Travel companies ask for support due to increasing tour cancellations

With the increasing number of canceled tours not just to pandemic-affected areas but also to other tourist destinations, and tourists demanding a 100% refund,

tour operators have been left in a quandary, as most of the money has already been transferred to partners.

Tourists in Phan Thiet City. The HCMC Tourism Association has appealed to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and some 20 localities across the country to support tour operators due to increasing tour cancellations

Due to the situation, the HCMC Tourism Association has appealed to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and some 20 localities across the country to help tour operators deal with such cases due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In the proposal, the association admitted that the tour postponements and cancellations are necessary to protect public health.

However, travel businesses are under heavy pressure because many tourists ask for a 100% refund instead of postponing or changing their tour dates. This poses grave difficulty as the tour operators have used most of the money to book aviation, accommodation and restaurant services.

“We really need the cooperation of partners and customers during this difficult time,” noted Nguyen Thi Khanh, Vice President of HCMC Tourism Association, adding that some customers and localities have empathized with them.

Hoang Van Vinh, Chairman of Khanh Hoa Tourism Association, said that tourism businesses in the central province have been facing many difficulties due to the pandemic but would support their partners.

Meanwhile, Cao Tri Dung, Chairman of Danang Tourism Association, also said that due to the latest outbreak of Covid-19, the association has encouraged its members to resolve the issue in the spirit of cooperation. SGT

Dao Loan

Much to do to bring tourism back to life Phung Quang Thang, director of Hanoitourist Company, vice chairman of the Vietnam Society of Travel Agents (VISTA), talks to Minh Thu about hard time of Vietnamese tourism.