The most beautiful pagodas in Vietnam’s southwestern region

Doi Pagoda (Soc Trang province): Doi (Bat) Pagoda is one of the most famous tourist destinations of Soc Trang province. The name of the temple comes from its characteristics as the home to tens of thousands of bats. Coming here, you will admire the works bearing Khmer cultural identity and immerse yourself in the peaceful natural scenery. Photo: lnn.giny. Ghositaram Pagoda (Bac Lieu province): Ghositaram Pagoda is one of the most beautiful temples in the Southwestern region, which is located in Cu Lao Hamlet, Hung Hoi Commune, Vinh Loi District, Bac Lieu Province. Entering the temple, you will feel like you are lost in the middle of the art museum with sophisticated and beautiful decorative lines. Photo: Hong.hanhnt.