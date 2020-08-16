Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/08/2020 14:44:46 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Tay Ninh's historical and cultural riches waiting to be explored

16/08/2020    13:41 GMT+7

The southeastern province of Tay Ninh has transformed from a once-fierce battleground to an alluring tourist destination awaiting pilgrims and lovers of culture and nature.

Noted for the sacred Ba Den (Black Lady) Mountain and the headquarters of the Cao Dai religion, the southeastern province of Tay Ninh has transformed from a once-fierce battleground to an alluring tourist destination awaiting pilgrims and lovers of culture and nature.

Tay Ninh's historical and cultural riches waiting to be explored

Ba Den Mountain

A visit to Tay Ninh, located about 100km from HCM City and 170km from Phnom Penh, Cambodia, can be easily arranged by car, bus or motobike from neighbouring localities in the southeast region.

Lying in the middle of a fertile plain, Ba Den Mountain covered with white clouds nearly year-round is one of three mountains in the Ba Den Mountain Relic and Cultural complex: Ba Den Mountain at a height of 986 metres above sea level, Phung (Phoenix) Mountain and Heo (Pig) Mountain.

The 300-year-old Ba (Lady) Temple was built on the mountainside of Ba Den Mountain, a sacred place for Buddhists. It attracts thousands of pilgrims headed for the temple to pray for peace, good fortune and prosperity.

The busiest times of the year for pilgrimages are the first lunar month during the Ba Den Mountain Spring Festival and the 5th to 6th day of the fifth lunar month for Black Lady's birthday anniversary.

Hoa Dong Temple, Hang Temple, Quan Am Temple and Trung Temple with distinct architectural styles are scattered around Ba Den's mountainside.

Tran Thi Tu Uyen, a young woman from HCM City, says that Ba Den Mountain is an ideal spot for a weekend escape from busy city life.

“Sitting on the top of the mountain is really a fantastic experience. There’s a great view of the fertile plain and lakes below,” Uyen says. "It is a perfect place to take pictures with spectacular 360-degree views."

Taking a trip on the cable cars to the mountaintop to catch a stunning panoramic view is a great relief from the hotter weather of the city. It takes only six minutes to the Ba Temple and eight minutes to get to the Ba Den mountaintop by cable car. Visitors can also trek on the footpath to the top of the mountain, which takes at least two hours.

Cao Dai Tay Ninh Holy See

Also not to be missed on a visit to Tay Ninh is the Cao Dai Tay Ninh Holy See, 5km away from Tay Ninh Town, the headquarters of the Cao Dai religion known as Caodaism.

The giant, bright temple which was built in 1931 and officially inaugurated in 1955 is the most important shrine for the religion’s four million followers.

The Caodai Archbishop of Tay Ninh Holy See, Ngoc Hong Thanh, said the Holy See, with its western and eastern architectural style, has become a popular tourist attraction in Tay Ninh, drawing 100-200 foreign tourists a day.

It is worth visiting during prayer sessions. The session at noon is most popular with tour groups, according to a local tour guide.

 

Dai Le Duc Chi Ton, the festival to commemorate God the Father on the 9th day of the first lunar month, and Hoi Yen Dieu Tri, the festival to commemorate the Holy Goddess Mother on the 15th day of the lunar August, are the two largest festivals of Caodaism.

The festivals feature a variety of artistic performances such as the four sacred animal (dragon, kylin, tortoise, phoenix) dances at parades, performances of traditional musical instruments, and Cao Đài vegetarian dishes processed and decorated in a unique way.

The religious events attract hundreds of thousands of pilgrims and tourists at home and abroad every year.

During the anti-American war, the Central Party Committee Office for South Vietnam, or the Central Office for South Vietnam, was moved to the northern Tay Ninh resistance base. The location is now recognised a special national historical relic.

The relic, 60km away from Tay Ninh Town, in the pristine forest is a reminder of days of hardship, incredible bravery and an unbeatable spirit of liberation fighters.

The Central Office for South Vietnam was the "nerve centre" that led the South Vietnam revolution from the first days of the Vietnamese people's resistance war against foreign invasion.

Le Truong Hoang Nam from Vietravel says the relic is included on tours that offer an in-depth look into some of Việt Nam’s most interesting historical sites in the south.

Regional linkages

The province shares a 240km border with Cambodia, with two international border checkpoints -- Moc Bai and Xa Mat -- where international tourists can enter.

Nguyen Hong Thanh, director of the province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, says the province offers an abundance of activities, including spiritual tours, wildlife tours at the Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park, eco-tours at Ma Thien Lanh Valley and sites along Vam Co Dong and Sai Gon rivers, and tours to historical relics.

The diverse cuisine in Tay Ninh is also a delight, with specialities such as bánh tráng phơi sương Trang Bang (Trang Bang dew-wetted rice paper), Tay Ninh veal, shrimp chilli salt, and sweet fragrant Ba Den custard-apples.

In the province's Trang Bang District, the traditional craft of making rice paper has been recognised as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

To appeal to more visitors, Tay Ninh will continue to diversify its tourism products and services and strengthen linkages in the southeast region comprising HCM City and Tay Ninh, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Binh Phuoc provinces.

VNS

Exploring Ba Den mountain in Tay Ninh

Exploring Ba Den mountain in Tay Ninh

Ba Den (Black Lady) Mountain is an iconic tourist attraction in the southern province of Tay Ninh. The complex, which is also a famous spiritual site as it contains the Linh Son Tien Thach pagoda, attracts millions of visitors every year.

VN travel firms under pressure as travelers require 100 percent refunds

VN travel firms under pressure as travelers require 100 percent refunds

All travelers have canceled tours to Covid-19 stricken areas and 30-40 percent have canceled tours to epidemic-free areas as well, reported Nguoi Lao Dong.

 
 

Other News

.
Hue approves night market plan
Hue approves night market plan
TRAVELicon  7 giờ trước 

Local authorities in the central province of Thua Thien Hue have approved a plan to set up a night market in the existing parking lot of Dong Ba Market, in the former imperial citadel, as a destination for tourists.

Northwestern golden season comes calling
Northwestern golden season comes calling
TRAVELicon  15/08/2020 

The most beautiful time of year in the northwestern mountains is slowly beginning and as the terraced rice fields ripen, the region is draped in a changing colourful blanket day by day.

Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
TRAVELicon  14/08/2020 

The wreckage of a B52 bomber has remained in the middle of Hanoi’s Huu Tiep lake for almost a half century as an emotional reminder of the atrocities of the “Hanoi-Dien Bien Phu in the air” campaign.

New cave discovered in Quang Tri
New cave discovered in Quang Tri
TRAVELicon  14/08/2020 

A large cave has been discovered in Tria Village, Huong Son Commune, Huong Hoa District in the central province of Quang Tri, according to Do Van Binh, the director of provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Sa Pa empty amid new Covid-19 wave
Sa Pa empty amid new Covid-19 wave
TRAVELicon  13/08/2020 

Many hotels and restaurants in the tourist town of Sapa have seen a sharp fall in the number of visitors due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Cruise ship owners in Quang Ninh request halt to operations
Cruise ship owners in Quang Ninh request halt to operations
TRAVELicon  13/08/2020 

Although the northern province of Quang Ninh is still a safe destination open to tourists, cruise ship owners on Ha Long Bay have asked to stop operations due to financial difficulties.

Where the ocean is found on a plate
Where the ocean is found on a plate
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

Delicious food can sometimes remedy a tired soul, in the most enjoyable and happy of ways. Bui Quynh Hoa tries some seafood saviours.

Hanoi to provide electric tourist car services at 8 locations
Hanoi to provide electric tourist car services at 8 locations
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

The eight locations would be Hanoi’s tourist attractions.

Rice noodle-taro soup, an unforgettable dish of Hanoi
Rice noodle-taro soup, an unforgettable dish of Hanoi
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

Writer Thach Lam once famously wrote that Bún dọc mùng, locally known as bún bung, reflects the soul of the Vietnam.

The gloomy picture of VN tourism sector as seen from listed companies
The gloomy picture of VN tourism sector as seen from listed companies
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

The Sheraton Hotel Da Nang and Dam Sen Water Park have reported a loss of nearly VND100 billion, while Vietravel’s loss in H1 was three times higher than that predicted for the whole year, reported CafeF.

‘Bo nhung dam’: A must-try dish in Hanoi
‘Bo nhung dam’: A must-try dish in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

Hanoi is home to hundreds of delicious dishes and prominent among them is ‘Bo nhung dam’ (beef dipping in vinegar hotpot).

A close look at rare bird species in Hoang Lien national park
A close look at rare bird species in Hoang Lien national park
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

Situated between 1,000 and 3,000 metres above sea level in the northern province of Lao Cai, Hoang Lien national park is home to many rare species of birds, making it a popular national tourist attraction.

VN tourism sector works to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak
VN tourism sector works to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is making preparations for the recovery of the tourism market amid a new COVID-19 outbreak.

Rare transgenic orchids in close-up in Hanoi
Rare transgenic orchids in close-up in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

An orchid garden in Hanoi capital's Dong La commune can be considered highly valuable as it has many rare species, including transgenic plants valued billions of Vietnam Dong in the market.

Local companies see Covid-19 drive four million tourists away
Local companies see Covid-19 drive four million tourists away
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

A business report revealed that the coronavirus pandemic has caused a loss of four million visitors to local travel companies, 

VN travel firms under pressure as travelers require 100 percent refunds
VN travel firms under pressure as travelers require 100 percent refunds
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

All travelers have canceled tours to Covid-19 stricken areas and 30-40 percent have canceled tours to epidemic-free areas as well, reported Nguoi Lao Dong.

Bac Son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season
Bac Son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

Each year the arrival of the ripening rice season in Bac Son Valley in Lang Son province sees the area boast a romantic beauty with yellow being the prominent colour visitors can enjoy.

Moc Chau plateau, a refreshing retreat
Moc Chau plateau, a refreshing retreat
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

Moc Chau plateau in Son La province is a popular tourist destination in Vietnam’s northern mountain region.

Nha Trang nearly deserted after new Covid-19 patient
Nha Trang nearly deserted after new Covid-19 patient
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

Nha Trang City is quiet after social distancing was applied in Khanh Hoa Province due to a new Covid-19 case.

Tourism sector takes steps to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak
Tourism sector takes steps to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is making preparations for a recovery of the tourism market amid a new COVID-19 outbreak.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 