The heritage banyan at a sacred temple

The ancient banyan at the temple dedicated to Tan Vien Son Thanh in Quyt Hamlet, Ba Vi, Hanoi, is the green "treasure" of Doai - the cloud-covered land. It is believed that the tree has witnessed the history of a thousand years.

The banyan tree is located on the grounds of the temple dedicated to Saint Tan Vien in Yen Bai. Photos: VNP/VNA The banyan of Quyt hamlet was recognized as a Vietnam Heritage Tree.

The banyan of Quyt Hamlet was recognized as a Vietnam Heritage Tree. The first trunk of the banyan tree has a diameter of 40m.

Seen from afar, the banyan’s giant canopy covers a large area. Photos: VNP/VNA Many kinds of symbiotic plants on the canopy of a banyan tree in Quyt Hamlet.

Little plants grow on the roof of the temple.

Part of the tree trunk. The banyan tree sits in front of the temple.

With an estimated age of thousands of years, the banyan tree is still growing. Tourists visit the 'green treasure' of Quyt Hamlet. Photos: VNP/VNA



