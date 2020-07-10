Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam makes hectic preparations to welcome foreign travelers back

14/07/2020    08:00 GMT+7

The reopening of the tourism market may be near as resumption of air routes may occur to areas where COVID-19 is well controlled and to some countries which want to open safe corridors with Vietnam.

It is still unclear when Vietnam will reopen in the international tourism market, but travel firms have begun preparing to receive foreign travelers.

Tu Quy Thanh, director of Travelink, said after several months of silence, some partners from China and ASEAN countries have mentioned tours to Vietnam.

“Partners have contacted and asked for information after hearing that Vietnam may resume international flights commencing in July,” Thanh said.

“We are ready to restore the markets as soon as the green light turns on,” he said.

Other travel firms reported the same, saying that not only Vietnamese firms but foreign partners also want to reopen the market soon to re-activate their operation which has been stagnant for many months.

Vietnam is a good destination for travelers thanks to its great achievements in the fight against the coronavirus.


Pham Ha, CEO of Luxury Travel Group, revealed that he has received orders for family tours from Germany. Travelers plan to come in Q4 and early next year.

The company is renewing its products to re-access the markets, focusing on new trends such as living slowly, returning to nature, and connecting with other people.

 

It is also creating procedures for receiving guests, examining the health of tour guides and arranging equipment for vehicles and restaurants.

Dong Hoang Thinh, director of Dong Thi Company, said he has some orders with departure time in February 2021, but his company is preparing for the comeback now. Dong Thi has completed preparation is seeking to buy vouchers from hotels to design tours with the best service fees.

“At present, many restaurants and resorts are empty, so they are offering vouchers at very good prices,” he explained.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) reported that in the first five months of 2020, the number of foreign travelers to Vietnam fell by 50 percent to 3.7 million.

The agency estimated that if Vietnam reopens the market in Q3, it may receive 6-8 million foreign travelers for this year.

Travel firms say it is difficult to predict the market performance, but believe that the number of foreign travelers not only depends on the attractiveness of products and prices, but also on the technical barriers applied to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

Ngoc Ha

The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2020, themed “Vietnamese tourism looks toward the future,” is slated for August 12-15 in Hanoi.

Small in size and easily adaptable, startups in the tourism industry have found ways to do well during COVID-19, while many others are still up against a wall.

 
 

Other News

.
TRAVELicon  14 giờ trước 

Water wheels always appear in the dry season along streams in the northwestern region. The simple bamboo water wheel is associated with the traditional farming methods of ethnic minority groups in mountainous areas.

TRAVELicon  15 giờ trước 

Only 28% of international travelers said they would travel again once the borders reopen, while 65% said they would think about safety first,

TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

To attract domestic tourists, the Danang tourism industry in collaboration with Vinpearl hotels and other tourism facilities will offer various promotional packages, stated Cao Tri Dung, Chairman of the Danang Tourism Association.

TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

The HCMC Department of Transport on July 7 put into operation a new speedboat that links Bach Dang Wharf with Binh Duong Province and Cu Chi Tunnels, with an aim to rev up water-borne tourism in the city.

TRAVELicon  13/07/2020 

Situated in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Con Dao island regularly features on global lists of the most beautiful destinations globally, 

TRAVELicon  13/07/2020 

Quang Ninh People's Committee has approved a 50 percent reduction in the entrance fees to local destinations for tourists that use overnight boats.

TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

The Hoi An Centre for Culture, Sports, Broadcasting and Television has resumed all cultural and art activities under the ‘Hoi An By Night’ scheme aimed at popularizing the ancient town’s image through nightlife activities in the post COVID-19 period.

TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

The upcoming Fantastic Da Nang 2020 festival is scheduled to take place between July 30 and August 5 with a wide range of interesting events, the Da Nang Municipal Department of Tourism announced on July 11.

TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

Russia is likely to resume international flights to 13 countries, including Vietnam, in the post COVID-19 period, according to Russian News Agency TASS.

TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

The HCM City Department of Tourism has been working in collaboration with Google to arrange training courses on July 9 that provide digital and marketing skills for state management officials and businesses that operate in the tourism sector.

TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

Located in the central province of Quang Nam, the ancient city of Hoi An leads a list of the Top 15 cities in Asia as voted on by readers of US travel website Travel + Leisure.

TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

Corals reefs only emerge on the water surface from May to the end of July, especially on the 1st and the 15th day of lunar months when the tide is low and the coral reefs are clearly visible on the sea water surface, creating beautiful scenery.

TRAVELicon  11/07/2020 

Education and training of high-quality human resources in tourism and hospitality is key to improve productivity and the competitive capacity of Vietnam’s tourism sector, tourism experts have said.

TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

Located in Kien Hai district, Kien Giang province, Nam Du archipelago has emerged as an increasingly popular attraction among visitors due to the area’s tranquil and peaceful scenery, in addition to its array of local fresh seafood.

TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

Tourists to the southern province of Ca Mau now can conveniently travel to nearby Kien Giang Province’s Nam Du Archipelago and Phu Quoc Island by using an express boat service that will be operated in the province from tomorrow.

TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

An array of photos captured by foreign photographers during their visit to Con Dao island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province includes epic sunsets, children playing on the street, and the sky featuring sparkling stars at night, 

TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

A photo contest focusing on landscapes and culture has kicked off with the aim to promote Vietnamese tourism.

TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

Phu Quoc has one of the most beautiful coral reefs in Vietnam that covers 480 hectares and consists of 360 types of hard and dozens of soft corals.

TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2020, themed “Vietnamese tourism looks toward the future,” is slated for August 12-15 in Hanoi.

TRAVELicon  10/07/2020 

With the islands of Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Con Dao all being home to beautiful coral reefs, tourists are able to fully immerse themselves into crystal-clear water and participate in a range of fascinating scuba diving activities.

