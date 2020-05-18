Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam’s tourism sector prepares for restart

 
 
19/05/2020    14:13 GMT+7

Many cities and provinces in Vietnam have activated plans to recover the tourism sector after the epidemic.

Thua Thien-Hue province has announced the organization of Ao dai Hue (Hue long dress) and Hue Festival 2020, slated for September 2020.

Vietnam’s tourism sector prepares for restart



Vietnam is expected to see recovery sooner than many other regional countries. The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has affirmed that Vietnam is still safe despite coronavirus.

Nuno F. Ribeiro of RMIT Vietnam University said the tourism industry would recover soon in countries where the governments put people’s health and welfare at a top priority, and succeed in preventing the spread of the epidemic.

The success of the Vietnamese government in controlling Covid-19 is expected to turn Vietnam into an attractive destination for travelers.

In the last few months, when revenue was close to zero, Vietnam’s large travel firms still ran media campaigns on social networks that target potential travelers and the travelers who were likely to come back to Vietnam. 

The Thua Thien-Hue provincial authorities have announced the organization of Ao Dai Hue and Hue Festival 2020.

According to the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), the tourism recovery process will come in stages: loosening travel restriction, domestic travel recovery, resumption of air routes, individual traveller and group traveller recovery.

In Vietnam, airlines have begun resuming air routes and increasing flight frequency.

Dimitrios Buhalis from Bournemouth University at the online workshop held by WTO on April 21 said the domestic travel would recover first, but step by step. At first, the recovery would be seen in business travelers and travelers who want to visit relatives because of demand for resuming business and close relations.

Some experts said after Covid-19, the travel firms serving mass tourists, cruise lines and small-scale travel firms are the businesses to face the biggest difficulties.

Under a plan drafted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the activities to recover tourism would be in three phases.

When Vietnam declares the end of epidemic, the ministry will focus on stimulating the domestic travel market

When Vietnam and some countries declare the end of epidemic, Vietnam will run the ‘Vietnam NOW – Safe and Smiling’ program, while the visa policy will be more open.

When the epidemic ends all over the world, a series of products in demand stimulus packages will be launched to attract both domestic and foreign travelers. 

Ngoc Ha

Vietnamese travelers to benefits from post-Covid-19 tourism incentives

Vietnamese travelers to benefits from post-Covid-19 tourism incentives

Vietnamese people will prefer to travel freestyle or with families and friends using family vehicles.

HCM City travel firms launch new tours, discounts to stimulate demand

HCM City travel firms launch new tours, discounts to stimulate demand

Travel firms and tour operators in HCM City are offering a range of domestic tours with attractive discounts to revive demand after the COVID-19 shutdown.

 
 

.
“Safe haven” status could revive Vietnam's tourism industry
“Safe haven” status could revive Vietnam's tourism industry
TRAVELicon  19/05/2020 

“Safe haven tourism” is one way for Vietnam to maximise tourism revenues while minimising risks posed by COVID-19 pandemic, according to investment fund VinaCapital.

Stranded foreigners can stay in Vietnam until June 30
Stranded foreigners can stay in Vietnam until June 30
TRAVELicon  19/05/2020 

Foreigners entering the country under visa waiver programmes, e-visas or tourism visas after March 1 will be automatically given stay permit extension until June 30 free of charge.

Lotus ponds a special tourist attracts in Uncle Ho’s homeland
Lotus ponds a special tourist attracts in Uncle Ho’s homeland
TRAVELicon  19/05/2020 

The lotus is considered the flower that represents the best of the Vietnamese people, symbolising purity and strong will to overcome challenges.

Hanoi's “red addresses” with President Ho Chi Minh's imprint
Hanoi's “red addresses” with President Ho Chi Minh's imprint
TRAVELicon  19/05/2020 

Many places in Hanoi have become historic sites with President Ho Chi Minh's imprints and “red addresses” for young generations to remember him.

From bitter and expensive to Hanoi’s favorite drink: The rise of Bia Hoi
From bitter and expensive to Hanoi’s favorite drink: The rise of Bia Hoi
TRAVELicon  18/05/2020 

Bia Hoi (draught beer) is not merely a favorite drink of the local people but going to a Bia Hoi is also a popular activity.

Vietnam seeks to boost tourism following COVID-19
Vietnam seeks to boost tourism following COVID-19
VIDEOicon  18/05/2020 

The Prime Minister has recently assigned the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to devise measures to develop tourism following COVID-19 pandemic.

Quang Ninh approves tourism stimulus package worth nearly $8.6 million
Quang Ninh approves tourism stimulus package worth nearly $8.6 million
TRAVELicon  18/05/2020 

The People’s Council of the northeastern province of Quang Ninh approved a tourism promotion incentive for 2020 worth about 200 billion VND (nearly 8.6 million USD), during a meeting on May 14.

Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening
Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening
TRAVELicon  18/05/2020 

Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian zone returned to the bustle this weekend after more than three months of the closure to prevent Covid-19.

Discovering peaceful tranquility at Chuon lagoon in Hue
Discovering peaceful tranquility at Chuon lagoon in Hue
PHOTOSicon  18/05/2020 

Situated in Hue city, central Vietnam, the pristine Dam Chuon (Chuon lagoon) regularly impresses visitors through its captivating beauty and tranquil atmosphere.

Vietnam Airlines, VITA jointly launch tourism stimulus programme
Vietnam Airlines, VITA jointly launch tourism stimulus programme
TRAVELicon  17/05/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on May 16 partnered with the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA) to launch a programme to boost domestic travel demand until the end of 2020.

Museum of Ethnology to provide free access
Museum of Ethnology to provide free access
TRAVELicon  17/05/2020 

The Museum of Ethnology will open for free on Sunday to celebrate International Museum Day (May 18) giving some activities to help visitors understand more about Vietnamese ethnic culture.

Ha Long Bay set to roll out offer of free tickets for tourists
Ha Long Bay set to roll out offer of free tickets for tourists
TRAVELicon  17/05/2020 

Visitors who travel to the world-renowned Ha Long Bay via the Ha Long International Passenger Port are set to be exempted from all entrance fees and port charges with a value of up to VND290,000 per person.

In a land amidst the clouds
In a land amidst the clouds
TRAVELicon  16/05/2020 

Y Ty Commune in Bat Xat District, Lao Cai province, has welcomed many visitors after the provincial authorities allowed the resumption of tourist attractions and services following the easing of social distancing orders.

Museum of Ethnology offers free admission on Int’l Museum Day
Museum of Ethnology offers free admission on Int’l Museum Day
TRAVELicon  15/05/2020 

The Vietnam Museum of Ethnology is set to offer visitors free admission on May 17 ahead of celebrations to mark International Museum Day that falls on May 18.

Hanoi attractions reopen for tourists
Hanoi attractions reopen for tourists
TRAVELicon  15/05/2020 

Historic sites and tourist attractions in Hanoi reopened to tourists on May 14 nearly two months after being closed to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

Summer flowers in Hanoi
Summer flowers in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  15/05/2020 

When May arrives, the capital city of Hanoi dazzles as flowers bloom.

Pedestrianised areas around Hoan Kiem lake to open again from May 15
Pedestrianised areas around Hoan Kiem lake to open again from May 15
TRAVELicon  14/05/2020 

Pedestrian streets around Hanoi’s iconic Hoan Kiem Lake will reopen on May 15 as the country has fundamentally controlled the Covid-19 pandemic.

Simple but delicious: stir fried pumpkin buds with garlic
Simple but delicious: stir fried pumpkin buds with garlic
TRAVELicon  14/05/2020 

Rau bí or pumpkin buds are a popular ingredient in many dishes in Vietnam but the best is rau bí xào tỏi (stir fried with garlic), said Pham Tuan Hai, a former judge on Viet Nam Master Chef.

