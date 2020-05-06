Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
07/05/2020 13:29:36 (GMT +7)
Vietnam's woodwork industry expects minus growth rate for 2020

 
 
07/05/2020    12:23 GMT+7

The woodwork industry is experiencing many hardships with 80 percent of orders postponed in April.

Vietnam’s woodwork companies could not export last month as large markets have become frozen. The Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association (Vifores) predicted that woodwork exports may have zero percent or minus growth rate this year.

Vietnam's woodwork industry expects minus growth rate for 2020



A survey of 124 woodwork enterprises in March found that 100 percent of them have been hit by the epidemic. At least 75 percent of enterprises reported initial losses of VND3.066 trillion.

More than half of the surveyed enterprises said they have to scale down production, 35 percent still keep operation but may have to suspend production in the time to come, 7 percent have halted operation, and only 7 percent still operate normally.

This is because the epidemic is attacking nearly all of Vietnam’s important export markets, including the US which consumes 50 percent of Vietnam’s exports, and the EU which consumes 10 percent. There are signs of the epidemic returning to Japan which uses 13 percent of Vietnam’s exports.

China, the third largest export market of Vietnam, accounts for 12 percent Vietnam’s export turnover. However, experts said it will take time to restore the purchasing power and supply chain.

Exported timber and forest products is one of the key industries of Vietnam with expected export turnover of $12 billion in 2020. However, Covid-19 may dash those hopes.

“To date, nearly all large markets have become frozen,” said Dien Quang Hiep, chair of the Binh Duong provincial Timber and Forest Production Association.

“The US and EU are completely frozen. There are still sporadic orders from Japan and South Korea. China has reopened its market but it will take a long time to return to normal,” he said.

An internal report delivered among timber associations on March 30 showed Vifores’ estimates that 80 percent of buyers from the US and EU have postponed or canceled orders.

According to Vu Hai Bang, CEO of Woodsland, one of the biggest exporters with 3,000 workers and revenue of $60 million in 2019 from the US and EU, consumer stores in major markets have closed. The buyers of Woodsland have postponed orders.

“Things happened quickly, just within two weeks,” Bang said.

Nguyen Duc Kien, deputy general director of Ke Go Co Ltd, which mostly exports plywood to South Korea and Japan, said his company can export five containers a month now, just 1/10 of the export volume before the epidemic. 

Mai Lan

Vietnamese woodwork industry: the path to $20 billion goal

Vietnamese woodwork industry: the path to $20 billion goal

More and more foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) in Vietnam have begun exporting woodwork products as Vietnamese enterprises increasingly lose market share.

Supply chain interrupted, VN woodwork processors go online

Supply chain interrupted, VN woodwork processors go online

E-commerce is one of the best solutions for woodwork enterprises to cope with the Covid-19 epidemic, which has led to a sharp fall in demand.

 
 

.
Nudging investors towards new pastures
Nudging investors towards new pastures
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

There is now plenty of movement by German enterprises re-orienting from China, complementing their existing Chinese operations with new activities in Vietnam regarding sourcing and investments.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 7
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 7
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Firms need policies for sustainable development after pandemic

VN Trade Ministry suggests gateway to sell local products on Amazon
VN Trade Ministry suggests gateway to sell local products on Amazon
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Linking the local market with Amazon is suggested as a way to cope with the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on business and production, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

No special treatment for support industries: Finance Ministry
No special treatment for support industries: Finance Ministry
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) have failed to find common ground with regards to tax policies for Vietnam’s support industry enterprises.

Drinks groups in VN facing double 2020 sales hit
Drinks groups in VN facing double 2020 sales hit
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

After gaining sweet fruits for years, giant beer and beverage companies in Vietnam are facing losses due to not only the ongoing health crisis, but also tightened drink-driving penalties. 

Deputy Minister: pork prices in Vietnam may stabilise by year end
Deputy Minister: pork prices in Vietnam may stabilise by year end
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The domestic pork prices could be stabilised by this year end, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said at a Government meeting on Tuesday in Hanoi.

Vietnam economy hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic: WB
Vietnam economy hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic: WB
VIDEOicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam has been hit hard by the current novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), but it will show signs of recovery in the post-coronavirus period, the World Bank said in its Vietnam Macro Monitoring report for May.

HCM City weighs plans for economic recovery
HCM City weighs plans for economic recovery
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

HCM City authorities are seeking opinions from experts and enterprises on the best ways to revive the economy, a top city official said yesterday at a seminar.

Are delivery services earning big money during the pandemic?
Are delivery services earning big money during the pandemic?
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Hanoi asked for permission to close shops and some business activities to fight against Covid-19 on March 25. 

Taking lessons on board for an economic jump-start
Taking lessons on board for an economic jump-start
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s economy has been seriously hurt by the continuing coronavirus pandemic. 

How will Vietnam’s economy perform in the time to come?
How will Vietnam’s economy perform in the time to come?
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

As some business fields are stagnant and the government’s shock relief plans need more time to bring benefits, the picture of the national economy is expected to be darker in Q2 than in Q1.

Foreign homeowner levels refuse to budge
Foreign homeowner levels refuse to budge
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

With few foreigners yet to register for ownership of properties in Vietnam, there have been calls to significantly raise the ownership cap to entice more overseas buyers.

Foreign groups step up plans to enter or expand in Vietnam
Foreign groups step up plans to enter or expand in Vietnam
FEATUREicon  16 giờ trước 

While China is struggling with the pandemic and is losing the confidence of foreign investors, proven resilience is pushing Vietnam to the fore as an ideal investment and manufacturing hub for Southeast Asia.

Lender attitudes shift on coal-fired ventures
Lender attitudes shift on coal-fired ventures
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

A handful of international financial groups have cut their ties with coal-fired power plants – a sustainability move as investors and the public demand strong action on climate change.

Vietnam offers tremendous investment opportunities: VinaCapital
Vietnam offers tremendous investment opportunities: VinaCapital
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Consumer goods, health care, energy, construction materials, infrastructure, and technology are among the sectors with enormous potential for investment in Vietnam once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, an expert has said.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 6
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 6
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Enterprises look to enhance links to prevent future disruptions to supply chains

Experts unconcerned about high number businesses leaving the market
Experts unconcerned about high number businesses leaving the market
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

As many as 35,000 businesses left the market in Q1 (suspended operation, we're dissolved or went bankrupt). Over 11,400 businesses do not operate at registered addresses, according to  the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Quang Ninh tops competitiveness index again
Quang Ninh tops competitiveness index again
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Quang Ninh led all 63 provinces and cities nationwide to top the Provincial Competitive Index (PCI) for the third consecutive year in 2019.

Foreign groups step up plans to enter or expand in Vietnam
Foreign groups step up plans to enter or expand in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

While China is struggling with the pandemic and is losing the confidence of foreign investors, proven resilience is pushing Vietnam to the fore as an ideal investment and manufacturing hub for Southeast Asia.

Ministry proposes extending feed-in tariffs for wind power until end-2023
Ministry proposes extending feed-in tariffs for wind power until end-2023
BUSINESSicon  06/05/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has written to the Government proposing extending feed-in tariffs (FITs) for wind power projects until the end of 2023.

. Latest news

