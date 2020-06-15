Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam needs to ‘go faster’ in reopening int'l tourism market, say travel firms

 
 
17/06/2020    15:36 GMT+7

Travel firms have urged the government to conduct negotiations with some countries to obtain bilateral agreements on market reopening soon or at the same time as regional rivals.

Vietnam holds an advantage over Thailand in terms of epidemic control. Last month, when the government of Vietnam loosened the social distancing policy, Thailand was still busy struggling with the epidemic.

However, some days ago, when the government of Thailand eased travel restrictions and loosened conditions for business activities, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) immediately announced a 3-period tourism recovery strategy.

Vietnamese travel firms have urged state management agencies to help reopen the international markets. The tardiness in applying policies may put Vietnam at a disadvantage.

The Tourism Advisory Board (TAB) has sent a letter to the Prime Minister, suggesting solutions to revive international tourism in the post-Covid-19 period.

TAB said the opening of the domestic market is not enough to ease the difficulties the tourism industry is facing. Therefore, it believes that it is necessary to reopen the international markets, targeting the countries which can satisfy requirements on epidemic control.

The set of procedures for market reopening could be the bilateral agreements with every country and the works that need to be done to implement the reopening. The bilateral agreements need to be one step ahead other countries, or at least at the same time with the other countries which are Vietnam’s rivals.

The works that need to be done include: reopening air routes and allowing direct flights only; waiving visas; requiring foreigners entering the country to make medical declarations and have temperature checked; and obtaining agreements on nCoV testing.

It is also necessary to discuss with other countries about an agreement about the installation of an app tracking foreigners’ movements during their stay in Vietnam, and discuss other solutions to ensure safety.

Travel firms agree that it is necessary to set strict regulations to ensure safety. The epidemic is still raging, and the lax regulations won’t be able to protect the community, while the continued market closure will put the economy, and the tourism industry in particular, in difficulty.

Tran Xuan Hung, president of Viking Travel, said it would be better to provide free testing service to travelers at airports and shorten the time of waiting for the results, warning that people won’t travel if they have to wait hours at the airports for test results.

Travel firms complained that a lot of tax and credit policies to support businesses and the policies for travelers have not been applied in reality. Many businesses fear that they won’t survive until they can get support.

Mai Lan

HCM City kicks off travel stimulus programme

HCM City kicks off travel stimulus programme

The HCM City Department of Tourism yesterday (June 9) kicked off its annual tourism stimulus programme that will run throughout the year as part of its attempt to revive the hard-hit tourism industry.

Expat life in the ‘new normal’: how will COVID-19 affect the way we travel, live and work abroad?

Expat life in the ‘new normal’: how will COVID-19 affect the way we travel, live and work abroad?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had large-scale effects on all aspects of life. From trade flows to tourism, the spread of the disease has highlighted the vulnerabilities inherent in a globalised and interconnected world. 

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi’s tourism promotion activities to be held
Hanoi’s tourism promotion activities to be held
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities have issued a plan on the city’s tourism promotion activities after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hoi An tourism industry to restructure for post-COVID-19 age
Hoi An tourism industry to restructure for post-COVID-19 age
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

Having benefited from heritage-based tourism over the past two decades, the ancient town of Hoi An – a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site – should dramatically make its tourism products more ‘green’ and sustainable

Tourism minister urges people to travel within Vietnam
Tourism minister urges people to travel within Vietnam
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

Tourism and culture minister Nguyen Ngoc Thien encourages people to go on travelling within the country as a key means to boost the ailing sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a “foundation” to economic recovery. 

Vietnamese food: Vietnam beef stew
Vietnamese food: Vietnam beef stew
VIDEOicon  8 giờ trước 

Once a Mekong Delta specialty now it is a Saigon must-try. Vietnamese beef stew is a comfort food like no other, which requires an intricate mix of spices.

Nine tripod cauldrons of Nguyen dynasty
Nine tripod cauldrons of Nguyen dynasty
TRAVELicon  8 giờ trước 

Among ancient items under the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), the last feudal dynasty in Vietnam, is a set of nine tripod cauldrons, which was recognised as national treasures in 2012.

Couple cycle from France to Vietnam to raise money for charity
Couple cycle from France to Vietnam to raise money for charity
VIDEOicon  19 giờ trước 

As bike rides go, this one really takes the biscuit. A newlywed couple cycled from France all the way to Vietnam. 

Na Ka plum valley on Moc Chau plateau
Na Ka plum valley on Moc Chau plateau
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

Moc Chau plateau in the northern mountain province of Son La has long been on the traveler’s radar because of its fields of flowers and green tea hills that stretch to the horizon.

Ninh Binh to continue as host of National Tourism Year in 2021
Ninh Binh to continue as host of National Tourism Year in 2021
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

The northern province of Ninh Binh will continue to be host of National Tourism Year in 2021 after activities within this year’s programme were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Japan considers easing entry restrictions for Vietnam
Japan considers easing entry restrictions for Vietnam
TRAVELicon  16/06/2020 

Japan is about to make a decision to ease the entry ban on Vietnam in the first relaxation of travel restrictions that were imposed due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

Exploring culturally-rich Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi
Exploring culturally-rich Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  16/06/2020 

The summer months have seen increasing numbers of young visitors flock to Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi to learn about the traditional craft and to snap beautiful photos.

Violet flowers shine on hill in Sa Pa
Violet flowers shine on hill in Sa Pa
TRAVELicon  16/06/2020 

A hill of mã tiên thảo flowers is a popular tourist draw at Muong Hoa Cable Station of Sun World Fansipan Legend in Sa Pa Town, the northern province of Lao Cai.

Vietnam has opportunity to create new tourism products
Vietnam has opportunity to create new tourism products
TRAVELicon  16/06/2020 

Nguyen Trung Khanh, general director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), said there are many things that need to be done to recover the tourism industry.

Quang Ngai nearshore coral reef amazes visitors
Quang Ngai nearshore coral reef amazes visitors
TRAVELicon  15/06/2020 

The stunning coral site at Ganh Yen Beach in Quang Ngai Province has been an attraction for many visitors.

Squid catching off Son Tra with local fisherman
Squid catching off Son Tra with local fisherman
TRAVELicon  15/06/2020 

It’s about 4am and street vendor cafés are full of local fishermen before a new fishing day begins at dawn.

Visitors flock back to HCM City’s oldest garden post Covid-19
Visitors flock back to HCM City’s oldest garden post Covid-19
VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

After closing for nearly two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saigon zoo and botanical gardens Thao Cam Vien reopened in late May and has once again become a popular destination for visitors, in particular youngsters. 

Hue to promote itself as 'City of bikes' to attract locals and foreign tourists
Hue to promote itself as 'City of bikes' to attract locals and foreign tourists
TRAVELicon  12/06/2020 

To preserve and promote its heritage, culture and landscape, the central city of Hue will continue its post-Covid-19 development journey by promoting itself as a “City of bikes” and encourage the development of a bicycle network.

Vietnam Airlines to reopen international air routes starting from July 1
Vietnam Airlines to reopen international air routes starting from July 1
TRAVELicon  12/06/2020 

Vietnam Airlines has announced plans to reopen international air routes as of July 1 to several destinations in the Republic of Korea (RoK), Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), and across Southeast Asia.

Vietnam Airlines opens seven new domestic routes
Vietnam Airlines opens seven new domestic routes
TRAVELicon  12/06/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines opened seven new routes on June 12 linking Vinh city in central Nghe An province and the northern port city of Hai Phong with domestic tourist destinations.

Gov’t wants summer, national holiday plan prepared to boost tourism
Gov’t wants summer, national holiday plan prepared to boost tourism
TRAVELicon  11/06/2020 

Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam has asked the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, Ministry of Education and Training to cooperate with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and relevant agencies to propose a summer and national holiday plan

Taiwan, Tokyo and Cambodia among safe destinations for flights to resume: PM
Taiwan, Tokyo and Cambodia among safe destinations for flights to resume: PM
TRAVELicon  11/06/2020 

China’s Guangzhou and Taiwan, Seoul and Tokyo, together with Laos and Cambodia were among potential international air routes Vietnam is considering reopening, after months of border closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

