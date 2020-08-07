Try a meal in a frying pan in HCM City

Banh Mi Chao (bread with combo pan) and Bit Tet (Vietnamese style beef steak) served in frying pans are popular and easy to find in HCM City.

The basic version with bread combo usually contains egg, pate, and sausage and bread.

The best time to eat the dish is right after it is cooked. Typically, a mixture of chilli sauce and soy sauce are added. The egg yolk combined with seasoning makes for a tasty sauce that a piece of crispy bread is dipped into.

The customers can also add more toppings such as ham and canned sardines. A dish cost from VND30,000 to VND50,000 (US$1.5 to 2.2).

Another famous food served in a frying pan is Bit Tet also known as Bo Ne. The beef slices frying in the pan exude a fragrance that is difficult to resist.

The dish will taste even better with an omelette, shumai, sausage and bread.

The dish with full topping costs about VND50,000 to VND70,000 ($2.2 to 3). VNS

