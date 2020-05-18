Vietnam’s tourism sector prepares for restart

Many cities and provinces in Vietnam have activated plans to recover the tourism sector after the epidemic.

Thua Thien-Hue province has announced the organization of Ao dai Hue (Hue long dress) and Hue Festival 2020, slated for September 2020.





Vietnam is expected to see recovery sooner than many other regional countries. The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has affirmed that Vietnam is still safe despite coronavirus.



Nuno F. Ribeiro of RMIT Vietnam University said the tourism industry would recover soon in countries where the governments put people’s health and welfare at a top priority, and succeed in preventing the spread of the epidemic.



The success of the Vietnamese government in controlling Covid-19 is expected to turn Vietnam into an attractive destination for travelers.

In the last few months, when revenue was close to zero, Vietnam’s large travel firms still ran media campaigns on social networks that target potential travelers and the travelers who were likely to come back to Vietnam.

According to the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), the tourism recovery process will come in stages: loosening travel restriction, domestic travel recovery, resumption of air routes, individual traveller and group traveller recovery.



In Vietnam, airlines have begun resuming air routes and increasing flight frequency.



Dimitrios Buhalis from Bournemouth University at the online workshop held by WTO on April 21 said the domestic travel would recover first, but step by step. At first, the recovery would be seen in business travelers and travelers who want to visit relatives because of demand for resuming business and close relations.



Some experts said after Covid-19, the travel firms serving mass tourists, cruise lines and small-scale travel firms are the businesses to face the biggest difficulties.



Under a plan drafted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the activities to recover tourism would be in three phases.



When Vietnam declares the end of epidemic, the ministry will focus on stimulating the domestic travel market



When Vietnam and some countries declare the end of epidemic, Vietnam will run the ‘Vietnam NOW – Safe and Smiling’ program, while the visa policy will be more open.



When the epidemic ends all over the world, a series of products in demand stimulus packages will be launched to attract both domestic and foreign travelers.

