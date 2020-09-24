Tourism spots in Da Nang and Quang Nam re-open after COVID-19 break

Despite their re-opening, both sites still have few customers. Indeed, the two museums were closed for a period of over 40 days due to the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak. After the second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, approximately 15% of hotels in Da Nang City have re-opened their doors to tourists. Simultaneously, roughly 25% of all hotels in the central city have been put up for sale because of the negative economic impact caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.