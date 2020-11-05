Vietnam honoured as Asia’s heritage, cultural, culinary destination at WTA 2020

Vietnam has been named as Leading Heritage Destination, Leading Cultural Destination, and Leading Culinary Destination of Asia at the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) 2020.

World cultural and natural heritage Ha Long Bay - an attractive destination in Vietnam (Source: VNA)

This is also the second consecutive year Vietnam has been honoured at the three categories, showing that culture, heritage and cuisine are prominent factors bringing about international titles for the Vietnamese tourism.

The WTA was launched in 1993 to acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry. Heralded as the “travel industry’s equivalent of the Oscars” by the Wall Street Journal, the awards are based on votes from the public and travel professionals across the globe.

The 26th World Travel Awards for Asia and Oceania selected Vietnam as Asia’s Leading Culinary Destination at a ceremony in October 2019 in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.

Vietnam was also named Asia’s Leading Destination and Asia’s Leading Cultural Destination, while Hoi An won the title of Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination.

The country was then honoured as a World Leading Heritage Destination 2019 by the WTA at an awards ceremony in November in Oman./.VNA