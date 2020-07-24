Top suggestions for cheap street food in HCM City

Ho Chi Minh City can be considered a famous place full of entertainment for young people, with plenty of spots in which travel lovers can enjoy cheap street food.

Ho Con Rua, also known as Turtle Lake, in District 3 is a popular spot among the youth where visitors can find dishes as cheap as VND10,000 to VND30,000 (US$0.43 - US$1.3). (Photo: Chuotoo)

Alley 200 in Chieu village of District 4 typically serves diners between 5pm and 3am, with all dishes reasonably priced at VND20,000 ($0.87) each. (Photo: Jayzfood)

Pha lau, a dish that is usually served with bread and sweet-and-sour fish sauce, is an unmissable food to sample in Alley 200. (Photo: Nhitruong1806)

The Cambodian market located in District 10 offers a number of special local delicacies such as sweet soup and Hu Tieu, a type of noodles. (Photo: Hukha.foodaholic)

Visitors are able to spend around VND10,000 to VND50,000 (or more than US$2) on each dish. (Photo: damanfood)

Ha Ton Quyen street in District 11 is a popular suggestion for lovers of Chinese food. (Photo: Thon.foodie)

The street is open to guests the entire day, although it’s most busy between 5pm and 10pm. (Photo: Thon.foodie)

A normal dish on the street costs between VND30,000 and VND45,000 (nearly US$2). (Photo: beechu.review)

Pham Van Dong avenue in Go Vap of Binh Thanh and Thu Duc districts is famous for seafood, grilled meat, and noodles, offering a variety of choice for diners. (Photo: Food_holikasu)

A typical set of dishes costs VND35,000 (or just $1.5). (Photo: hetmydiscovery)

