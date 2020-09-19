Photo exhibition introduces Vietnamese people, nation to Romanians

The Vietnamese Embassy in Romania held a photo exhibition in Bucharest on September 18 to introduce the history, people and nation of Vietnam.

An overview of the opening ceremony of the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

The event, held on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2), drew representatives from a number of ministries of the host country and embassies of some countries in Romania, as well as Vietnamese community in the European country.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Romania Dang Tran Phong highlighted achievements that Vietnam has gained over the past 75 years. He thanked the Government and people of Romania as well as international friends for the valuable support they have given to Vietnam.

He said that the exhibition aims to give foreign friends an insight into the land and people of Vietnam as well as the country’s process of integration and development with rising position in the world arena, and an image of a friendly country that has been a friend, trustworthy and responsible partner of all countries in the world.

More than 60 photos at the exhibition featured the socio-economic attainments of Vietnam, along with cultural heritage, landscape, festivals and cuisines of the Southeast Asian nation.

The exhibition will be held in different places in Bucharest as well as different localities in Romania from now till the end of the year.

This year, Vietnam and Romania are celebrating 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties./.VNA