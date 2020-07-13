Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
15/07/2020 11:50:51 (GMT +7)
Tourism crisis may peak soon

15/07/2020    10:00 GMT+7

The tourism industry has lost 50 percent of number of travelers in the last five months, but bigger difficulties are still ahead.

While other travel firms laid off workers in large numbers in April and May, a CEO of a large tourism group tried every possible way to retain workers to prepare for the comeback after Covid-19.

Tourism crisis may peak soon



However, he has finally given up. The CEO last week signed a decision on laying off 200 workers at a hotel in the southwestern region.

“I know it will be difficult for workers to find new jobs, but I had to make such a decision as a last resort, because I can see that there won’t be anything for them to do in the next six months,” he said.

Though the epidemic has been controlled in Vietnam and Vietnamese have begun traveling again, the future is uncertain for travel firms.

Nguyen Son Thuy, director of Indochina Unique Tourist, said he planned to retain his staff by using the emergency fund, but he has changed his mind because the situation has become unbearable.

 


In March, when international air routes were closed because of the epidemic, the businessman planned to freeze his business activities for several months before reactivating them.. However, he is now not sure when he can do this.

“I hoped we could restart in July or August. But now I cannot say when,” he complained.

Analysts said the market would witness another shutdown and worker layoff wave in the time to come, after a similar wave was raised in March and April. By that time, even large-scale companies won’t be able to exist.

“A series of travel firms, including large ones, could go bankrupt in the months from July to the end of October,” said Tran Trong Kien, chair of the Tourism Advisory Board (TAB).

Travel firms not only face difficulties in 2020, but will also see an uncertain future in the upcoming years. Most operational companies are incurring major losses and bigger problems will come in 6-12 months.

A businessman said on Thoi Bao Kinh Te Sai Gon that there is a high possibility of the tourism market getting frozen once again in the time to come.

Travel firms now are putting high hopes on the four summer weeks ahead, trying to get more jobs to earn money to cover regular expenses such as office rent, electricity and water, and salaries. However, they are not sure if this is possible.

“The peak of difficulties will come in Q3. After the summer, if the international market still is not open, travel firms will run out of clients,” said Nguyen Ngoc An, deputy CEO of Fiditour. 

Thanh Lich

Aviation authority proposes ‘travel bubble’ to receive foreign travelers

Aviation authority proposes ‘travel bubble’ to receive foreign travelers

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed establishing a “travel bubble” with a number of safe countries post – COVID-19 to welcome back foreign travelers to Vietnam by the end of July.

Vietnam Int’l Travel Mart to take place in August

Vietnam Int’l Travel Mart to take place in August

The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2020, themed “Vietnamese tourism looks toward the future,” is slated for August 12-15 in Hanoi.

 
 

Other News

.
Century-old craft village specialises in Buddha statues in HCM City
Century-old craft village specialises in Buddha statues in HCM City
TRAVELicon  18 giờ trước 

An old craft village situated in a small alley in Ward 12 of District 6 in Ho Chi Minh City is renowned locally for making a variety of Buddha statues, with the area developing into a tourist attraction over the past few decades.

Reverie Saigon named among leading hotels in the world
Reverie Saigon named among leading hotels in the world
TRAVELicon  18 giờ trước 

New York-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure has placed Reverie Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City among its list of the world’s top 100 hotels for the year.

Vietnamese people to travel confidently domestically: Google
Vietnamese people to travel confidently domestically: Google
TRAVELicon  14/07/2020 

Travelers in Vietnam are expressing interest in future domestic travel, because the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the way people will approach travel-related decision-making, according to the latest study by Google.

PM Phuc agrees to reopen air transportation links with China
PM Phuc agrees to reopen air transportation links with China
TRAVELicon  14/07/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to reopen air transport activities between Vietnam and China during a recent cabinet meeting to discuss plans regarding novel coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention and control measures.

Vietnam Airlines continues expansion of domestic flight network
Vietnam Airlines continues expansion of domestic flight network
TRAVELicon  14/07/2020 

Vietnam Airlines will continue expanding its domestic flight network with July 22 seeing the addition of four air routes connecting different regions nationwide in order to facilitate greater travel demand among local passengers.

Local visitors a potential saviour for Sam Son
Local visitors a potential saviour for Sam Son
TRAVELicon  14/07/2020 

It’s a sunny mid-summer’s day at what is probably Vietnam’s largest public beach, Sam Son in Thanh Hoa Province, a drive of three hours or so south from Hanoi along National Highway 1

A rustic fishing village in Phu Yen
A rustic fishing village in Phu Yen
TRAVELicon  14/07/2020 

On the bank of a small river lined with coconut trees and bamboo clusters in the coastal province of Phu Yen, My Quang Nam Fishing Village may offer days of peace and seclusion

Hue to open Dong Ba night market
Hue to open Dong Ba night market
TRAVELicon  13/07/2020 

More than 4,000sq.m at the bus station next to Dong Ba market, a renowned market in the central city of Hue, will be used to set up a night market aimed at renovating the age-old market and creating a new tourist attraction.

Vietnam makes hectic preparations to welcome foreign travelers back
Vietnam makes hectic preparations to welcome foreign travelers back
TRAVELicon  14/07/2020 

The reopening of the tourism market may be near as resumption of air routes may occur to areas where COVID-19 is well controlled and to some countries which want to open safe corridors with Vietnam.

Water wheels the highlights of mountain fields
Water wheels the highlights of mountain fields
TRAVELicon  13/07/2020 

Water wheels always appear in the dry season along streams in the northwestern region. The simple bamboo water wheel is associated with the traditional farming methods of ethnic minority groups in mountainous areas.

Only 28% tourists will travel once borders reopen: survey
Only 28% tourists will travel once borders reopen: survey
TRAVELicon  13/07/2020 

Only 28% of international travelers said they would travel again once the borders reopen, while 65% said they would think about safety first,

Danang offers promotional packages for tourists
Danang offers promotional packages for tourists
TRAVELicon  13/07/2020 

To attract domestic tourists, the Danang tourism industry in collaboration with Vinpearl hotels and other tourism facilities will offer various promotional packages, stated Cao Tri Dung, Chairman of the Danang Tourism Association.

HCM City launches river tours
HCM City launches river tours
TRAVELicon  13/07/2020 

The HCMC Department of Transport on July 7 put into operation a new speedboat that links Bach Dang Wharf with Binh Duong Province and Cu Chi Tunnels, with an aim to rev up water-borne tourism in the city.

Con Dao island full of must-visit locations
Con Dao island full of must-visit locations
TRAVELicon  13/07/2020 

Situated in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Con Dao island regularly features on global lists of the most beautiful destinations globally, 

Ha Long Bay halves entrance fees for tourists on overnight boats
Ha Long Bay halves entrance fees for tourists on overnight boats
TRAVELicon  13/07/2020 

Quang Ninh People's Committee has approved a 50 percent reduction in the entrance fees to local destinations for tourists that use overnight boats.

Post COVID-19: Vibrant nightlife returns to UNESCO-recognised Hoi An
Post COVID-19: Vibrant nightlife returns to UNESCO-recognised Hoi An
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

The Hoi An Centre for Culture, Sports, Broadcasting and Television has resumed all cultural and art activities under the ‘Hoi An By Night’ scheme aimed at popularizing the ancient town’s image through nightlife activities in the post COVID-19 period.

Fantastic Da Nang 2020 set to feature diverse activities
Fantastic Da Nang 2020 set to feature diverse activities
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

The upcoming Fantastic Da Nang 2020 festival is scheduled to take place between July 30 and August 5 with a wide range of interesting events, the Da Nang Municipal Department of Tourism announced on July 11.

Russia to resume post COVID-19 flights to Vietnam
Russia to resume post COVID-19 flights to Vietnam
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

Russia is likely to resume international flights to 13 countries, including Vietnam, in the post COVID-19 period, according to Russian News Agency TASS.

Google helps boost digital skills of workers in tourism sector
Google helps boost digital skills of workers in tourism sector
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

The HCM City Department of Tourism has been working in collaboration with Google to arrange training courses on July 9 that provide digital and marketing skills for state management officials and businesses that operate in the tourism sector.

Hoi An tops Best Cities in Asia 2020 poll
Hoi An tops Best Cities in Asia 2020 poll
TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

Located in the central province of Quang Nam, the ancient city of Hoi An leads a list of the Top 15 cities in Asia as voted on by readers of US travel website Travel + Leisure.

More News
. Latest news

