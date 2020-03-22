Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
25/03/2020
Supporting industries leading automakers towards success

 
 
24/03/2020

Vietnam is striving to successfully build up its automobile industry. 

Vu Tan Cong, deputy general director of Vietnam Automobile Industry and Trade Consulting Co., Ltd., writes about how to develop materials, which are the key for the industry to take off.

In the Strategy on Vietnamese Industrial Development to 2025, with a vision to 2035, approved by the prime minister in 2014, the production of materials for the automobile industry is a priority for development.

The materials industry is the foundation for all of goods manufacturing. It creates many new jobs, adds value to goods, and reduces reliance on imports. It also creates many advantages in the implementation of free trade agreements, attracting foreign investment, and making it possible for Vietnam’s enterprises to participate in global supply chains.

Furthermore, it ensures the nation’s sovereignty and security, and enhances the nation’s brand worldwide.

Therefore, it is important for Vietnam to develop its materials industry, which is currently weak and does not meet the requirements of the nation’s industrialisation and development.

At present, Vietnam exploits many metals like copper, zinc, aluminium, iron ore, and silver. Due to lack of development of the materials industry, most of these exploited raw materials are exported at very low prices.

Thereby, it is advisable for Vietnam to develop the following materials on the basis of available natural resources.

Supporting industries are so vital that localisation rates can be improved and production costs can be lowered, Photo Le Toan

Aluminium

Vietnam is the second-largest country in aluminium bauxite resources, with reserves of as much as 11 billion metric tonnes (MT). This resource is more than enough for both the domestic and export market. Currently, aluminium bauxite is mainly exploited by Vinacomin. Aluminium dioxide Al2O3 (98.5 per cent aluminium), exports at free on board prices of as much as $700 per MT.

In the automobile industry, aluminium alloys are widely used in many different parts and components like gasoline engine pistons, cylinder blocks and heads, generator housings, water pump housings, and wheels. However, most of these aluminium alloys are imported.

Steel and iron

Vietnam has iron ore reserves of up to 1.3 billion MT. Its steel production items are mainly construction steels, and not manufacturing steels. In addition, Vietnam exports a large quantity of iron ore to China and other countries at very low prices.

In the automobile industry, steel and iron alloys are used for manufacturing of many different parts and components like crankshafts, camshafts, valves, chassis frames, passenger car bodies, iron alloy cylinder liners, and diesel engine cylinder blocks and heads.

Plastics

In the revolution of automobile light weightings, plastic materials are widely used for many automobile parts and components like bumpers and dashboards. Plastic materials can be produced by using side products from oil refinery plants like Nghi Son and Dung Quat’s oil refinery bases.

At present, plastic materials for Vietnam automobile and motorbike part production are imported from China, Taiwan, South Korea, and India.

Rubber

Vietnam is abundant in natural rubbers that are raw materials for the production of many automobile parts and components. Currently, Vietnam is producing automobile tyres for both passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

However, the domestic rubber production industry needs further development to produce high-class tyres for passenger cars and high-class rubbers for other parts of automobiles such as windshield wipers, and engine and gearbox oil seals.

Glass

Vietnam has been producing glass for automobiles and commercial vehicles like trucks and buses. However, the country needs more investment for production of windshields for both commercial vehicles and passenger cars. There are 45 official members of the Vietnam Glass Association, which is capable of further development to become a member of the world’s supply chains

 

Other materials

Vietnam can further develop on the productions of other materials such as tungsten, copper, zinc, lead, titanium, nickel, chrome, and rare-earth metals. These materials are also important in production of many kinds of alloys.

Materials development

Even today, Vietnam’s automobile industry is still undeveloped and characterised by low localisation ratios, high production costs, and low levels of technology. Localisation ratios are 10-12 per cent and 45-50 per cent for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, respectively.

On average, production costs of passenger cars in Vietnam are about 10-12 per cent higher than those produced in ASEAN countries. In addition, Vietnamese automobile manufacturing technology is very limited, at the assembling level only.

This causes low added value for Vietnam’s locally-produced vehicles, causing lower competitiveness as compared with the same vehicles produced in ASEAN member states like Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

There are many reasons for this, but lack of a strong materials industry is among the top reasons.

Consequently, the industry is faced with very high pressure created by ASEAN-made imported passenger cars, which enjoy zero import tax rates.

Three local automobile big giants – THACO, TC Motors, and VinFast – are trying their best to implement their localisation program. However, the lack of locally-produced materials is still a big obstacle for them to overcome. If the Vietnamese government does not soon promulgate support and incentive policies to protect the local automobile production and policies on material industry development, the industry will be on the edge of collapse.

Many experts and authorities forecast that electric vehicles (EVs) will get increasingly popular around the world and in line with this tendency, the Vietnam automobile industry is advised to concentrate on EV manufacturing. In order to meet the market demands, the industry here will have to increase EV mileage per charge, while at the same time drop their prices.

These targets can be achieved when the vehicles become lighter, EV batteries are of higher accumulation, and they are designed in such ways that ensure minimum vehicle air and road resistance.

In order to achieve the above targets, again it is important to develop a materials industry for EV manufacturing.

Scientifically, lighter vehicles will consume less energy. A lighter model can be achieved by using lighter vehicle body and component materials like aluminium alloys, ultra-high-strength steels, and plastics and other light-high-strength materials, as well as optimisations in vehicle component design and layout.

Development solutions

Material production enterprises are ranked as third-level suppliers in the supporting industry sector. There have been so far many supporting and incentive policies to develop supporting industries.

These include the Law on Investment, Decree No.111/2015/ND-CP on the development of the supporting industries, Circular No.01/2016/TT-NHNN by the State Bank of Vietnam guiding loan development policies for supporting industries, Decision No.68/QD-TTG on approval of a supporting industry development programme for 2016-2025, and more besides.

However, these policies are not yet attractive enough to develop the materials industry. In order to develop, both businesses and the government are advised to try their best to work together.

As for business enterprises operating in the sector, we need to see more investment, higher enterprise management skills, more international relations and integration, deeper human resource enhancement, and stronger business-to-business connections.

For the government, a strategy on materials industry development should be considered and promulgated. This and related circulars and decisions must be clear, easy to implement, feasible, and attractive enough in order to boost the materials industry. VIR

Vu Tan Cong

Vietnam still has to import car parts for domestic assembling. As a result, the production cost is high and domestically made products remain less competitive than imports.

The luxury tax rate on electric automobiles and the added value created in Vietnam in automobile manufacturing and assembling may be cut to zero percent to encourage the development of supporting industries.

 
 

.
23/03/2020 

Local delivery firm Tin Toc JSC has recently acquired SGDS Logistics and Investment Corporation, marking its third acquisition to scale up business in Vietnam.

BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Within five years from the day the FTA takes effect, Vietnam pledges to consider European credit institutions' proposals to allow them to hold up to 49 percent of shares in two Vietnamese joint stock banks.

BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

Some importers from US and EU, major markets for Vietnam's textile and garment industry, have stopped orders within three to four weeks on Covid-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

HCM City's agricultural production value up 4.3 percent in Q1

BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

The turbulent moves of foreign selloffs in Vietnam's stock market over the past few weeks have indicated that riskier assets are still in the midst of a tenuous recovery.

BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

The feed-in tariff (FiT) for biomass power projects will range from VND1,634 to VND1,968 per kWh, exclusive of value-added tax, setting the stage for more investment in biomass electricity.

BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

By injecting VND500 billion ($21.74 million) into Anco, Masan MeatLife will increase its stakes from 70 to nearly 100 per cent.

BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

Chinese firms will begin exporting medical face masks, but their choice starting point, Vietnam, has little demand that goes unsatisfied by local producers.

BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam has said it will not cap foreign ownership of companies in the payment services industry in its draft decree to replace Decree No.101.

BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

A slew of sizeable liquefied natural gas-fired power projects have been in the development pipeline in the past year as a way to replenish national power sources as Vietnam turns on a greener growth path.

BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

Three component projects of the North-South Expressway master plan are expected to be shifted from the private-public partnership model to the public investment model.

BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

The news that VP Bank has decided to shift its subsidiary FE Credit, specializing in consumer lending, to a joint stock company from a limited company has stirred up the public.

BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

OECD boss Angel Gurría says the economic shock is already bigger than the financial crisis

BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has imposed provisional anti-dumping measures on some monosodium glutamate (MSG) products from China and Indonesia.

BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

Shares in Asia slide on Monday as more drastic action is taken by governments to stop virus spreading.

BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has announced it will reduce airline service fees for six months from March to August to support airlines suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

Since the EVTFA was approved, experts have been analysing the opportunities for Vietnam to penetrate deeper into the high-value foreign markets. 

BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

Digital transformation is bringing about significant changes in the transport sector, and the upcoming launch of the new 5G network standard will further power new breakthroughs. 

BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

The domestic shrimp industry has not faced a great impact from the COVID-19 because now this industry is under production and Vietnam will enter its shrimp harvesting crop in August.

BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

HCM City's annual awards for innovation, start-ups open

