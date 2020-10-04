Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam listed among world’s Top 10 favourite countries to visit

09/10/2020    19:30 GMT+7

Travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has ranked its favourite countries worldwide to visit following its Readers’ Choice Awards 2020, with Vietnam coming in ninth place with a total of 92.12 points.

Leading the list is Italy as the best country to visit with 94.05 points.

The Southern European nation is followed by Sri Lanka and Portugal with 93.96 and 93.39 points, respectively. Moving down the list, Japan sits on 93.35 points, whilst Greece completes the top five with 93.32 points.

Indonesia is ranked as the top country in the Southeast Asian region with 92.98 points, finishing sixth globally, followed by Thailand with 92.62 points.

 

Vietnam finishes third in the Southeast Asian region and ninth in the world rankings with a total of 92.12 points.

The final results were ultimately based on the choices of more than 600,000 readers from across the globe who submitted their responses and ratings of their recent travel experiences of the world’s countries, cities, islands, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, and airports. VOV

Vietnam has ranked fourth among the most searched destinations for travel until the end of this year, according to search data revealed by Agoda.com. 

 
 

.
Tourists eager to resume domestic travel
Tourists eager to resume domestic travel
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

About 68 percent of surveyed people in Vietnam stated their intent to resume travelling by the last quarter of 2020, showing their eagerness to travel and confidence in the Government’s handling of the pandemic.

Transport ministry proposes additional international flights
Transport ministry proposes additional international flights
TRAVELicon  8 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport plans to open an additional nine international flights landing at Hanoi’s Noi Bai Airport and HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat Airport.

Prudent restart
Prudent restart
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s domestic tourism market has started to move on after a long time of respite due to the second attack of the coronavirus in late July. 

HCM City to open more pedestrian streets in city centre
HCM City to open more pedestrian streets in city centre
TRAVELicon  08/10/2020 

HCM City plans to open more pedestrian streets in central District 1 to meet locals and tourists’ entertainment and recreational demands.

Hotels work hard to prepare for quarantined guests
Hotels work hard to prepare for quarantined guests
TRAVELicon  08/10/2020 

Though finally reopening its borders again in October to meet the mounting travel demand, Vietnam has acted cautious and required all passengers on commercial flights to the country to acquire negative test result for COVID-19 within three days

The secret ingredient of Mekong Delta sour soup
The secret ingredient of Mekong Delta sour soup
TRAVELicon  08/10/2020 

Dien dien (Sesbania sesban) is a yellow flower found in the Mekong Delta during flooding season.

Hoa Lo Prison among leading historic prisons worldwide
Hoa Lo Prison among leading historic prisons worldwide
TRAVELicon  07/10/2020 

Famed travel website Traveloompa has named the Top 10 historic and famous prisons for travelers to visit worldwide, with Vietnam’s Hoa Lo Prison included in the list.

HCM City promotes tourism through postcards
HCM City promotes tourism through postcards
TRAVELicon  07/10/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City has unveiled a beautiful range of postcards following the launch of the “Hello Ho Chi Minh City" tourism promotion campaign on October 1, aimed at showcasing the city’s landscapes and the daily lives of local people.

Night tours of Hanoi’s historic Hoa Lo Prison
Night tours of Hanoi’s historic Hoa Lo Prison
TRAVELicon  07/10/2020 

Another night tour of Hanoi’s historic Hoa Lo Prison has made debut, taking visitors on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Miss Tourism World Asia 2019 enjoys natural beauty of Vietnam
Miss Tourism World Asia 2019 enjoys natural beauty of Vietnam
TRAVELicon  06/10/2020 

Miss Tourism World Asia 2019 Pham Lan Anh has just spent a week exploring the beauty of the northwestern mountainous province of Yen Bai which she said made her proud of and love Vietnam more.

Unspoiled tourist destinations in Binh Phuoc province
Unspoiled tourist destinations in Binh Phuoc province
TRAVELicon  06/10/2020 

Binh Phuoc province in southeastern Vietnam is known for its lush green forest, stunning natural landscape, and historical relic sites, which have attracted Vietnamese and foreign visitors.

Countries exempt VN travelers from COVID-19 self-isolation
Countries exempt VN travelers from COVID-19 self-isolation
TRAVELicon  06/10/2020 

Travelers arriving from Vietnam will no longer be forced to self-isolate for a two-week period upon arrival in several countries, including Singapore, South Africa, and the UK.

It takes a village to create appeal
It takes a village to create appeal
TRAVELicon  06/10/2020 

Wooden houses with roofs of yin-yang tiles and nestled on the side of a mountain are simple in design yet give Hoai Khao Village in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang a certain poetic charm.

Whale worshipping festival excites crowds in Vung Tau city
Whale worshipping festival excites crowds in Vung Tau city
TRAVELicon  05/10/2020 

The Nghinh Ong Festival, an event held for fishermen to pay their respects to whales and show their gratitude for a bumper catch, was held recently in Vung Tau, with thousands of residents and tourists in attendance.

Four wooden bridges on the sea in Vietnam
Four wooden bridges on the sea in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  05/10/2020 

Located in the middle of the blue sea with rustic architecture, these special wooden bridges are sites that attract young people who love to travel.

Quality tours at affordable prices needed to stimulate tourism market
Quality tours at affordable prices needed to stimulate tourism market
TRAVELicon  05/10/2020 

High-quality, affordably priced tours are needed to attract local tourists, especially following the second COVID-19 outbreak that occurred this summer, experts have said.

Vietnamese food: Fried mooncake
Vietnamese food: Fried mooncake
TRAVELicon  05/10/2020 

Autumn Festival means it's mooncake time! But one teacher in Hanoi is putting a whole new spin on this traditional dish. Watch our video to find out how.

Autumn – Hanoi’s most seductive season
Autumn – Hanoi’s most seductive season
TRAVELicon  04/10/2020 

Hanoi is at its most graceful and poetic in autumn. It is often vividly colorful.

