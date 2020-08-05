Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN tourism firms in new battle for survival

06/08/2020    18:36 GMT+7

The latest COVID-19 outbreak in the community has dealt a near fatal blow on firms that have been hit hard after six months of fighting against COVID-19.

Most travel firms have sent tourists out of Da Nang, and have postponed tours and offered other destinations for travelers. Many people have cancelled travel plans. A series of conferences planned to take place at hotels and resorts have been cancelled.

VN tourism firms in new battle for survival

Travelers have cancelled tours to Da Nang



All this has been done with a hurry in the last few days, after the new Covid-19 cases in the community were discovered.

“At the meeting early last week, we just discussed methods to recruit enough tour guides. But the plans have failed,” a businessman in the tourism industry told the local press.

For the businessman and other travel firms, the summer tourism season ended after the announcement about the new cases in Da Nang.

Travelers have cancelled tours not only to Da Nang, but also to other destinations.

“There are only a few more groups of tourists to serve, while the summer will end in a couple of weeks,” he said. “No one could imagine that the situation would turn worse after we saw the number of travelers increasing very rapidly recently."

Most travel firms have sent tourists out of Da Nang, and have postponed tours and offered other destinations for travelers. Many people have cancelled travel plans. 

During the last half of the year of struggling with Covid-19, the travel firm had to lay off 30 percent of its staff.

 

Only a few workers of the other 70 percent of staff still go to the office regularly and receive minimum wages, while the remaining have been taking unpaid leave and waiting for the comeback.


“Some tour guides had just come back for a month. And nox they have nothing to do,” he said.

Other travel firms confirmed that most travellers have canceled tours.

“The situation had not been too bad until Monday as many travelers did not cancel tours, but chose other destinations. However, since July 29, more cancellations have occurred,” a senior executive of a travel firm said.

Tu Quy Thanh, director of Travel ink, said only 20 percent of clients agreed to choose other tours, while the other 80 percent cancelled tours.

VNAT last week said said that 100 percent of travelers had cancelled tours to the destinations, where new cases were found, and 30-40 percent cancelled tours to destinations without COVID-19..

“We can’t do anything except hope that the epidemic is contained soon,” said Thanh of Travelink.

“If the outbreak can be controlled in the next 30 days, we will still have opportunities,” he said, adding that the provision fund and the money accumulated over many years is getting exhausted.

Thanh Lich 

With the increasing number of canceled tours not just to pandemic-affected areas but also to other tourist destinations, and tourists demanding a 100% refund,   

As new cases of COVID-19 are being identified in a number of localities, the inroads made by the country’s tourism sector over the last few months via a domestic market stimulus programme are now at risk of stalling.

 
 

.
7 giờ trước 

HCM City firms reported that over 35,000 tours have been cancelled due to Covid-19 outbreak.

8 giờ trước 

Tourism companies witnessed revenues dwindling in the second quarter due to border closures and international flight bans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

11 giờ trước 

Were it not for the pandemic, my daughter Wolf and I would have spent the summer travelling to Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Chongqing. But with borders closed, we came up with Plan B: visiting five national parks

22 giờ trước 

This kind of rice noodle soup which combines the softness and fragrance of Trang Bang rice and the sweetness of the broth from pork bones is sure to win the heart of food lovers.

TRAVELicon  05/08/2020 

Sapa, well famous in the eyes of international visitors as the “town in clouds”, is even more alluring with its magnificent nature,

TRAVELicon  05/08/2020 

Tourism co-operation between HCM City and eight provinces in the country’s north-west will help create more tourism products and revive the industry post-pandemic, an online meeting between the localities on tourism development heard.

TRAVELicon  05/08/2020 

Crab soup with black eggs is one of the most popular street foods in HCM City despite the somewhat unappealing colour of one of its ingredients.

TRAVELicon  05/08/2020 

Popular spots around Vietnam are becoming more and more crowded as summer reaches its peak and people are keen to get away if they can.

TRAVELicon  04/08/2020 

Tay Ninh Province is one of the best places in southern Vietnam for a day trip pilgrimage from HCM City and neighboring provinces. 

TRAVELicon  04/08/2020 

Can Gio District, recognised as the first Mangrove Biosphere Reserve in Vietnam by UNESCO, is a perfect day trip from HCM City.

TRAVELicon  04/08/2020 

With the increasing number of canceled tours not just to pandemic-affected areas but also to other tourist destinations, and tourists demanding a 100% refund, 

TRAVELicon  04/08/2020 

A restaurant in Quang Ninh Province has attracted lots of customers thanks to their charcoal-like black bread.

TRAVELicon  04/08/2020 

The lesser-known Kho (Dry) Islet in Binh Dinh Province’s Quy Nhon City has attracted many visitors in the recent years with its pristine beauty and delicious seafood.

TRAVELicon  04/08/2020 

Phung Quang Thang, director of Hanoitourist Company, vice chairman of the Vietnam Society of Travel Agents (VISTA), talks to Minh Thu about hard time of Vietnamese tourism.

TRAVELicon  03/08/2020 

Dong Hoi is the capital of Quang Binh Province, but it lacks the hustle and bustle of other big cities in Vietnam. 

TRAVELicon  03/08/2020 

Lan Ha Bay, on the east of Cat Ba island near Hai Phong city, is dubbed the “forgotten paradise”. The bay is now on the radar of those who want to get close to nature.

TRAVELicon  03/08/2020 

Banh tieu xoi (Vietnamese donut with sticky rice) is one of the superbly tasty dishes of Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, according to Hanoian Le Hoa.

TRAVELicon  02/08/2020 

Hoa Lu District in the northern province of Ninh Binh was established in 1907 and is surrounded by mountains and plains. 

TRAVELicon  02/08/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has cancelled flights to and from Tho Xuan airport in Thanh Hoa central province and Vinh airport in central Nghe An province on August 2 

TRAVELicon  02/08/2020 

At about 300 kilometers from Ho Chi Minh City, Ta Nang – Phan Dung in Vietnam’s central region is regarded as one of the most beautiful trekking routes in Vietnam.

