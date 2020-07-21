Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Summer tourism season brings hope to VN travel firms

23/07/2020    08:00 GMT+7

Summer is typically the biggest sale season of the year for travel firms, and bookings of tours have picked up recently despite COVID-19.

TST Tourist on July 12 served a big group of 512 travelers who booked a tour to Phan Thiet for three days.

Summer tourism season brings hope to VN travel firms



This is the first group of 1,100 travelers from a company that is traveling this July. The travelers ordered luxury services and stayed at a 5-star hotel in Phan Thiet.

According to Nguyen Minh Man of TST Tourist, the number of clients booking tours has increased in recent days. Many institutional clients have made big orders, mostly at 4-5 star hotels.

Analysts noted that travelers tend to choose high-end short-term tours now. They choose 1-2-day long tours and destinations near HCM City. If they go further, they book 3-5-day tours.

Travel firms are rushing to run sale promotion programs to stimulate demand and they can see positive signs about market demand.

Travel firms are rushing to run sale promotion programs to stimulate demand and they can see positive signs about market demand.

 


Fiditour reported that the number of tours sold in July and August has been 50-70 percent higher than the previous month. The sales of tours to groups of travelers have increased rapidly, while MICE tourists have come back.

“The market is warming up though demand is still far below that in the days before COVID-19, ” said Tran Thi Bao Thu from TST Tourist.

She revealed that the firm has orders for June, July and August.

Regarding the destinations, most travelers choose Phan Thiet, Phu Quoc Island or Da Nang.

The reasonable tour fees are attracting more travelers. Package tours with favorite departure times have 15-20 percent lower fees than before. Meanwhile, combo tours (air tickets, hotels, off-take services) have the best prices. However, there are always a limited number of seats for combo tours.

As travel demand has increased again, airfares and hotel room rates have also increased. Thoi Bao Kinh Te Saigon reported that prices of tickets to sea tourism sites on weekends have increased to the levels seen before COVID-19.

Linh, a traveler in HCM City, said she booked a bungalow room for Thursday and Friday at a 4-star hotel in Ham Tien at VND2.4 million per night.

“The room rate is not lower compared with before COVID. We only had a free lunch,” she said.

Man of TST Tourist confirmed that airfares have increased again as it is now the tourism season. Hotel room rates remain low for travel firms for groups but not for individuals.

Mai Lan 

Hue at night offers unforgettable experience for travelers

Hue at night offers unforgettable experience for travelers

Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue is home to a mystical and charming beauty that is even more vibrant at night, so let’s discover some of the exciting sights visitors can enjoy.

Vietnam makes hectic preparations to welcome foreign travelers back

Vietnam makes hectic preparations to welcome foreign travelers back

The reopening of the tourism market may be near as resumption of air routes may occur to areas where COVID-19 is well controlled and to some countries which want to open safe corridors with Vietnam.

 
 

.
