

A representative of a HCM City-based travel firm said it is still unclear when travel firms can receive foreign travelers, but the firm is making hectic preparations for ‘D-day’, when travelers return.

The bad news is that there is still no positive sign from the US and European markets and cruise ship travelers. Meanwhile, the good news is that travel firms can see potential from Russia and Northeast Asia.

 

Foreign travelers are keeping a close watch over Vietnam’s actions on border openings, air links and visa policies to prepare their business plans. Some tourism agency partners in Northeast Asia have committed to bring tourists soon after Vietnam allows entry of foreign travelers.

Thu of Pegas Misr Travel Vietnam said the partner of the firm, Pegas Touristik, which specialises in serving tourists on chartered flights, wants Vietnam to resume air routes for Russian tourists.

A local newspaper quoted a source as saying that Vietnam could welcome 6-8 million foreign travelers this year if Covid-19 could be contained soon and international tourism could be resumed in Q3. 

Kim Chi

The reopening of the tourism market may be near as resumption of air routes may occur to areas where COVID-19 is well controlled and to some countries which want to open safe corridors with Vietnam.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed establishing a “travel bubble” with a number of safe countries post – COVID-19 to welcome back foreign travelers to Vietnam by the end of July.

 
 

.
TRAVELicon  15 giờ trước 

The UNESCO Programme and External Relations Commission of the 209th Executive Board recently recognised Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong as a Global Geopark.

TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

Authorities in the central province of Quang Ngai are trying to evacuate over 2,600 tourists from Ly Son Island after a Covid-19 infection case was reported.

TRAVELicon  14 giờ trước 

There is a house over 100 years old in Truong Yen in Hanoi’s suburban district of Chuong My that has a unique gold-plated Thieu Chau (a kind of wood-made, gate-shaped item to decorate altars) 

TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

Many tours to Da Nang in July and August have been cancelled as the coastal city starts social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

From now to the end of the year, the number of domestic travelers is expected to reach about 70-80% of that in the same period last year.

TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

Quang Tri Ancient Citadel is situated in the heart of Quang Tri town, which was once a military defence system and hosted the administration office of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945).

TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

Danang City has decided to stop welcoming tourists to the central city within 14 days from July 26 to ensure safety for tourists and the community.

TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

Hanoi is among the top picks of Vietnamese travelers.

TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

When mentioning Con Dao island, people often remember Con Dao prison, once considered "Hell on Earth" during the war against the foreign invaders. 

TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

The ‘Northern miniature village’ is constructed with sophistication, arranged and decorated in the owner's desire of maintaining traditional culture values.

TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

With the Dien Bien Phu Battlefield Relics Complex, Dien Bien is currently considered one of the most attractive destinations on Vietnam's tourism map.

TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

Ongoing questions regarding the development of the night-time tourism in Hanoi have attracted the involvement of a range of experts. 

TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

By winning recognition as a global geopark by UNESCO, Vietnam’s Dak Nong Geopark promises to become an alluring tourist attraction among foreign travellers in the near future.

TRAVELicon  25/07/2020 

Lan Ha Bay, which is located to the east of Cat Ba island in the northern port city of Hai Phong, is a wonderful destination for visitors to explore, have great experiences and enjoy their weekend vacations.

TRAVELicon  25/07/2020 

The Cha Loi Cave system, which is located at the foot of a limestone mountain in the northwest of Le Thuy District, in the central province of Quang Binh, has been recently put into operation.

TRAVELicon  25/07/2020 

More trains will resume operations on the Hanoi - HCM City route to meet the rising demand during the summer holiday.

TRAVELicon  25/07/2020 

The past few months has witnessed a gloomy atmosphere descend on Japanese and Korean streets in Ho Chi Minh City due to a huge shortage of customers, with many business outlets ceasing operations.

TRAVELicon  25/07/2020 

As the largest brackish lagoon in Southeast Asia, Tam Giang Lagoon bears both the wild and quiet beauty of a natural treasure and can totally wow any visitor coming here, particularly during sunset.

TRAVELicon  24/07/2020 

Leading news website Insider of the United States has named Vietnam’s UNESCO-recognised Non Nuoc Cao Bang geopark among the 50 best views in the world.

TRAVELicon  24/07/2020 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Long An has launched a virtual portal and a mobile application to provide information about local tourism services and destinations.

