Vietnam nominated in 11 categories at World Travel Awards 2020

Vietnam has made the shortlist in 11 categories at the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) 2020.

Hoi An ancient city

It was nominated for awards in the Asian region for Leading Culinary Destination, Leading Cultural Destination, Leading Destination, Leading Heritage Destination, Leading Nature Destination, Leading River Cruise Destination, Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination, and Leading Youth Travel Destination.

The capital city of Hanoi was shortlisted as Asia’s Leading City Break Destination, while the ancient city of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam was nominated in Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism is also in the running for the Asia’s Leading Tourist Board award.

The WTA is especially calling for votes in the categories of Asia’s Leading City Break Destination, Leading Culinary Destination, Leading Destination, and Leading Heritage Destination.

To cast votes for Vietnam, please access https://www.worldtravelawards.com. The voting will close on September 24.

The WTA was launched in 1993 to acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry. Heralded as the “travel industry’s equivalent of the Oscars” by the Wall Street Journal, the awards are based on votes from the public and travel professionals across the globe.

The 26th World Travel Awards for Asia and Oceania selected Vietnam as Asia’s Leading Culinary Destination at a ceremony in October 2019 in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.

Vietnam was also named Asia’s Leading Destination and Asia’s Leading Cultural Destination, while Hoi An won the title of Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination.

The country was then honoured as a World Leading Heritage Destination 2019 by the WTA at an awards ceremony in November in Oman./. VNA