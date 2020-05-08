Take a mangrove-forest boat trip in Ca Mau

The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau has attracted many visitors in recent years with its beautiful mangrove forests and three-striped crabs.

To enter the mangrove forest maze, visitors can take a high-speed boat from the dock of the Cape Ca Mau National Park to a stream that leads to a mangrove forest with brackish water and heaps of shrubs.

It is one of the main ecotourism attractions at the southernmost point of Vietnam, located 100km from the centre of Ca Mau Town, capital of Ca Mau Province.

Visitors will experience the sight of the muddy coast and towering mangroves. The air is fresh with slight humidity from the sea.

The boat journey brings passengers to a second stop among dense thickets of mangroves. The trip takes about an hour with travel through 20km of the beautiful mangrove forests.

The cost of a trip varies from VND700,000 (US$30) for a group under five to VND1 million ($43) for a group of six to 10. VNS

