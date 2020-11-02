Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Digital transformation – the key to overcoming Covid-19 among retailers

04/11/2020    09:30 GMT+7

Experts believe that the impact of Covid-19 will last at least 12-16 months more. Only 14 percent of companies, the most agile and flexible, can become the ‘winners’, according to Arnaud Ginolin, CEO of BCG.

Covid-19 has been called a ‘black swan’ as it has cast a dark shadow over the global economy. However, it has helped accelerate the development of infrastructure and technology, encouraged online working, and forced enterprises to go digital.

Hoang Viet Anh, deputy CEO of FPT, the largest Vietnamese IT group, said at the ‘From Survival to Prosperity’ forum held several days ago that about enterprises usi g the power of digital technology have developed more strongly during the Covid-19 crisis.

Product-experience digital channels such as online seminars and livestreams of car drive testing by celebrities, for example, helped Tesla reach a sales record in Q1 in the Chinese market.

The shift from traditional to digital methods has also helped expand the market and find new customers. Viet Capital Bank saw a threefold increase in the number of registrations of new accounts by August 2020 compared with January thanks to electronic customer identification.

Nguyen Trung Vu, president of CEN Group, said Covid-19 has helped enterprises discover new shopping trends and find niche markets.

While the real estate market has been paralyzed, the CEN Group has maintained a workforce of 3,000 workers and made thousands of deals each month. And while other businesses are anticipating big losses this year, the CEN Group believes that its turnover may be far higher than last year's.

As for Kangaroo, the household-use appliance manufacturer, it has begun distributing electronic and electric products through drugstore chains, and has changed its pricing strategy to target low and mid-income consumers.

 

According to Kangaroo chair Nguyen Thanh Phuong, cutting expenditures and skipping intermediary steps allowed the company to reserve a bigger budget to boost sales. It has ‘found opportunities in danger’ to obtain a 210 percent growth rate this year compared with 2019.

A report about the digital economy in Southeast Asia by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company in 2019 described Vietnam’s digital economy as a ‘dragon being unleashed’.

Vietnam and Indonesia are leading the region in terms of the digital economy (38 percent) with expected scale of $43 billion by 2025.

Experts believe that in the post-Covid-19 period, digital transformation will help Vietnam’s enterprises, especially small and medium sized, find a more flexible business model which will reduce expenditures and optimize resources to overcome difficulties.

In such conditions, boosting sales is one of the top priorities for businesses to offset revenue, restore working capital, and capture growth momentum.

T. An

Digital signatures: first step for agencies, businesses in digital transformation process

After analyzing the benefits of digital signatures, the NEAC (National Electronic Authentication Center) suggested that agencies, organizations and businesses take the first step in their digital transformation process by using digital signatures.

Human resources key to success in digital transformation: Deputy PM

High-quality human resources will play a decisive factor in the success of the country’s digital transformation process, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh said at a recent conference held in HCM City.

 
 

.
Industrial real estate rents surge in HCM City, Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Rents for industrial lands in HCM City and Hanoi have increased by two and 1.7 times respectively in the third quarter from a year earlier.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 3
BUSINESSicon  03/11/2020 

Export revenue rises 4.7% in ten months despite COVID-19

Int’l organizations upbeat about Vietnam’s economic prospects
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnamese economy was forecast to expand from 1.6% to 2.8% in 2020, according to updated reports of international organizations.

Agriculture sector works towards reaching $40 bln export target
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

A host of measures have been suggested for the agriculture sector to reach the target of $40 billion in export revenue this year, given the impact of COVID-19 and now natural disasters.

Ministry to inspect use of land for housing, condotel purposes
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment (MONRE) has asked its General Department of Land Administration to plan the inspection of land use in urban areas, as well as housing and condotel development projects in 2021.

Vietnam's trade surplus hits record in 10 months
BUSINESSicon  03/11/2020 

Vietnam’s exports rose 4.7 percent year-on-year in the first ten months of this year to over $229 billion, for a trade surplus of a record $18.7 billion, according to latest report by the General Statistics Office.

Highlights from the year-end meeting of the National Assembly
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

The government is taking a cautious view in setting its development goals for 2021, which is understandable due to lingering risks from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Public debt: one fourth of state budget collections used to pay debt
FEATUREicon  03/11/2020 

The public debt to GDP ratio has been controlled well and has decreased in recent years. But the public debt repayment to budget revenue ratio has steadily increased because of many due debts.

Goal of 1 million businesses still far away
FEATUREicon  03/11/2020 

The plan to develop household businesses into normal businesses has not succeeded. The goal of having 1 million businesses in the country by the end of 2020 will not be met.

Development of coastal urban areas: a hot trend
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

“Coastal urban area” is a phrase that is appearing increasingly in the print and electronic media.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 2
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

Handling fake goods on e-commerce platforms

Does Vietnam need more airports? The debate continues
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

The Government Office has asked the Ministry of Transport to consider a proposal by Ninh Thuan Province to use a military airport also for commercial purposes.

Online exports help food-beverage firms expand market share
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

Using online platforms to boost exports is an inevitable trend that will help food and beverage businesses penetrate the global market, reduce costs and quickly reach consumers, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

US presidential election, news shortage to weigh on local market in November
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

After the third-quarter earnings season ends, the Vietnamese stock market may face a correction phase in November as investors try to realise their profits amid expected global market volatility due to the US presidential election.

Vietnam’s 500-year fish sauce specialty reaching out to the world
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

Fish sauce production in Vietnam is still modest with small and tiny enterprises. Producers have been told to update technology and diversify products to conquer the world market.

How can loss-making equitized enterprises be rescued?
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

Experts say these enterprises need an ‘exchange transfusion’, which means a basic change in corporate governance. If not, they will continue taking losses.

The last chance for Vietnam’s automobile industry
FEATUREicon  02/11/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is compiling a plan to develop the automobile industry in the post-Covid-19 period with many new solutions.

Vietravel Airlines licensed for air transport
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has granted a business license for air transport to Vietravel Airlines, said Deputy Minister Le Anh Tuan on Thursday.

Second economic stimulus package announced
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has announced the second economic simulation package which will be used to spur the recovery of the aviation and tourism sectors.

The drivers for record high trade surplus
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

Few people can realize that Vietnam has achieved a record high trade surplus amid the Covid-10 pandemic.

