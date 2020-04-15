Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
F&B chains in Vietnam go online or die during COVID-19

 
 
16/04/2020    09:56 GMT+7

Many eateries have stopped serving offline and shifted to selling online during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ‘going online’ strategy offers two major benefits. The owners of restaurants don’t have to worry that their clients may become infected with coronavirus, and they can cut operation costs.

Hai Nam, a chicken rice shop on Nguyen Tri Phuong street in district 5, HCM City, is one of the pioneers in the ‘going online’ movement.

The owner of the shop was seen chopping chicken into small pieces, while five workers were seen in front of the shop ready to support. All clients buy chicken rice there and take it away.

When asked if customers can eat chicken rice at the shop, a worker said ‘no’, affirming that the shop only ‘sells take-away chicken rice’. A sign is hung over the entrance door which describes its new policy.

The Coffee House said the chain has closed 100 shops in HCM City. Customers need to use a specific app of The Coffee House and get door-to-door deliveries.

 


Small shops and startups are the pioneers in the ‘going online’ movement.

On its fanpage, 4An Vegetarian, a startup providing vegetarian food, has announced it will close all offline shops to shift to online sales. 4An Vegetarian now has two shops, including one on Cao Thang street in district 3 and the other on Nam Ky Khoi Nghia street in district 1.

The startup exempts shipment fees for all orders made on its website, while those who order food on four apps, GoViet, Baemin, Grab and Now, enjoy preferences offered by the apps.

Nguyen Phi Van, advisor to 4An, said that 4An thought of shifting to the ‘virtual restaurant’ model before the epidemic outbreak. And now it is accelerating the transformation.

Star Home Spa is also going online after the local authorities’ request to stop operation during the pandemic.

Just one day after closing five branches, Star Home Spa began providing beauty and relaxation services at clients’ home with prices unchanged.

Golden Gate, the largest F&B company in Vietnam which manages 200 shops with 20 brands, on February 28 began taking orders online for some of its brands, including Gogi, Ashima, Kichi Kichi, Huton and Manwah.

A survey by Nielsen Vietnam found that 25 percent of people said they had increased online purchases and decreased offline shopping activities because of the epidemic.

Kim Chi 

Online sales rise sharply amid pandemic

Online sales rise sharply amid pandemic

As Vietnamese are now favoring ‘contactless purchases’ in Covid-19, online sales have increased rapidly.

National book festival to be held online amid fears of COVID-19

National book festival to be held online amid fears of COVID-19

A national book festival will be held online for the first time from April 19 to May 20 amid fears of the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Information and Communications (MoIC) has announced.

 
 

