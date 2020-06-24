The most beautiful pagodas in Vietnam’s southwestern region

Besides orchards and floating markets, the Southwestern region of Vietnam also attracts visitors with its many ancient and sacred Buddhist temples.
Vinh Trang Pagoda (Tien Giang province): Built in the early 19th century, Vinh Trang Pagoda, also known as Vinh Truong, is a famous pagoda in the Southwestern region. It was built on an area of 14,000 square meters. The pagoda is imbued with Eurasian style but has traditional Vietnamese characteristics. The beautiful design and landscape attract tourists to this site. Photo: 66ching_.
Doi Pagoda (Soc Trang province): Doi (Bat) Pagoda is one of the most famous tourist destinations of Soc Trang province. The name of the temple comes from its characteristics as the home to tens of thousands of bats. Coming here, you will admire the works bearing Khmer cultural identity and immerse yourself in the peaceful natural scenery. Photo: lnn.giny.
Xiem Can Pagoda (Bac Lieu province): Xiem Can is one of the most massive and splendid pagodas in Bac Lieu province. Photo: Deven.hwang.
Chen Kieu Pagoda (Soc Trang province): Cho Kieu Temple was originally named Wath Sro Loun (the name of a canal near the pagoda). During the restoration process of the pagoda after the war, local people donated cups, which were encrusted on the walls, making the uniqueness of the pagoda today. Photo: James_latha.
