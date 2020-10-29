Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese travelers shift to exploratory tours in post Covid-19: Google

31/10/2020    17:38 GMT+7

Flexible booking is also one of the top deciding factors for Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Vietnamese travelers when it comes to the booking process in the present time, aside from price and safety.

Vietnamese travelers are shifting away from all-inclusive packages towards exploratory activities, besides the usual interest for essential travel to major cities in a new normal stage, according to the latest report by Google.

 Vietnamese travelers are shifting away from all-inclusive packages towards exploratory activities. Photo: Cong Hung (Kinh te & Do thi)

The report revealed the outlook for travel in APAC, pointing to the hot spots of emerging demand, and the key priorities for consumers; recommendations on how travel businesses should be re-assessing their engagement and response.

Strong and growing pent-up demand for travel

Travel demand in Vietnam has shown steady recovery as travelers overcome an initial scare of Covid-19.

The report has also highlighted a rising interest for Vietnamese tourists to travel to nature and beach destinations such as Dalat and Phu Quoc to spend their year-end holidays. In particular, recovery in demand has been twice faster for backpacking relative to packaged tours in Vietnam.

Mountainous destinations such as Mount Fansipan are becoming top local attractions, along with Ba Na Hills. Besides that, Cu Chi Tunnels, Ha Long Bay will keep luring Vietnamese travelers even in the period post-Covid-19.

 Number of Vietnamese travelers looking to beach destinations surged five times in July compared to March in 2020. Screenshot: NM

New fragmentation + new demands = new strategies

"There’s no one-size-fits-all approach for marketers looking to reignite travelers’ wanderlust. Instead, each market requires a tailored itinerary to suit regulations, restrictions, and shifting traveler sentiment," the report wrote.

The report uncovered three key learnings to help local travel businesses plan their travel recovery itinerary in the region including Vietnam, and suggest the businesses to connect and engage with their new travel audience.

 

Safety is the new brand, but perception of safety differs by country

According to Google’s consumer surveys, travelers in APAC ranked cleanliness and hygiene among their top three considerations, well ahead of travel brand reputation or loyalty programs. However, people’s perception of safety tends to vary from country to country, which impacts the booking choices that consumers make in each market. 

In Vietnam, factor affecting local travelers’ choice is brand trustworthiness when making a travel purchase.

 Booking considerations among APAC travelers. Screenshot: NM

This implies that travel companies will need to go beyond knowing the general considerations to understand how each consumer is interpreting these booking considerations and tailor the way they reach out to them.

New way of doing business: the need to reignite MICE travel

While excitement for leisure travel is building, Google saw some uncertainties surrounding the desire for business travel, particularly within the MICE segment which remains critical for travel businesses in the region, there is an opportunity for travel businesses to collectively play a huge role in positively shifting consumer sentiment.

Google suggested that instilling customer confidence is key to reigniting demand within MICE. Hanoitimes

Nhat Minh

Vietnam to build tourism workforce database

Vietnam to build tourism workforce database

Statistical works on human resource in the tourism industry has been identified as a mandatory and urgent task.

 
 

Other News

.
Seafood market in the morning
Seafood market in the morning
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

Hai Hau - a coastal district in Nam Dinh Province - boasts a 32-kilometer coastline, which provides livelihood for the majority of local households.

Tour tells moving stories about Vietnamese female revolutionaries
Tour tells moving stories about Vietnamese female revolutionaries
TRAVELicon  30/10/2020 

A new tour of exploring Hoa Lo Prison has been launched every weekend since October to honour female revolutionaries whose sacrifice contributed to the overall victory of the national revolution.

Charming nature and culture in Tay Giang
Charming nature and culture in Tay Giang
TRAVELicon  30/10/2020 

Trekking to po mu (Fokienia) forest, admiring terraced rice fields embraced by zig zag streams, talking with friendly Co Tu ethnic people are some of the unforgettable experiences after my two-day trip to Tay Giang in Quang Nam Province.

Unique Halloween pumpkin garden opens in Da Lat city
Unique Halloween pumpkin garden opens in Da Lat city
TRAVELicon  29/10/2020 

A special garden featuring pumpkins of various shapes that cost several billions of VND has become the latest hot tourist attraction of Da Lat, with the event being held to mark Halloween celebrations.

Quang Tri Ancient Citadel
Quang Tri Ancient Citadel
TRAVELicon  29/10/2020 

Quang Tri citadel on the bank of Thach Han river was the site of fierce battles during the US war in Vietnam. 

Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
TRAVELicon  29/10/2020 

Not many people have heard about Van Chai Village, a hundreds-of-year-old fishing village situated in the bustling Sam Son beach city in Thanh Hoa Province.

Blossoming daisies charm Hanoians
Blossoming daisies charm Hanoians
TRAVELicon  29/10/2020 

When millions of ox-eye daisies erupt in Vietnam's capital, it must mean winter is coming. Hanoians are flocking to daisy gardens to capture the moment.

Bucket list experiences for tourists visiting Vietnam
Bucket list experiences for tourists visiting Vietnam
TRAVELicon  28/10/2020 

Travel website The Culture Trip has released a bucket list of experiences tourists must enjoy when visiting the nation, with Vietnam featuring a thousand-year-old history and a diverse range of culture.

A visit to a 100-year-old house in Ha Nam
A visit to a 100-year-old house in Ha Nam
TRAVELicon  28/10/2020 

The house of more than 100 years old, located on ​​900m2 of land in Hoa Hau commune in Ly Nhan district in Ha Nam province, has become a familiar tourist destination.

Rowers conquer Tu San canyon
Rowers conquer Tu San canyon
TRAVELicon  28/10/2020 

Hundreds of athletes who love rowing sup and kayaking have flocked to Meo Vac District, Ha Giang Province, to participate in a competition to conquer Tu San canyon, which is believed to be the deepest canyon in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

HCM City travel agencies offer 200 discounted tours as part of stimulus programme
HCM City travel agencies offer 200 discounted tours as part of stimulus programme
TRAVELicon  28/10/2020 

About 100 travel agencies in HCM City are taking part in the fourth tourism stimulus programme with nearly 200 discounted products.

Gia Long shrine, the resting place of the Nguyen Dynasty’s first king
Gia Long shrine, the resting place of the Nguyen Dynasty’s first king
TRAVELicon  28/10/2020 

Despite being located the farthest from the ancient imperial city, Gia Long shrine, which is the resting place of the first emperor of the Nguyen Feudal Dynasty, is the perfect combination of architecture and nature as well as a beautiful picture.

Vietnamese food: Grilled pork wrapped in pomelo leaves
Vietnamese food: Grilled pork wrapped in pomelo leaves
TRAVELicon  27/10/2020 

The dish is an indispensable part of any special meal made from leaves, a tradition of the Mường ethnic group.

Travel agencies look to set up criteria for 'safe destinations'
Travel agencies look to set up criteria for 'safe destinations'
TRAVELicon  27/10/2020 

Leading tourist companies in Ho Chi Minh City are seeking to establish criteria for safe destinations to reboot tourism and prepare for international arrivals in the near future.

Com - the flavour of autumn
Com - the flavour of autumn
TRAVELicon  27/10/2020 

Autumn has arrived in Hanoi with gentle breezes tenderly penetrating street corners, replacing the summer heat and scattering bunches of yellow leaves on the pavements.

Best treats to enjoy in Hanoi during wintertime
Best treats to enjoy in Hanoi during wintertime
TRAVELicon  26/10/2020 

With the arrival of cold weather, this part of the year represents the perfect time to sample hot street food. Let’s visit Hanoi these days to taste these special dishes and enjoy an unforgettable experience.

Awakening the potential of “Vinh Long Red Kingdom”
Awakening the potential of “Vinh Long Red Kingdom”
TRAVELicon  26/10/2020 

Vinh Long has long been known as the most famous and largest brick production province in the Mekong River Delta region; indeed, the local people called it “red kingdom”.

Beautiful sites on the outskirts of Da Lat
Beautiful sites on the outskirts of Da Lat
TRAVELicon  26/10/2020 

Exploring the suburbs of Da Lat, you can follow many different itineraries. Each ride takes you through beautiful destinations and offers valuable experiences.

Hang Kia - Pa Co offers top hideaway
Hang Kia - Pa Co offers top hideaway
TRAVELicon  25/10/2020 

Located in the northwest with an altitude of 1,200m - 1,500m above sea level, Hang Kia and Pa Co communes in Hoa Binh Province are covered by clouds almost year-round.

Evening tour to introduce visitors to the best of Thang Long Imperial Citadel
Evening tour to introduce visitors to the best of Thang Long Imperial Citadel
TRAVELicon  25/10/2020 

An evening tour named “Decoding the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long” is scheduled to be launched later this year, promising unique experience for visitors to the world heritage site in Hanoi.

Latest news

