Walking tour to Phuc Tan public art project

The Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH), in collaboration with artist Nguyen The Son, will hold a walking tour to the Phuc Tan public art complex on Saturday.

Phuc Tan Public Art Project was initiated by the People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem District in summer 2019 and completed at the beginning of this year. — Photo afamily.com

Son, who is an internationally-acclaimed Vietnamese artist and photographer, will take participants on an evening tour of the 16 public artworks in Phuc Tan Ward located in between the Long Bien and Chuong Duong bridges. Son has made a significant contribution to transforming the area.

The Phuc Tan area near the Red River was an overlooked and discarded area until Son and his team arrived. The artists created a public art installation on what remains of the flood wall. The artworks use recycled materials and other items and ideas which connect the area with the Red River and Long Bien Bridge.

Fee: VND200,000/person (the majority of the money will be donated to the funds of the Phuc Tan artists who currently self-fund and via sponsorship).

Taking place from 5.30pm to 7pm, the tour will be led by Son in English. He will explain the idea of the project, how the land was used, and the meaning of each art installation.

RSVP to Stella at stela@fvheritage.org. VNS

