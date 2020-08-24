Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/08/2020 19:33:50 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Tour guides forced out of work by COVID-19

24/08/2020    18:02 GMT+7

Vietnam’s tourism market had not fully recovered from the first wave of COVID-19 before the second outbreak then erupted and hit tour guides hard, especially freelance guides. 

They must now find an alternative means of surviving through these difficult times.

Lam Van Diep has been a freelance tour guide in Ho Chi Minh City for many years but since the COVID-19 pandemic began, he has had no job, no salary, and no insurance.

Though he has visited job vacancy centres to seek employment he has been unable to find anything suitable.

Many tour guides have said it has been difficult to access the Government support package for workers who lost their jobs due to COVID-19, as procedures are quite complex.

 

Ho Chi Minh City has about 5,000 tour guides and the country nearly 27,000, including international, domestic, and on-site guides. The simplification of administrative procedures to help workers access the unemployment support package is necessary, as the tourism workforce contributes greatly to the city’s economic development.

Unemployment is not just facing tour guides but also thousands of others working in the industry who have been greatly affected by the pandemic./.VNA

Freelance tour guides among beneficiaries of govt VND62-trillion package

Freelance tour guides among beneficiaries of govt VND62-trillion package

The Government Office has suggested adding freelance tour guides to the list of beneficiaries on the government's VND62 trillion (US$2.6 billion) package to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 
 

Other News

.
Experiencing things of interest in Tra Su tourist site
Experiencing things of interest in Tra Su tourist site
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

Every time tourists come to Tra Su cajuput forest, they all admire the wonderful landscape that nature has bestowed to this area. 

The enticing sights and sounds of a mountainous market
The enticing sights and sounds of a mountainous market
TRAVELicon  10 giờ trước 

Though not as busy as Sa Pa Market or Bac Ha Market, Can Cau Market in Si Ma Cai District, the northern province of Lao Cai, has its own unique features that have existed for hundreds of years among locals.

Rice noodle specialty from northern port city
Rice noodle specialty from northern port city
TRAVELicon  23/08/2020 

Crab noodle soup is a well-known specialty of the northern port city of Haiphong. Its intriguing flavor will win the heart of food lovers.

The natural taste of Thai
The natural taste of Thai
TRAVELicon  23/08/2020 

After checking-in at an eco-friendly retreat in the Pu Luong Nature Reserve in north-central Thanh Hoa province last week, I began to look for some local food nearby.

An insight into a century-old temple in Nghe An
An insight into a century-old temple in Nghe An
TRAVELicon  22/08/2020 

Located in Hoa Thanh commune of Yen Thanh district in the central province of Nghe An, historic Ca Temple is a site famous for both its architectural value and its historical relevance.

The most attractive tourist attractions in North Vietnam
The most attractive tourist attractions in North Vietnam
TRAVELicon  23/08/2020 

Not only Hanoi, the northern region of Vietnam also has many impressive destinations for foreign visitors such as terraced fields or beautiful bays.

Harvest season begins in the mountains of Y Ty Commune
Harvest season begins in the mountains of Y Ty Commune
TRAVELicon  22/08/2020 

Located in the northwestern edge of Lao Cai Province's Bat Xat District, the Y Ty highlands are more than 2,000m above sea level, which gives it a mild climate all year round,

Historical relic sites in Hanoi left deserted amid COVID-19 fears
Historical relic sites in Hanoi left deserted amid COVID-19 fears
TRAVELicon  21/08/2020 

The majority of historical landmarks throughout the capital have fallen quite despite remaining open as visitors stay away due to fears surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Four idyllic local islands share names with animals
Four idyllic local islands share names with animals
TRAVELicon  21/08/2020 

Dao Rua, known as Turtle island, and Dao Khi, known as Monkey island, are among some of the famous tourist spots across the country that have both a beautiful landscape and unique names.

Kayak tours on offer at Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex
Kayak tours on offer at Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex
TRAVELicon  21/08/2020 

Visitors to Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh can now explore the world cultural and natural heritage site on kayaks instead of traditional boats.

Hoi An turns quite amid pandemic
Hoi An turns quite amid pandemic
TRAVELicon  20/08/2020 

Streets in Hoi An Town, which are often crowded with tourists, particularly at weekends, are deserted during this time when social distancing regulations are being imposed as part of Covid-19 prevention efforts. 

When vendors take to Hanoi streets
When vendors take to Hanoi streets
TRAVELicon  20/08/2020 

Street vendors working throughout Hanoi have become one of the unique aspects that adds to the beauty of the capital.

Phu Yen’s chive noodle soup
Phu Yen’s chive noodle soup
TRAVELicon  20/08/2020 

Chive noodle soup is popular in not only Phu Yen Province but also the central region due to its great taste which will make diners unforgettable.

Explore the longstanding stone handicraft village of Ninh Van
Explore the longstanding stone handicraft village of Ninh Van
TRAVELicon  19/08/2020 

The Ninh Van ancient stone carving village in the northern province of Ninh Binh provides a wide variety of handicraft products domestically and abroad. 

Offal stew - District 4's creamy specialty
Offal stew - District 4's creamy specialty
TRAVELicon  19/08/2020 

Though its appearance may be unappetising, beef offal stew is a popular dish and a specialty of HCM City's District 4 due to its creamy soup and soft texture.

The island of swallows that welcomes fewer than 300 visitors a day
The island of swallows that welcomes fewer than 300 visitors a day
TRAVELicon  18/08/2020 

Of the 33 islands that are home to the bird nest industry in Khanh Hoa Province, Hon Noi in Nha Trang City is the only one open for tourists, for five months a year. 

Na Hang ecotourism site, Ha Long Bay of the hills
Na Hang ecotourism site, Ha Long Bay of the hills
TRAVELicon  17/08/2020 

110 kilometers from Tuyen Quang city, the Na Hang eco-tourism area has emerged as a tourist destination popular for its unspoiled beauty and unique ethnic culture.

Y Ty Plateau covered in fog
Y Ty Plateau covered in fog
TRAVELicon  16/08/2020 

The beauty of Y Ty Plateau in Lao Cai Province during the four seasons have been captured by a tourist.

Tay Ninh's historical and cultural riches waiting to be explored
Tay Ninh's historical and cultural riches waiting to be explored
TRAVELicon  16/08/2020 

The southeastern province of Tay Ninh has transformed from a once-fierce battleground to an alluring tourist destination awaiting pilgrims and lovers of culture and nature.

Hue approves night market plan
Hue approves night market plan
TRAVELicon  16/08/2020 

Local authorities in the central province of Thua Thien Hue have approved a plan to set up a night market in the existing parking lot of Dong Ba Market, in the former imperial citadel, as a destination for tourists.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 