Vietnam makes hectic preparations to welcome foreign travelers back

The reopening of the tourism market may be near as resumption of air routes may occur to areas where COVID-19 is well controlled and to some countries which want to open safe corridors with Vietnam.

It is still unclear when Vietnam will reopen in the international tourism market, but travel firms have begun preparing to receive foreign travelers.





Tu Quy Thanh, director of Travelink, said after several months of silence, some partners from China and ASEAN countries have mentioned tours to Vietnam.



“Partners have contacted and asked for information after hearing that Vietnam may resume international flights commencing in July,” Thanh said.



“We are ready to restore the markets as soon as the green light turns on,” he said.



Other travel firms reported the same, saying that not only Vietnamese firms but foreign partners also want to reopen the market soon to re-activate their operation which has been stagnant for many months.

Vietnam is a good destination for travelers thanks to its great achievements in the fight against the coronavirus.



Pham Ha, CEO of Luxury Travel Group, revealed that he has received orders for family tours from Germany. Travelers plan to come in Q4 and early next year.



The company is renewing its products to re-access the markets, focusing on new trends such as living slowly, returning to nature, and connecting with other people.

It is also creating procedures for receiving guests, examining the health of tour guides and arranging equipment for vehicles and restaurants.



Dong Hoang Thinh, director of Dong Thi Company, said he has some orders with departure time in February 2021, but his company is preparing for the comeback now. Dong Thi has completed preparation is seeking to buy vouchers from hotels to design tours with the best service fees.



“At present, many restaurants and resorts are empty, so they are offering vouchers at very good prices,” he explained.



The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) reported that in the first five months of 2020, the number of foreign travelers to Vietnam fell by 50 percent to 3.7 million.

The agency estimated that if Vietnam reopens the market in Q3, it may receive 6-8 million foreign travelers for this year.



Travel firms say it is difficult to predict the market performance, but believe that the number of foreign travelers not only depends on the attractiveness of products and prices, but also on the technical barriers applied to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ngoc Ha

