Tourist firms seek loan-interest payment delay

22/09/2020    16:00 GMT+7

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) has proposed several urgent measures to the Prime Minister to support travel firms, including an extension on loan interest payments until December 2021.

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), travel firms are in serious difficulties. Tourism transport firms have nearly closed because of no clients, while 95 percent of travel firms have suspended their operation.

Accommodation service providers, hotels and resorts in Hanoi and HCM City have a low room occupancy rate of 10 percent. The coronavirus epicenters, including Da Nang, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai, only receive guests who are specialists and those put in quarantine.

In Khanh Hoa, Kien Giang, Binh Dinh and Quang Ninh, and resort tourism centers, the room rate occupancy rate is just 3-5 percent. Other localities report an occupancy rate of 10-20 percent.

In general, accommodation facilities are operating at a moderate level. Nearly all workers have taken unpaid leave, and only a limited number of staff still go to the office to maintain equipment.

MCST has proposed applying new electricity prices for tourism accommodation facilities equal to the prices that production enterprises are enjoying. The prices will be valid for 2020 and following years.

The ministry has proposed lowering VAT from 10 percent to 5 percent in 2020 and 2021.

The government has released Resolution No 16 on reducing the corporate income tax rate by 30 percent. However, the solution is insignificant to tourism companies because most small and medium enterprises cannot make a profit now.

Regarding the policies for laborers, the ministry proposed extending the payments for retirement and death insurance premiums, and payment for trade union fees for enterprises affected by Covid-19.

 

It has also proposed simplifying the procedures for tourism companies to more easily access the government’s VND62 trillion support package.

As for fiscal and monetary solutions, MSCT asked to allow tourism companies to delay payment of bank loan interest until December 2021. As tourism companies don’t have revenue at this moment, they cannot pay interest to banks.

Travel firms have reported big losses. Thien Minh Group incurred a loss of VND242 billion in H1 and it estimates a total loss of VND500 billion for the year 2020. Meanwhile, its Kite Air airline project still cannot take off.

Hu Tho Tourism JSC reported an accumulated loss of VND144 billion in H1, while Saigontourism took a pre-tax loss of VND180 billion.

According to Nguyen Tien Dat, director of AZA Travel, 90 percent of tourism companies continue their ‘hibernation’. If the situation does not improve, a number of travel firms will go bankrupt. 

Ngoc Ha

Vietnam resumes stimulus tourism activities as Covid-19 put under control

To develop sustainably the tourism industry in the new normal, besides stimulating demand, the most important thing is to ensure safety for tourists.

Hanoi to provide free Wi-Fi in another 14 locations to boost tourism

The newly set up Wi-Fi hotspots will be put into operation by October 10 to mark the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi foundation.

 
 

Other News

.
Airlines' flight schedules submitted to Transport Ministry
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has recently submitted a detailed flight schedule of airlines and requirements on carrying passengers to Vietnam to the Ministry of Transport.

Coming to Mu Cang Chai terraced fields in ripen season
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

Famous for its most breathtaking rice terraces, Mu Cang Chai in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai is a reputable name repeated among travel lovers and photographers, 

On top of the world
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

As the central coastal region battens down the hatches and prepares for Noul, the storm set to make landfall on Friday, people far further north are asking how the storm may affect them.

Hoi An bustling once more following weeks of social distancing
TRAVELicon  21/09/2020 

After weeks of social distancing, people in Hoi An ancient town in central Quang Nam province are now happy that their lives are about to return to some sense of normalcy. Tourism companies and those with wanderlust are the happiest.

Tri An Lake appears charming in green algae season
TRAVELicon  21/09/2020 

Located in Dong Nai Province, Tri An Lake regularly attracts a huge number of visitors and photographers during the green algae season.

An old eye of the sea
TRAVELicon  20/09/2020 

Tien Sa is a 120-year-old lighthouse constructed in the French colonial period.

We love Nha Trang, Russian travelers reveal
TRAVELicon  20/09/2020 

Upon falling in love with the land and people of Nha Trang, the central city of Vietnam, at first sight, several Russian travelers to the locality have decided to stay longer and look for a job.

Charm of Hanoi’s cafes with recycled items
TRAVELicon  20/09/2020 

Here is a list of coffee shops which are ideal destinations for young people to hang out.

Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season
TRAVELicon  21/09/2020 

Situated in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, visitors to Hoang Su Phi district are sure to be overwhelmed by the area’s yellow terraced fields which appear to be straight out of a fairytale.

Residents flock to Hue after social distancing relaxed
TRAVELicon  19/09/2020 

The central province of Thua Thien-Hue has received hordes of people coming from Da Nang City, the epicenter of the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, after it relaxed social distancing measures, starting September 16.

FLC Group to inaugurate Vietnam's biggest hotel in Quy Nhon this November
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

With approximately 1km in length and about 1,500 rooms in scale, the eco-friendly FLC Grand Hotel Quy Nhon is expected to become a new iconic project in the central province of Binh Dinh, after being officially inaugurated in November this year.

Nighttime entertainment venues remain quiet in Hanoi after re-opening
TRAVELicon  19/09/2020 

Despite bars, nightclubs, and karaoke venues in Hanoi being granted permission to re-open as of September 16, many were quiet on their first night back.

Nhan Tower: Charm of Cham people
TRAVELicon  19/09/2020 

Nhan Tower, known to the locals simply as Cham Tower, is located on a hilltop near Nhan Mountain, on the northern bank of the Da Rang River in Tuy Hoa City, Phu Yen Province.

Ta Hien Street busy again following lifted social distancing order
TRAVELicon  18/09/2020 

After weeks of massive closure due to COVID-19, Ta Hien, Ma May and Luong Ngoc Quyen streets now reopen to welcome party animals.

Hanoi to welcome return of pedestrian streets on September 18
TRAVELicon  18/09/2020 

The Hanoi Municipal People’s Committee has announced that pedestrian streets in the area around Hoan Kiem lake are set reopen on September 18.

Try bamboo worms – a specialty from Son La
TRAVELicon  18/09/2020 

Fatty bamboo worms from the northern mountainous province of Son La, priced at VND500,000/kg, has become a very attractive product in Hanoi.

City walk to discover Imperial Citadel of Thang Long
TRAVELicon  18/09/2020 

A city walk to discover the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long will be held by the Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH) on Saturday. 

Chicken and termite grill delight
TRAVELicon  18/09/2020 

Hue is well-known for various traditional dishes like bánh bột lọc (tapioca dumplings), bún bò (beef noodles) and cơm hến (rice with mussels).

Resumption of some international commercial flights approved
TRAVELicon  17/09/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has approved a proposal on resuming regular international passenger flights between Vietnam and some partners submitted by the Transport Ministry.

Hanoi to host Vietnam International Travel Mart in November
TRAVELicon  17/09/2020 

The Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 (VITM) is scheduled to take place from November 18-21 after being postponed twice due to COVID-19.

