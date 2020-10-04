Southeastern localities join hands over tourism stimulus program

HCMC and the six provinces of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Binh Thuan, Dong Nai and Tay Ninh have signed an agreement to introduce a tourism stimulus program, as the Covid-19 pandemic has been brought under control in Vietnam.

The seven localities attended an event held on October 2 in Ba Ria-Vung Tau to launch the program called “Seven localities – Safe and Attractive Tourism”.

Representatives of HCMC and other southeastern localities pose for a group photo at a signing ceremony held on October 2 in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, to jointly launch a tourism stimulus program

Under the agreement, the program must put safety above all. The seven localities will develop a digital map on safe tourism for each locality, introduce tourism packages and run marketing campaigns to promote local tourism.

The program will be expanded to foreign experts and investors in Vietnam and those entering the country via commercial flights.

For the program to achieve positive results, it is necessary to maintain a close connection among tourism service providers to offer attractive prices and for carriers to ensure ticket-related rights are properly conducted for passengers.

Speaking at the event, Trinh Hang, director of the Tourism Department in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, said that the first tourism stimulus program of the seven localities launched earlier has generated positive results, with the number of tourists visiting the province in July reaching 1.7 million, up 15.3% against last year's figure.

The province has also introduced its safe destinations to travellers. Aside from ensuring Covid-19 preventive measures remain in place, operators of hotels, lodging, transportation and catering services have offered discounts of 10-30% to attract travellers.

VNA