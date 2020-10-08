Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Try Ben Tre’s specialties with coconut milk

14/10/2020    08:15 GMT+7

People in Ben Tre Province in the Mekong Delta, known as the kingdom of coconut, use the fruit for cooking, handicrafts and other items.

Ben Tre Province in the Mekong Delta is famous for the use ofcoconuts in cooking.

Across Delta provinces, specifically Bến Tre, most houses boast a garden with banana and coconut trees, whether big or small. When children crave a snack, mothers often make delectable sweets from homegrown ingredients.

With just a bunch of bananas, people can make fried banana, banana sweet soup, or banana cake.

 

But to the little ones, grilled bananas remain the best. Simple yet flavorful, a down-to-earth plate of bananas grilled over coal has a fruity, mellow and sweet scent, a smell that can seduce anyone nearby. However, the grilled banana dish isn’t complete without its coconut milk dip,  a specialty of the Delta region.

For dessert, tourists can savor Ben Tre sweets such as the signature dish of coconut milk custard cake. The soft cake is served with a thick sauce made from coconut milk. — VNS

Vietnamese food: Fried mooncake

Vietnamese food: Fried mooncake

Autumn Festival means it's mooncake time! But one teacher in Hanoi is putting a whole new spin on this traditional dish. Watch our video to find out how.

 
 

Other News

Discovering majestic tourist attractions throughout Ha Giang
Discovering majestic tourist attractions throughout Ha Giang
TRAVELicon  14 giờ trước 

Ha Giang is renowned for many of its famous tourist attractions, including picturesque buckwheat flower fields. Here are some of the leading destinations in Ha Giang that tourists should see when visiting the province.

Vietnamese food: Mountain snail salad
Vietnamese food: Mountain snail salad
TRAVELicon  15 giờ trước 

If you happen to be in Mai Chau during the rainy season, mountain snail salad is a dish you shouldn’t miss.

Tam Coc tourism site impressive in Autumn
Tam Coc tourism site impressive in Autumn
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

Located in Ninh Hai Commune, Hoa Lu District, Ninh Binh Province and only 100km from Hanoi, Tam Coc tourism site is an ideal getaway venue for city dwellers, especially in Autumn.

Expensive travel experiences in Vietnam
Expensive travel experiences in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

Sometimes, you have to pay a lot of money in exchange for an interesting experience for a few minutes. 

Ba Den - Legend of the sacred mount of VN’s southern region
Ba Den - Legend of the sacred mount of VN’s southern region
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

If the North of Vietnam has Fansipan, the roof of Indochina, the Southern region has Mount Ba Den, the symbol of belief and also the roof of the South.

Hue’s mangrove forest in autumn is a beautiful sight
Hue’s mangrove forest in autumn is a beautiful sight
TRAVELicon  12/10/2020 

Ru Cha in early October has the yellow colors of an autumn forest. It is the only primary forest on Tam Giang Lagoon, in Thuan Hoa village, Huong Phong commune, Huong Tra town, Thua Thien-Hue Province.

Southeastern provinces to ensure safe tourism for travellers
Southeastern provinces to ensure safe tourism for travellers
TRAVELicon  12/10/2020 

Provinces in the southeast region have agreed to participate in a tourism stimulus programme that will help reduce locals’ anxiety when travelling.

Rice harvest season begins in Ta Leng
Rice harvest season begins in Ta Leng
TRAVELicon  11/10/2020 

Local ethnic people in the town of Ta Leng, Lai Chau province have been busy harvesting rice in recent days with the area’s terraced fields being covered by a beautiful yellow colour due to the arrival of the rice ripening season.

Vietnam among top 20 favorite countries to visit: Condé Nast Traveler
Vietnam among top 20 favorite countries to visit: Condé Nast Traveler
TRAVELicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnam has jumped one place from last year to ninth in British magazine Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 list of 20 most favorite countries for travelers.

"Weaving" scent into tea
"Weaving" scent into tea
YOUR VIETNAMicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnamese people have long maintained the tradition of enjoying flower-scented tea and the pastime has been elevated in the way Hanoians prepare the typical drink.

What are the key factors influencing travel decisions now?
What are the key factors influencing travel decisions now?
FEATUREicon  10/10/2020 

Safety of tours and people’s financial capability are the decisive factors affecting people’s travel plans from now to the end of the year, a survey has found. Travelers are choosing short tours and going in small groups.

Visit the oldest fish sauce craft village in Da Nang
Visit the oldest fish sauce craft village in Da Nang
TRAVELicon  10/10/2020 

The 400-year-old Nam O fish sauce craft village in Nam O Village is one of the must-visit places in the central city of Da Nang, besides Bà Nà Hill and Sơn Trà Peninsula.

Ngoc Vung Island, a glowing pearl of Quang Ninh
Ngoc Vung Island, a glowing pearl of Quang Ninh
TRAVELicon  10/10/2020 

Ha Long Bay is the most famous tourist destination in Quang Ninh Province, but a visit to the less well-known Ngoc Vung Island will surely prove more memorable.

Four valleys to visit in Vietnam
Four valleys to visit in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  09/10/2020 

Seeing the sea of clouds, admiring the beautiful ripe rice fields, and exploring primitive villages will be unforgettable experiences in these valleys of Vietnam.

Vietnam listed among world’s Top 10 favourite countries to visit
Vietnam listed among world’s Top 10 favourite countries to visit
TRAVELicon  09/10/2020 

Travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has ranked its favourite countries worldwide to visit following its Readers’ Choice Awards 2020, with Vietnam coming in ninth place with a total of 92.12 points.

Tourists eager to resume domestic travel
Tourists eager to resume domestic travel
TRAVELicon  09/10/2020 

About 68 percent of surveyed people in Vietnam stated their intent to resume travelling by the last quarter of 2020, showing their eagerness to travel and confidence in the Government’s handling of the pandemic.

Transport ministry proposes additional international flights
Transport ministry proposes additional international flights
TRAVELicon  09/10/2020 

The Ministry of Transport plans to open an additional nine international flights landing at Hanoi’s Noi Bai Airport and HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat Airport.

Prudent restart
Prudent restart
TRAVELicon  09/10/2020 

Vietnam’s domestic tourism market has started to move on after a long time of respite due to the second attack of the coronavirus in late July. 

HCM City to open more pedestrian streets in city centre
HCM City to open more pedestrian streets in city centre
TRAVELicon  08/10/2020 

HCM City plans to open more pedestrian streets in central District 1 to meet locals and tourists’ entertainment and recreational demands.

Hotels work hard to prepare for quarantined guests
Hotels work hard to prepare for quarantined guests
TRAVELicon  08/10/2020 

Though finally reopening its borders again in October to meet the mounting travel demand, Vietnam has acted cautious and required all passengers on commercial flights to the country to acquire negative test result for COVID-19 within three days

