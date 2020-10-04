Vietnam listed among world’s Top 10 favourite countries to visit

Travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has ranked its favourite countries worldwide to visit following its Readers’ Choice Awards 2020, with Vietnam coming in ninth place with a total of 92.12 points.

Leading the list is Italy as the best country to visit with 94.05 points.

The Southern European nation is followed by Sri Lanka and Portugal with 93.96 and 93.39 points, respectively. Moving down the list, Japan sits on 93.35 points, whilst Greece completes the top five with 93.32 points.

Indonesia is ranked as the top country in the Southeast Asian region with 92.98 points, finishing sixth globally, followed by Thailand with 92.62 points.

Vietnam finishes third in the Southeast Asian region and ninth in the world rankings with a total of 92.12 points.

The final results were ultimately based on the choices of more than 600,000 readers from across the globe who submitted their responses and ratings of their recent travel experiences of the world’s countries, cities, islands, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, and airports. VOV