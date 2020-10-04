Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/10/2020 10:21:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Prudent restart

09/10/2020    10:18 GMT+7

Vietnam’s domestic tourism market has started to move on after a long time of respite due to the second attack of the coronavirus in late July. 

However, most players in the field are keeping a prudent attitude, only booking services in accordance with their confirmed orders. Few have dared to make wholesale orders the way they did before.

Vietnam travelers in the upland city of Dalat in Lam Dong Province - PHOTO: THANH HOA

Different from the absolute confidence prior to the return of Covid-19, the tourism circle in Vietnam is much more cautious now about what would become of the domestic tourism market in the coming time. Although guests are returning, the fear that the pandemic may come back at any time and the worry about the purchasing power being affected as customers cut spending as well as their own financial constraints are barring the majority of tourist companies from making large orders.

“We should have finished the advancement for flight tickets and hotels for Tet (Lunar New Year) by now,” says the general director of a travel agency in District 1, HCMC. “But we have done nothing yet.”

Financial constrains after a long time of flat business have forced many tour operators not to pay for advancement of services although their partners, principally air carriers and hotels, are anxious and impatient.

“Early advancement requires a middle-size company to pay several billions of dong and a big one tens of billions of dong,” says the general director. “Nobody would do that now.”

Nguyen Ngoc An, deputy director of Fiditour, a travel service, shares what his colleagues thinks. He says Fiditour began to receive customers again in mid-September. But it remains too early at present to forecast what the market would be like. Therefore, the preparations for the services in the future, particularly for the two most important occasions, the Gregorian calendar New Year and the Lunar New Year, is just for form’s sake.

“We have received guests again and have prepared some services for the Lunar New Year,” says An. “However, we don’t dare to take it for granted. The market has just reopened for a short time.”

Some other bosses also say that although they desperately want to have services ready to offer the best prices to domestic travelers, the most important segment for the time being, they just look at what their counterparts and rivals are doing. Few have made a decision. This “status quo” may nonetheless change when September comes to an end and if pandemic can be well contained as it is now.

Safety is the first priority

On September 18, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism launched a stimulus program for domestic tourism designed for the last months of this year. The focus of this program is “Safe and Sound Travel in Vietnam,” which aims at domestic travelers and expatriates living in the country. To maximize the effects of the program, tourist companies have set up stimulus alliances to create products at reasonable prices, put into use the best safety measures and enhance communication on safe travel.

Speaking of the issue, people working in the tourism sector contend that following the second wave of the coronavirus in Vietnam, safety has become more important than ever in attracting customers again. Subsequently, that tourism authorities have emphasized the communication on safe destinations in this stimulus campaign and set up digital maps of infected areas and safe zones is necessary for spurring growth of the domestic market.

“Tourists will travel again if the pandemic is well contained and destinations are safe,” says Nguyen Huu Y Yen, general director of Saigontourist Travel Service. Yen insists that better communication on safe destinations will render the market more optimistic.

Addressing the question as to the market segments that are most likely to recover after the second wave of the coronavirus, Yen says currently it seems that the corporate segment may be the most promising.

At Saigontourist Travel Service, old customers have retained their contracts and new customers are coming in, Yen says. The new guests are companies placing orders for their staff in the coming time.

Meanwhile, some tour operators dealing with cruise ship passengers and accommodation highly appreciate the segments of walk-in guests and travelers making trips on their own. A case in point is Luxury Travel Group whose customers of these categories filled all the seats of tourist boats on Halong Bay and Cat Ba Island last week.

Building digital maps of infected and safe zones

In a recent move, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has just proposed many urgent measures to the Prime Minister for supporting tourist firms and their labor force in withstanding difficulties caused by Covid-19.

Of these proposals, aside from measures related to finance and taxes, the ministry suggested it would coordinate with the ministries of Information and Communication and of Health in building an app on Vietnam’s safe travel and a digital map of infected and safe zones.

The ministry argues that the digital map will make aviation and tourist companies more convenient to build their sales plans. Travelers will find the map useful, too, says the ministry. SGT

 

Dao Loan

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City to open more pedestrian streets in city centre
HCM City to open more pedestrian streets in city centre
TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

HCM City plans to open more pedestrian streets in central District 1 to meet locals and tourists’ entertainment and recreational demands.

Hotels work hard to prepare for quarantined guests
Hotels work hard to prepare for quarantined guests
TRAVELicon  08/10/2020 

Though finally reopening its borders again in October to meet the mounting travel demand, Vietnam has acted cautious and required all passengers on commercial flights to the country to acquire negative test result for COVID-19 within three days

Grilled chicken feet: crispy snack great with beer
Grilled chicken feet: crispy snack great with beer
TRAVELicon  08/10/2020 

Grilled chicken feet may sound unappetising, especially when compared to chicken wings, drumsticks or fillet steaks, but they are actually a delicacy in Vietnam, often eaten by many locals with friends and beer.

Grilled chicken feet: crispy snack great with beer
Grilled chicken feet: crispy snack great with beer
TRAVELicon  08/10/2020 

Grilled chicken feet may sound unappetising, especially when compared to chicken wings, drumsticks or fillet steaks, but they are actually a delicacy in Vietnam, often eaten by many locals with friends and beer.

The secret ingredient of Mekong Delta sour soup
The secret ingredient of Mekong Delta sour soup
TRAVELicon  08/10/2020 

Dien dien (Sesbania sesban) is a yellow flower found in the Mekong Delta during flooding season.

Hoa Lo Prison among leading historic prisons worldwide
Hoa Lo Prison among leading historic prisons worldwide
TRAVELicon  07/10/2020 

Famed travel website Traveloompa has named the Top 10 historic and famous prisons for travelers to visit worldwide, with Vietnam’s Hoa Lo Prison included in the list.

HCM City promotes tourism through postcards
HCM City promotes tourism through postcards
TRAVELicon  07/10/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City has unveiled a beautiful range of postcards following the launch of the “Hello Ho Chi Minh City" tourism promotion campaign on October 1, aimed at showcasing the city’s landscapes and the daily lives of local people.

Night tours of Hanoi’s historic Hoa Lo Prison
Night tours of Hanoi’s historic Hoa Lo Prison
TRAVELicon  07/10/2020 

Another night tour of Hanoi’s historic Hoa Lo Prison has made debut, taking visitors on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Miss Tourism World Asia 2019 enjoys natural beauty of Vietnam
Miss Tourism World Asia 2019 enjoys natural beauty of Vietnam
TRAVELicon  06/10/2020 

Miss Tourism World Asia 2019 Pham Lan Anh has just spent a week exploring the beauty of the northwestern mountainous province of Yen Bai which she said made her proud of and love Vietnam more.

Unspoiled tourist destinations in Binh Phuoc province
Unspoiled tourist destinations in Binh Phuoc province
TRAVELicon  06/10/2020 

Binh Phuoc province in southeastern Vietnam is known for its lush green forest, stunning natural landscape, and historical relic sites, which have attracted Vietnamese and foreign visitors.

Countries exempt VN travelers from COVID-19 self-isolation
Countries exempt VN travelers from COVID-19 self-isolation
TRAVELicon  06/10/2020 

Travelers arriving from Vietnam will no longer be forced to self-isolate for a two-week period upon arrival in several countries, including Singapore, South Africa, and the UK.

It takes a village to create appeal
It takes a village to create appeal
TRAVELicon  06/10/2020 

Wooden houses with roofs of yin-yang tiles and nestled on the side of a mountain are simple in design yet give Hoai Khao Village in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang a certain poetic charm.

Whale worshipping festival excites crowds in Vung Tau city
Whale worshipping festival excites crowds in Vung Tau city
TRAVELicon  05/10/2020 

The Nghinh Ong Festival, an event held for fishermen to pay their respects to whales and show their gratitude for a bumper catch, was held recently in Vung Tau, with thousands of residents and tourists in attendance.

Four wooden bridges on the sea in Vietnam
Four wooden bridges on the sea in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  05/10/2020 

Located in the middle of the blue sea with rustic architecture, these special wooden bridges are sites that attract young people who love to travel.

Quality tours at affordable prices needed to stimulate tourism market
Quality tours at affordable prices needed to stimulate tourism market
TRAVELicon  05/10/2020 

High-quality, affordably priced tours are needed to attract local tourists, especially following the second COVID-19 outbreak that occurred this summer, experts have said.

Vietnamese food: Fried mooncake
Vietnamese food: Fried mooncake
TRAVELicon  05/10/2020 

Autumn Festival means it's mooncake time! But one teacher in Hanoi is putting a whole new spin on this traditional dish. Watch our video to find out how.

Autumn – Hanoi’s most seductive season
Autumn – Hanoi’s most seductive season
TRAVELicon  04/10/2020 

Hanoi is at its most graceful and poetic in autumn. It is often vividly colorful.

Da Nang welcomes first group of tourists after over two months
Da Nang welcomes first group of tourists after over two months
TRAVELicon  04/10/2020 

The Department of Tourism in central Da Nang city held a ceremony on October 4 to welcome the first group of domestic tourists after more than two months all tourism activities in the city were suspended to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

National parks ideal for weekend getaways
National parks ideal for weekend getaways
TRAVELicon  04/10/2020 

If you want to temporarily leave behind the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy fresh air in forests, national parks not very far from HCMC may be venues of choice

Southeastern localities join hands over tourism stimulus program
Southeastern localities join hands over tourism stimulus program
TRAVELicon  04/10/2020 

HCMC and the six provinces of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Binh Thuan, Dong Nai and Tay Ninh have signed an agreement to introduce a tourism stimulus program, as the Covid-19 pandemic has been brought under control in Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 