Rustic dish of local prawns

17/10/2020    06:31 GMT+7

Rice paper roll with small rice-field prawns served with herbs and a small bowl of spicy fish sauce is a local rustic dish which wins the heart of many food lovers.

Rice paper roll with small rice-field prawns.

Small rice-field prawns look like tiny shrimps found in the sea, having the size of the small end of a chopstick. These crustaceans are the main ingredient of various specialties such as fried prawns, prawns stewed with starfruit, prawn paste and rice paper rolls with prawns. The rice paper rolls and prawns are the most preferred dish to enjoy on hot days as herbs combined with the dish give a fresh taste to diners.

Fresh prawns must be washed with water and shaken well to remove their tiny legs. Then, these small prawns are stir-fried with lard, offering the dish a fatty taste. 

Rice paper, herbs including sour starfruits, young bananas, fish mint, sweet basil, tia to (Perilla frutescens), and a small bowl of fish sauce with sliced chilies and garlics are ingredients needed to have a perfect combo of rice paper roll with prawns.

Diners should use a thin piece of rice paper to wrap small prawns and herbs. Then, dip the rice paper roll into spicy sour fish sauce and enjoy. Fresh flavor of the herbs and the prawns combined with sour taste of starfruits will satisfy your taste buds. Pickled young papaya is also a tasty side dish. The orange color of the prawns as well as the green color of the herbs make the dish look even more delicious.

 

Aside from rice paper, stir-fried prawns can be enjoyed with rice, too. SGT

Lam Nhu

Six delicious dishes to try during the winter in Hanoi

Six delicious dishes to try during the winter in Hanoi

As chilly weather steadily begins to creep over Hanoi, cold days allow people in the capital to enjoy a number of famous dishes.

Ầu Ơ Kitchen - A journey to the countryside

Ầu Ơ Kitchen - A journey to the countryside

We had a special dinner date at Ầu Ơ Kitchen, at the suggestion of a friend because it’s in downtown Hanoi. We trusted her taste, not just in a culinary sense but also her choice of setting, and above all the first-class service.

 
 

Green algae season in Tri An lake
Green algae season in Tri An lake
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

During the algae season, Tri An lake in the southern province of Dong Nai appears with a magical beauty, becoming an attractive place for photographers.

The oldest lighthouse in Vietnam
The oldest lighthouse in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

Located at Ke Ga cape in the central province of Binh Thuan, the lighthouse of the same name is a famous tourist destination.

HCM City all set for tourism revival
HCM City all set for tourism revival
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

The HCM City Department of Tourism has launched its largest ever tourism communication and stimulus campaign, ‘Hello HCM City,’ in an effort to kick-start the tourism industry, which has been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Places to visit in Cam Ranh
Places to visit in Cam Ranh
TRAVELicon  10 giờ trước 

Cam Ranh (Khanh Hoa province) attracts tourists with its poetic nature and vibrant tourist spots. Here are the top destinations in Cam Ranh.

“I love Sa Pa” tourism campaign launched
“I love Sa Pa” tourism campaign launched
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

A tourism promotion campaign with the theme of “I love Sa Pa” has debuted with the aim of attracting greater numbers of tourists to the renowned northern town as the country moves past the second wave of COVID-19 epidemic.

CNN releases “Why not Vietnam” video for tourism promotion campaign
CNN releases “Why not Vietnam” video for tourism promotion campaign
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

A 30-second video titled “Why not Vietnam” will be broadcast on news broadcaster Cable News Network (CNN) of the United States starting from October 15 to advertise Vietnamese tourism worldwide.

Islands and islets make a difference
Islands and islets make a difference
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

Under the sun, the high-speed boat was taking tourists to Phu Quoc Island off Kien Giang Province in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta. 

Vietnamese food takes small town in Northern Ireland by storm
Vietnamese food takes small town in Northern Ireland by storm
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

It feels like Vietnamese food has made it to every corner of the world and that people from Alaska to Auckland chow down on phở and bánh mì regularly.

Application to be launched to ensure safe trips for tourists amid COVID-19
Application to be launched to ensure safe trips for tourists amid COVID-19
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

Visitors’ concerns and worries about the safety of Vietnam as a destination amidst the COVID-19 pandemic can be swept away thanks to an application which will be launched on October 10 by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

With nearly some 125 miles of coastline, the South Central province of Phu Yen is home to pristine beaches and breathtaking landscapes.

Three famous highland towns in Vietnam
Three famous highland towns in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

Leaving busy streets to go to towns with pristine beauty, visitors will experience very peaceful moments. Here, you can admire the majestic mountains and experience the lives of local people.

Three beautiful mountaintop areas in northern Vietnam
Three beautiful mountaintop areas in northern Vietnam
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

“Dinosaur spine", referring to mountain-top winding roads, is the familiar name given to some famous tourist destinations in the North by travelers.

Try Ben Tre’s specialties with coconut milk
Try Ben Tre’s specialties with coconut milk
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

People in Ben Tre Province in the Mekong Delta, known as the kingdom of coconut, use the fruit for cooking, handicrafts and other items.

Five top tourist destinations in October
Five top tourist destinations in October
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

October is a good time to travel from North to South as the weather becomes pleasant. Here are the top five places to discover this month.

Discovering majestic tourist attractions throughout Ha Giang
Discovering majestic tourist attractions throughout Ha Giang
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

Ha Giang is renowned for many of its famous tourist attractions, including picturesque buckwheat flower fields. Here are some of the leading destinations in Ha Giang that tourists should see when visiting the province.

Vietnamese food: Mountain snail salad
Vietnamese food: Mountain snail salad
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

If you happen to be in Mai Chau during the rainy season, mountain snail salad is a dish you shouldn’t miss.

Tam Coc tourism site impressive in Autumn
Tam Coc tourism site impressive in Autumn
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

Located in Ninh Hai Commune, Hoa Lu District, Ninh Binh Province and only 100km from Hanoi, Tam Coc tourism site is an ideal getaway venue for city dwellers, especially in Autumn.

Expensive travel experiences in Vietnam
Expensive travel experiences in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

Sometimes, you have to pay a lot of money in exchange for an interesting experience for a few minutes. 

Ba Den - Legend of the sacred mount of VN’s southern region
Ba Den - Legend of the sacred mount of VN’s southern region
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

If the North of Vietnam has Fansipan, the roof of Indochina, the Southern region has Mount Ba Den, the symbol of belief and also the roof of the South.

Hue’s mangrove forest in autumn is a beautiful sight
Hue’s mangrove forest in autumn is a beautiful sight
TRAVELicon  12/10/2020 

Ru Cha in early October has the yellow colors of an autumn forest. It is the only primary forest on Tam Giang Lagoon, in Thuan Hoa village, Huong Phong commune, Huong Tra town, Thua Thien-Hue Province.

