Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/09/2020 12:09:50 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Strange things in Mekong Delta: ‘monster’ fish, red bamboo and purple guava

06/09/2020    11:00 GMT+7

Nam Can crab in Ca Mau province is famous for its high quality and delicious taste, while thoi loi fish is a wonderful dish for parties. These are among the many precious specialties available in the Mekong Delta region.

Special guava

Local people have become familiar with a special guava variety which has has been available in Vietnam for a few years.

Strange things in Mekong Delta: ‘monster’ fish, red bamboo and purple guava

Thoi loi fish can climb trees

The special feature of the guava is that the stem, leave, root, flower and fruit are all purple. The petals of purple guava are quite similar to those of cherry blossoms, so it is also called "Cherry Guava". The plant can be grown in many different soils, even in brackish and salty soil.

Purple guava plants are delicious and give fruit all year round. They can also be used as ornamental plants, and used to extract essential oils as raw materials to produce environmentally friendly dishwashing liquid.

Two-color coconut

The coconut is called Adona. It can grow in many different environments, is highly resistant to diseases, and is easy to care of at a low cost.

Unlike other coconut plants, which have fruits high above, Adora coconuts are in low positions which can be easily picked. The shell of the coconut is very thin. Coconut water is abundant and tastes very sweet. Each Adona coconut chamber has 10-20 fruits which have two colors – yellow and orange. The largest fruit can weigh up to 2 kilograms.

Nam Can crab in Ca Mau province is famous for its high quality and delicious taste, while thoi loi fish is a wonderful dish for parties. These are among the many precious specialties available in the Mekong Delta region.

Nam Can crab

Nam Can crab is famous for its high quality and deliciousness. There is an interesting job in the locality – ‘fattening mother crabs’, i.e. producing and providing mother crabs to hatcheries.

 

Nguyen Van Niem in Nam Can district, who has been doing this job for 15 years, said it is easy but requires carefulness. He needs to choose strong crabs with the weight of 450-600 gram with full roe. Each mother crab carrying eggs can give 1.5-2 million larvae on average and can be sold at VND1-2 million.

Niem can sell 50-70 mother crabs a month and make a profit of VND20-30 million.

The fish that can climb trees

In Vietnam, there is a fish that can both swim in water and crawl on land. It is thoi loi (Periophthalmodon schlosseri).

The fish is called ‘monster’ because it looks ugly. However, it tastes very delicious, and is expensive, VND150,000 per kilogram. A lot of dishes can be made of thoi loi fish, including sour soup and braised fish with pepper.

Red bamboo shoots

This special bamboo shoots can be found only in Vung Tau. They spring up in the rainy season, in August-October.

The red bamboo shoots are red, soft, sweet, and not bitter. 

Hanh Nguyen

Rice noodle specialty from northern port city

Rice noodle specialty from northern port city

Crab noodle soup is a well-known specialty of the northern port city of Haiphong. Its intriguing flavor will win the heart of food lovers.

A must-try specialty of Hoi An

A must-try specialty of Hoi An

Cao Lau noodle soup, a specialty of Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam Province, has been listed among the most attractive rice noodles in Asia by CNN. 

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 6
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 6
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Trading accounts of foreign investors highest in 8 months

Vietnam’s plywood suppliers under scrutiny over practices
Vietnam’s plywood suppliers under scrutiny over practices
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

As the trade tensions between the United States and China refuse to slow down, Vietnam-based plywood exporters are under pressure of investigation for alleged issues with the sources of their input materials.

Four Vietnamese-born billionaires in the US
Four Vietnamese-born billionaires in the US
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

These are the most famous businessmen of Vietnamese origin in the US.

Leaving university, he now earns VND30bil/year from growing mushrooms
Leaving university, he now earns VND30bil/year from growing mushrooms
BUSINESSicon  05/09/2020 

Trieu Quang Trung decided to leave university to pursue his passion – growing mushrooms. He now owns a mushrooming growing facility which brings turnover of VND30-36 billion a year.

8-month trade surplus at record high, experts warn of risks
8-month trade surplus at record high, experts warn of risks
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam's trade surplus in the first eight months of the year was a record high. However, experts still see risks.

Local wood industry overshadowed by sourcing issues
Local wood industry overshadowed by sourcing issues
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s wood industry has shown signs of recovery in the third quarter of 2020. However, legal complications may arise through illegally-sourced raw materials from foreign suppliers and a lack of uniformity.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 5
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 5
BUSINESSicon  05/09/2020 

Steelmakers urge import protection

Vietnam tests imported frozen meat for SARS-CoV-2
Vietnam tests imported frozen meat for SARS-CoV-2
BUSINESSicon  05/09/2020 

Vietnam has conducted viral testing on 200 samples of frozen meat imported from 15 countries for SARS-CoV-2.

Vietnam aims to diversify local retail market
Vietnam aims to diversify local retail market
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) plans to consolidate traditional markets in rural areas while developing a large number of convenience stores and diversifying types and methods of modern business.

Foreign tech firms eye big investments in VN
Foreign tech firms eye big investments in VN
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

More tech could be coming to Vietnam soon as foreign enterprises demonstrate an appreciation for the country's attractive investment environment.

Airline service fees reduced by half for next six months
Airline service fees reduced by half for next six months
BUSINESSicon  05/09/2020 

Fees for takeoff and landing and aircraft operating services for domestic flights will continue to be cut by 50 per cent for the next six months to support airlines affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Transport Ministry circular.

Funds enjoy growth in August
Funds enjoy growth in August
BUSINESSicon  05/09/2020 

Investment funds involved in Vietnam’s equity market reported positive growth in net asset value (NAV) in August due to a stock market upturn.

More chances of export for winter crops: Agriculture Minister
More chances of export for winter crops: Agriculture Minister
BUSINESSicon  04/09/2020 

The agricultural production area of the winter crop in northern provinces was expected to increase by 20 per cent to meet the increasing demand from China, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.

Tough spot for steel ventures as pandemic cuts off progress
Tough spot for steel ventures as pandemic cuts off progress
BUSINESSicon  04/09/2020 

The global coronavirus developments coupled with the falling demand are adding more pressure for some steelmakers to lay idle their projects, cut products, or ponder mergers and acquisitions strategies to ensure their cash.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 4
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 4
BUSINESSicon  04/09/2020 

Number of newly-established enterprises tops 13,400 in August

90 percent of Vietnamese millionaires invest in real estate
90 percent of Vietnamese millionaires invest in real estate
BUSINESSicon  04/09/2020 

While COVID-19 continues to impact the whole economy, most millionaires in Vietnam have been investing in the real estate market.

Vietnam retaining fast-growing status
Vietnam retaining fast-growing status
BUSINESSicon  04/09/2020 

Over past decades, Vietnam has weathered all difficulties to orchestrate economic miracles, with its deepened international integration bringing about massive opportunities to expand trade and investment.

Corporate bond issuance expected to drop after new policies take effect
Corporate bond issuance expected to drop after new policies take effect
BUSINESSicon  04/09/2020 

Warnings from management agencies plus new policies that take effect soon will make it more difficult to issue corporate bonds, a capital mobilization channel that was worth $8.5 billion in the first seven months of the year.

Investors ‘win big’ with real estate in suburbs
Investors ‘win big’ with real estate in suburbs
BUSINESSicon  04/09/2020 

Big investors are pouring money into properties in the suburbs, which they had previously ignored.

Selling assets to pay debts, 'Boss Duc' still cannot escape difficulties
Selling assets to pay debts, 'Boss Duc' still cannot escape difficulties
BUSINESSicon  04/09/2020 

The enterprise of Doan Nguyen Duc, or Boss Duc as he is known, is still in doubt, though the businessman, once the richest man in Vietnam, has sold many assets to restructure his company.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 