Taiwan to ease travel restrictions for Vietnamese nationals

 
 
27/06/2020    22:41 GMT+7

Taiwan is set to relax travel restrictions for Vietnamese citizens along with the nationals of certain other countries from June 29, except for the purposes of tourism and visits to relatives.

Travelers visit a tourist site in Taiwan. Taiwan is set to relax travel restrictions for Vietnamese citizens along with the nationals of certain other countries from June 29 – PHOTO: DINH DUNG

Before flying to Taiwan, foreigners will be required to present negative Covid-19 test results in English to airlines to ensure Covid-19 prevention and control measures are being adhered to, according to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in HCMC.

In addition to Covid-19 tests that need to be taken three days before boarding, the Vietnamese citizens’ test results must be endorsed by healthcare facilities certified by the Ministry of Health for Covid-19 testing.

Foreign entrepreneurs guaranteed by Taiwanese firms to travel to the country for work will be quarantined for only five days, while it will be 14 days for other passengers.

As for students entering Taiwan to learn the language or any official overseas study, visas will be issued depending on the Taiwanese Ministry of Education’s decision over reopening schools.

Judy Chang, deputy head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in HCMC, said that Taiwan ranked Vietnam among the world’s safest countries and had accordingly relaxed its travel restrictions for Vietnamese people.

The two sides are cooperating to bring home Vietnamese people with expired visas and help Taiwanese experts and entrepreneurs enter Vietnam for work, she noted.

“As many as 2,400 Vietnamese people whose visas have expired, mainly workers, have yet to return to Vietnam due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Chang said, adding that some 1,000 experts in the southern region of Taiwan have not been able to enter Vietnam for work, disrupting the operations of many firms.SGT

Dao Loan

 
Cambodia lifts restriction on cross-border travel with Vietnam

Cambodia lifts restriction on cross-border travel with Vietnam

Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation notified the Vietnamese Embassy on June 22 of the termination of the validity of a March diplomatic note on restricting cross-border travel between the two countries.

Vietnam, Japan agree on gradual easing of travel restrictions

Vietnam, Japan agree on gradual easing of travel restrictions

The Vietnamese and Japanese Governments have agreed to gradually ease travel restrictions between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

 
 

