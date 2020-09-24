Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tourism spots in Da Nang and Quang Nam re-open after COVID-19 break

25/09/2020    09:36 GMT+7

Popular tourist attractions in Da Nang and Quang Nam such as Ba Na Hills, Da Nang Museum, and Cham Museum are welcoming the return of tourists in an effort to reinvigorate the local tourism industry  following the second COVID-19 wave.

With the Ba Na Hills tourism complex re-opening from September 20, guests can enjoy discounts on cable car tickets, in addition to access to a buffet at midday. The combo is being sold at a price of VND750,000 per adult and VND600,000 per child.

Both Cham Museum and Da Nang Museum have returned to normal from September 7.
Despite their re-opening, both sites still have few customers. Indeed, the two museums were closed for a period of over 40 days due to the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

After the second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, approximately 15% of hotels in Da Nang City have re-opened their doors to tourists. Simultaneously, roughly 25% of all hotels in the central city have been put up for sale because of the negative economic impact caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.
Quang Nam province welcomes the return of tourism activities. Sites such as VinWonders Nam Hoi An offer a 70% promotional ticket scheme for families and couples, whilst customers from 13 provinces in the central region and the Central Highlands region are offered discounts of 55% on tickets.
Hoi An’s Old Quarter runs as normal from September 6, with plenty of airlines offering discounts on the route to Hoi An in an effort to stimulate tourism demand.
 
Moving forward, developing the local tourism industry in both Da Nang and Quang Nam province has become a priority in order to recover from the damaging impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic in Vietnam.

VOV

Da Nang allows restaurants, cafes to reopen

All restaurants, cafes and public gatherings with fewer than 30 people are allowed from 1am of Friday in Da Nang as the central city decided to loosen social distancing orders, local authorities announced in a statement on Thursday.

Hoi An life seen through café windows

A small coffee shop in Hoi An in central Vietnam attracts many visitors with its appealing views and good drinks.

 
 

Other News

Tourism confusion post-Covid-19
TRAVELicon  24/09/2020 

Positive measures against Covid-19 pandemic along with expectations for vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus soon available have attracted attention from those working in the tourism industry. 

Hoi An reopens tourism services
TRAVELicon  24/09/2020 

The ancient town of Hoi An will reopen tourism services such as the pedestrian street, the night street, traditional craft villages and sightseeing services from today, September 24,

Ha Ton Quyen: HCM City’s jiaozi road
TRAVELicon  24/09/2020 

When HCM City locals think of jiaozi dumplings, or sủi cảo, they frequently think of Ha Ton Quyen Street in District 11 where many restaurants run by Vietnamese of Chinese origin sell the dish every evening.

The village with 20 old French-style villas
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

More than 100 years ago, Nha Xa village in Duy Tien district, Ha Nam province was famous for silk weaving and silk exports, which turned the village into one of the richest in northern Vietnam. 

The three-decade snail vermicelli restaurant in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

Opening three decades ago as a street-food shop on the pavement of Nguyen Sieu street, Mrs. Bui Thi Hue’s snail vermicelli restaurant today still retain its original flavor. Each day the small restaurant serves around 500 customers.

Resumption of some international flights not expected to bring back many tourists at once
FEATUREicon  23/09/2020 

Vietnam should not look forward to receiving foreign travelers soon after it reopens international air routes, but it needs to prepare well to get them back.

Tourism industry needs support
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for urgent support for tourism businesses impacted by the second wave of COVID-19.

Hanoi-Da Nang route among world’s 10 best train journeys
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

The train line linking Hanoi and the central city of Da Nang, operated by Vietnam’s Reunification Express, has recently been listed among the 10 best train journeys in the world by the Conde Nast Traveller – a prestigious travel magazine.

Exploring Cha Loi cave
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

Located 40km from Dong Hoi, Cha Loi cave is known for its pristine stalagmites and stalactites with many strange shapes.

Tourist firms seek loan-interest payment delay
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) has proposed several urgent measures to the Prime Minister to support travel firms, including an extension on loan interest payments until December 2021.

Airlines' flight schedules submitted to Transport Ministry
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has recently submitted a detailed flight schedule of airlines and requirements on carrying passengers to Vietnam to the Ministry of Transport.

Coming to Mu Cang Chai terraced fields in ripen season
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

Famous for its most breathtaking rice terraces, Mu Cang Chai in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai is a reputable name repeated among travel lovers and photographers, 

On top of the world
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

As the central coastal region battens down the hatches and prepares for Noul, the storm set to make landfall on Friday, people far further north are asking how the storm may affect them.

Hoi An bustling once more following weeks of social distancing
TRAVELicon  21/09/2020 

After weeks of social distancing, people in Hoi An ancient town in central Quang Nam province are now happy that their lives are about to return to some sense of normalcy. Tourism companies and those with wanderlust are the happiest.

Tri An Lake appears charming in green algae season
TRAVELicon  21/09/2020 

Located in Dong Nai Province, Tri An Lake regularly attracts a huge number of visitors and photographers during the green algae season.

An old eye of the sea
TRAVELicon  20/09/2020 

Tien Sa is a 120-year-old lighthouse constructed in the French colonial period.

We love Nha Trang, Russian travelers reveal
TRAVELicon  20/09/2020 

Upon falling in love with the land and people of Nha Trang, the central city of Vietnam, at first sight, several Russian travelers to the locality have decided to stay longer and look for a job.

Charm of Hanoi’s cafes with recycled items
TRAVELicon  20/09/2020 

Here is a list of coffee shops which are ideal destinations for young people to hang out.

Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season
TRAVELicon  21/09/2020 

Situated in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, visitors to Hoang Su Phi district are sure to be overwhelmed by the area’s yellow terraced fields which appear to be straight out of a fairytale.

Residents flock to Hue after social distancing relaxed
TRAVELicon  19/09/2020 

The central province of Thua Thien-Hue has received hordes of people coming from Da Nang City, the epicenter of the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, after it relaxed social distancing measures, starting September 16.

More News
