Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/11/2020 08:30:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
YOUR VIETNAM
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Costumes of Mong people in Sa Pa

05/11/2020    07:16 GMT+7

The Mong comprise more than half of the population of the popular resort town of Sa Pa in northern Vietnam. They belong to different Mong branches, but all wear indigo clothing.

Mong boys and girls wear traditional clothing to festivals
Mong boys and girls wear traditional clothing to festivals

The Mong’s ancestors lived along China’s Yang Tze river and engaged in wet rice cultivation. Because of disputes with Han people, some of them migrated southward and settled in Vietnam. They lived in Vietnam’s Hoang Lien Mountain Range, mostly in Sa Pa township.

Giàng Seo Gà, a member of the Vietnam Folklore Association, says the Mong in Vietnam’s Sa Pa region and the Mong in China’s Xi Chuan region wear similar clothing.

“Different Mong branches, such as the Black Mong and the White Mong, wear similar indigo clothing. In the past they wore black clothing. But then they began wearing indigo to harmonize with plants and nature,” Giàng Seo Gà said.

Gà said the Mong altar had 3 symbols – the Earth, the Sun, and the Moon. The biggest silver circle in the center is the Earth. Two smaller, dark purple circles with fringes are the Sun and the Moon. Human being is black, a noble color.

Mong men wear loose pants, a long-sleeve blouse, a jacket, and a hat. His jacket has embroideries on the collar.

 

“In the past, the blouse of the Mong men had big and small stripes on the sleeves. Only Mong men in Sa Pa wear jackets. They proudly wear jackets at festivals and ceremonies,” Gà explained.

Mong people dye fabric in indigo.
Mong people dye fabric in indigo.

Giàng A Sài, an official at Sa Pa Culture Center, said the men often go to the forest, they wear loose pants for easy climbing.

“In the old days, Mong women wore skirts. But because they lived in the forest which had high humidity and a lot of mosquitos, they preferred leggings until now. Mong women wear long-sleeve, embroidered blouses. They wear black clothes to work and flowery, colorful outfits to festivals,” Gà said.

Mong branches decorate their indigo clothes with typical embroidered or printed patterns to differentiate themselves from others. VOV5

Lu ethnic women preserve brocade weaving

Lu ethnic women preserve brocade weaving

For Lu ethnic people, brocade weaving skill is crucial for any women. Lu ethnic women have made contribution to preserving and promoting this traditional craft.

 
 

Other News

.
Unique water ceremony of the Jrai people
Unique water ceremony of the Jrai people
YOUR VIETNAMicon  03/11/2020 

Dam San Music, Dancing and Singing Theatre in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai recently hosted the water source worship ceremony for Jrai ethnicity locals in Krêl Village, Krêl Commune, Duc Co District.

Oan cake reflects the spirit of the Vietnamese people
Oan cake reflects the spirit of the Vietnamese people
YOUR VIETNAMicon  31/10/2020 

Hanoi is not only famous for its traditional dishes such as pho and bun cha but also banh oan, a cake made of roasted glutinous rice flour.

Time-honoured craft of gold laminating in Kieu Ky village
Time-honoured craft of gold laminating in Kieu Ky village
YOUR VIETNAMicon  18/10/2020 

The craft of gold laminating in Kieu Ky village, Gia Lam district, Hanoi has seen around 400 years of history. 

Ukrainian DJ finds second home in Vietnam
Ukrainian DJ finds second home in Vietnam
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/10/2020 

The Vietnamese digital music community has been impressed by the appearance and performances of a beautiful Ukrainian DJ at major domestic musical events in recent years.

H'mong ethnic group continues traditional paper-making craft
H'mong ethnic group continues traditional paper-making craft
YOUR VIETNAMicon  13/10/2020 

The unique paper-making craft of the H'mong ethnic group in Hoa Binh Province has been going strong for 300 years.

Ancestor worship, a sacred rite of the Lo Lo in Ha Giang
Ancestor worship, a sacred rite of the Lo Lo in Ha Giang
YOUR VIETNAMicon  13/10/2020 

The Lo Lo ethnic minority people live mostly in Lung Cu commune, Ha Giang province. They live harmoniously with other ethnic groups of the Dong Van stone plateau while maintaining their ancient customs and traditions.

"Weaving" scent into tea
"Weaving" scent into tea
YOUR VIETNAMicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnamese people have long maintained the tradition of enjoying flower-scented tea and the pastime has been elevated in the way Hanoians prepare the typical drink.

Gold laminating and gilding in Kieu Ky Village
Gold laminating and gilding in Kieu Ky Village
YOUR VIETNAMicon  10/10/2020 

The Kieu Ky gold laminating craft village (Gia Lam District, Hanoi) has a history of about 400 years. Through ups and downs, people still retain their traditional profession with stages that require ingenuity and sophistication.

Wedding rituals of the Bo Y
Wedding rituals of the Bo Y
YOUR VIETNAMicon  29/09/2020 

After spring dating, when cold wind begins to blow, young ethnic boys and girls in the northwest mountain region decide to get married.

Tomb house of the Co Tu
Tomb house of the Co Tu
YOUR VIETNAMicon  28/09/2020 

A tomb house built on the grave of a dead person is typical of folk belief of the Co Tu ethnic minority who live in Vietnam’s central region.

Arieu Ping, the reburial festival of the Pa Ko
Arieu Ping, the reburial festival of the Pa Ko
YOUR VIETNAMicon  19/09/2020 

For the Pa Ko ethnic people, taking care of ancestral tombs is not a family’s private affair, but the responsibility of the whole village.

Love in Pieu scarf of Thai women
Love in Pieu scarf of Thai women
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/09/2020 

The ethnic Black Thai of Vietnam’s northwestern region value the Pieu scarf as a symbol of love and an important clothing accessory for women. All Black Thai women can weave and embroider Pieu scarves.

Music in wedding ritual of Red Dao in Lao Cai province
Music in wedding ritual of Red Dao in Lao Cai province
YOUR VIETNAMicon  15/09/2020 

For the Red Dao, a ceremonial music band is an important part of happy events such as wedding ceremonies. The cheerful sound of clarinets and drums expresses the joy of the bride, bridegroom, and their guests.

Ok Om Bok Festival of the Khmer
Ok Om Bok Festival of the Khmer
YOUR VIETNAMicon  12/09/2020 

The Khmer in Vietnam’s southern region are celebrating the Ok Om Bok or Moon Worship Festival.

Unique marriage custom of the Raglai
Unique marriage custom of the Raglai
YOUR VIETNAMicon  09/09/2020 

The Raglai are a matriarchal ethnic minority group who live in Vietnam’s Central Highlands. When a Raglai couple decides to get married, the girl’s family decides everything.

Tay hamlet preserves ethnic culture
Tay hamlet preserves ethnic culture
YOUR VIETNAMicon  29/08/2020 

Preserving ethnic culture is a tough challenge in the modern world. In Thai Hai hamlet, Thai Nguyen province, preserving the language, costumes, folklore, and customs of Vietnam’s Tay ethnic minority is a task for every family.

Steel takes shape as the furnace roars
Steel takes shape as the furnace roars
YOUR VIETNAMicon  23/08/2020 

The summer sun adds to the heat on Lò Rèn (Blacksmith) Street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter, which is home to dozens of shops selling steel frames. The pace of life is as it is most days.

Vietnam tourism launches sustainable travel showcase online
Vietnam tourism launches sustainable travel showcase online
TRAVELicon  29/08/2020 

Foreign travellers dreaming of their next vacation in Vietnam can now find the country’s best sustainable tourism options in one online destination.

Ramadan month of the Cham
Ramadan month of the Cham
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/08/2020 

Cham people in the Mekong delta province of An Giang live mostly in An Phu, Tan Chau, and Phu Tan district. 

Silk woven from lotus
Silk woven from lotus
YOUR VIETNAMicon  11/08/2020 

From the fragile silk thread and extraordinary craft manipulation, lotus silk has become a unique product in the fashion market.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 