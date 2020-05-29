Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
PM calls for launch of tourism development fund

 
 
02/06/2020    11:51 GMT+7

To fuel the recovery of tourism, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the ministries of finance and tourism to put in place a tourism development fund to help businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic resume normal operations.

Tourists take selfies on the Golden Bridge at the Sun World Ba Na Hills tourist site in Danang City. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the ministries of finance and tourism to initiate a tourism development fund – PHOTO: VNA

The fund, which was approved at the end of last year, will operate as a single-member limited liability company, with the State fully owning its charter capital and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism serving as its owner representative.

The fund’s charter capital of VND300 billion will be funded by the State budget in the first three years after its launch.

The State budget will also grant an annual sum to cover the fund’s operational costs. This amount will be sourced from the total annual budget collection from visa and immigration services for foreigners by 10% and from tourism entrance fees by 5%.

The fund will be tapped for organizing tourism promotion activities and events, in addition to supporting market research activities and developing travel products.

Tourism businesses stressed that the fund will enable them to attract more foreign tourists to Vietnam through the roll-out of post-Covid-19 tourism promotion campaigns.

A travel firm director noted that the business community is looking forward to the launch of the fund, which would be a lifesaver for many travel firms and localities, and hoped the money would be used efficiently and transparently. SGT

 
 
 

Wonderful Sa Pa seen amid white clouds
Wonderful Sa Pa seen amid white clouds
PHOTOSicon  5 giờ trước 

Each spring and summer marks the arrival of groups of visitors to the cultural town of Sa Pa in the northern province of Lao Cai as new arrivals seek to snap beautiful photos of the town amid cloudy conditions.

Vietnam's doors still closed to inbound travelers
Vietnam's doors still closed to inbound travelers
TRAVELicon  1 giờ trước 

The government has released Resolution No 79/NQ-CP on granting e-visas to citizens from 80 countries, which will take effect on July 1. However, this doesn’t mean that Vietnam will open its doors to foreign travelers on July 1.

Vietnam’s tourism strives to bounce back
Vietnam’s tourism strives to bounce back
TRAVELicon  18 giờ trước 

The tourism sector is making concerted efforts to recover after a stagnant stage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on promoting domestic travel while preparing to welcome foreign arrivals.

When to restart international flights still undecided
When to restart international flights still undecided
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s national aviation authority is still undecided over the exact date for the reopening of international commercial air routes,

Tourism services reopen at destinations in central region
Tourism services reopen at destinations in central region
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

Tourism services at popular destinations in the ancient town of Hoi An will open from today after being closed for two months to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Da Lat promotes adventure tours with groups of 15 or fewer
Da Lat promotes adventure tours with groups of 15 or fewer
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

Adventure tours with small numbers of people have been trending recently in Da Lat City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

Central provinces join hands to stimulate tourism
Central provinces join hands to stimulate tourism
TRAVELicon  01/06/2020 

At the signing ceremony on tourism development cooperation held on May 30, leaders of Thua Thien-Hue, Danang and Quang Nam agreed that cooperation is very essential.

The horn shell in Mekong River Delta
The horn shell in Mekong River Delta
TRAVELicon  01/06/2020 

The horn shell, also known as the mud creeper, are commonly found in mangrove forests. These are found on tree trunks, feeding on algae or organic detritus.

Travel firms resume operation, design tours for young clients
Travel firms resume operation, design tours for young clients
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

Specializing in outbound tours for young clients, IGo is now considering launching domestic tours after two months of ‘hibernation’ because of Covid-19.

Vietnamese food: Shrimp cake
Vietnamese food: Shrimp cake
VIDEOicon  01/06/2020 

No trip to Hanoi is complete without a visit to the city's iconic West Lake. But have you tried one of its traditional delicacies? These crispy shrimp cakes are the perfect complement to a day by the water's edge.

Japan mulls easing entry ban on four countries, including Vietnam
Japan mulls easing entry ban on four countries, including Vietnam
TRAVELicon  01/06/2020 

Japan is considering easing the entry ban on Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand in the first relaxation of travel restrictions that were imposed due to the spread of the new coronavirus, government sources said.

Summer time in Ta Van - Lao Chai valley wows travellers
Summer time in Ta Van - Lao Chai valley wows travellers
PHOTOSicon  31/05/2020 

Distinct from the hustle and bustle town of Sapa, the Ta Van - Lao Chai valley is a peaceful and gentle place for travellers who love to explore nature as well as the life of the highland people.

The experience of being 7km deep in Paradise cave
The experience of being 7km deep in Paradise cave
PHOTOSicon  31/05/2020 

Most visitors who have been to Paradise cave, located in Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park, are only allowed to explore just the first 1km into this cave along a wooden staircase and boardwalk under bright lights. 

Exploring the stunning beauty of Ninh Thuan province
Exploring the stunning beauty of Ninh Thuan province
PHOTOSicon  30/05/2020 

Whilst the southern central coastal province of Ninh Thuan is most famous for its deep blue sea and beautiful beaches with white sands, the province also boasts a range of other spectacular features.

Vietnam Airlines resumes all domestic flights
Vietnam Airlines resumes all domestic flights
TRAVELicon  30/05/2020 

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airline has resumed full domestic operations with the number of domestic passenger flights on May 29 up 36 percent year on year to over 300.

Must-try street food options for a day trip to Hoi An
Must-try street food options for a day trip to Hoi An
TRAVELicon  30/05/2020 

Situated in the central province of Quang Nam, the ancient city of Hoi An leaves a great impression on visitors due to its fabulous culture, friendliness of local people, shopping options, and range of street food. 

Exploring ancient mansion of unique architecture in Hanoi
Exploring ancient mansion of unique architecture in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  30/05/2020 

An ancient mansion in Hang Be street of Hanoi, which was built in 1925 by Truong Trong Vong, a famous building contractor in the early 20th century, has become a spotlight in a tour around the city.

Tourism programme to highlight delights of Mu Cang Chai District
Tourism programme to highlight delights of Mu Cang Chai District
TRAVELicon  29/05/2020 

Tourists visiting Mu Cang Chai District in the northern province of Yen Bai can indulge themselves in a variety of exciting activities exploring local tourism like the paragliding festival, painting with beeswax or weaving brocade at the end of May.

Seven must-visit destinations of the Central Highlands region
Seven must-visit destinations of the Central Highlands region
TRAVELicon  29/05/2020 

Ta Dung lake, Dray Nur waterfall, the Coffee museum, and Bien Ho Che, also known as Tea lake, are among the most popular destinations for visitors to enjoy when taking a trip to the Central Highlands region.

Trapped in Vietnam: The story of a European couple
Trapped in Vietnam: The story of a European couple
TRAVELicon  29/05/2020 

When COVID-19 brought the world to its knees those far from home found themselves trapped abroad.

