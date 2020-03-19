Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:20:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Veteran Vietnamese singer Thai Thanh passes away

 
 
19/03/2020    17:04 GMT+7

Thai Thanh, whose name is associated with Western-style popular music in Vietnam, passed away in the US on Tuesday after years of battling illness. She was 86.

Veteran Vietnamese singer Thai Thanh passes away

Singer Thái Thanh was famous for many Western-style songs of Việt Nam. She passed away on Tuesday, aged 86. — Photo nld.com.vn

“Farewell to singer Thái Thanh – a great legend of Vietnamese music,” wrote Vietnamese director Thanh Hiệp on his personal fanpage.

“She passed away, with millions mourning her timeless and immortal voice. Her personality and talent will live forever.”

Thái Thanh, whose real name was Phạm Thị Băng Thanh, was born in Bạch Mai Village in Hà Nội on August 5, 1934. Her family was steeped in music – her sister is singer Phạm Thị Quang Thái, aka Thái Hằng, her brother-in-law is musician Phạm Duy, her elder brother is musician Phạm Đình Chương and her daughter is singer Ý Lan.

The veteran singer embarked on her musical path at the age of 14, performing in Thăng Long, a family-based band that was established by her siblings. Thanh did not study or have any formal musical education but taught herself with books she ordered from France and the assistance from her elder brother, musician Chương.

 

She moved to Sài Gòn, presently HCM City, in 1951, with her family and started her solo career. With her gifted light soprano voice, Thanh became famous for love songs and her voice dominated music programmes in Sài Gòn from 1954 to 1975. She also regularly performed at Đêm Màu Hồng (Pink Night), a popular discotheque in the city before 1975.

Her career was associated with many songs by her brother-in-law, musician Phạm Duy, like Dòng Sông Xanh (The Green River), Bà Mẹ Gio Linh (Gio Linh Mother) and Kỷ Niệm (Memory).

Growing up in the north of Việt Nam, her singing was influenced by traditional musical art forms of the land, like quan họ (love duet singing), chèo (popular opera) and chầu văn (spiritual singing). Her unique style impacted many younger singers as well, like Mai Hương, Ánh Tuyết, Quỳnh Giao and even her own daughter, Ý Lan.

In 1985, she emigrated to the US with her family and continued her music career among the Vietnamese community until 2002, when she suffered a brain haemorrhage. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese photographer wins Sony World Photography Awards
Vietnamese photographer wins Sony World Photography Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/03/2020 

Local photographer Tran Tuan has been named among the winners of the National Awards category in the Sony World Photography Awards 2020.

Competition on Japanese literature calls for entries
Competition on Japanese literature calls for entries
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/03/2020 

The Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and the Inoue Yasushi Memorial Foundation have recently launched the fourth edition of Inoue Yasushi Awards to honour theses on Japanese literature.

ASEAN Para Games delayed, March and April AFC Cup matches postponed
ASEAN Para Games delayed, March and April AFC Cup matches postponed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/03/2020 

The 2020 ASEAN Para Games have been postponed to October 3 – 9 while the Asian Football Confederation has postponed all matches and events scheduled to take place in March and April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam Ancestral Global Day to be celebrated online due to COVID-19
Vietnam Ancestral Global Day to be celebrated online due to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/03/2020 

The Vietnam Ancestral Global Day will be celebrated online due to the complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Hanoi dump transformed into art space
Hanoi dump transformed into art space
PHOTOSicon  19/03/2020 

Recent measures have seen a waste site that stretches along the Red River’s bank in Phuc Tan ward of Hoan Kiem district in Hanoi be drastically changed into a beautiful art space.

Buffalo worship of Lu ethnic group
Buffalo worship of Lu ethnic group
YOUR VIETNAMicon  19/03/2020 

“Mo khoăn khoai” is a ceremony of the Lu ethnic group in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau to honor buffalos, a very important animal to famers.

Meditation helps ethnic minority artist find himself
Meditation helps ethnic minority artist find himself
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/03/2020 

Hoang A Sang is one of the artists taking part in the ongoing 'Painting Auction Fighting COVID-19' online charity event.

AFF Cup 2020 to take place as scheduled
AFF Cup 2020 to take place as scheduled
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/03/2020 

With no signs of being postponed, the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2020 is set to take place later this year as planned.

Xuan Truong named as most valuable Vietnamese football player
Xuan Truong named as most valuable Vietnamese football player
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/03/2020 

Midfield maestro Luong Xuan Truong of Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC has become the Vietnamese player with the highest estimated transfer value, according to website Transfermarkt.

New album with 20 artists encourages people in Covid-19 outbreak
New album with 20 artists encourages people in Covid-19 outbreak
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/03/2020 

A music video with performances of 20 singers, dancers, musicians and theatre artists will be released on March 20 to encourage people during the spread of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) that causes Covid-19.   

Footballers set for busy winter, if coronavirus permits
Footballers set for busy winter, if coronavirus permits
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/03/2020 

Following a VN Football Federation (VFF) announcement that the AFF Cup 2020 schedule will remain unchanged, the national football team look set to have a busy winter after coronavirus has wreaked havoc with the football schedule.

Artist revives cai luong with new style on YouTube channel  ​​​​​​​
Artist revives cai luong with new style on YouTube channel  ​​​​​​​
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/03/2020 

“Everything that I have today is due to my love and contribution to cai luong (reformed opera),”  said actor Vo Minh Lam of Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theatre, one of HCM City’s leading art troupes in the traditional operatic art.

Midfielder Quang Hai surpasses milestone of 100 appearances in V.League 1
Midfielder Quang Hai surpasses milestone of 100 appearances in V.League 1
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/03/2020 

Hanoi FC midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai has surpassed the milestone of 100 appearances in the V.League 1.

Phu Yen Museum announces fake antiques
Phu Yen Museum announces fake antiques
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/03/2020 

The provincial museum of Phu Yen has recently announced results on fake bronze antiques, stopping rumours that were circulating about the objects.

Young people make COVID-19 video in Mong language
Young people make COVID-19 video in Mong language
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/03/2020 

A video clip by two young people is helping members of the Mong ethnic minority learn about COVID-19, providing accurate and useful information to prevent the spread of the virus.

Hanoi group active in spreading Vietnamese heritage values
Hanoi group active in spreading Vietnamese heritage values
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/03/2020 

Founded by fine arts researcher Nguyen Duc Binh, the Dinh Lang Viet (Vietnamese Communal House) group gathers those who love Vietnam’s cultural heritage.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/03/2020 

Meanwhile, fellow actor Idris Elba announces he has the virus - telling followers "no panic".

Wedding and new rice ceremonies of Kho Mu people
Wedding and new rice ceremonies of Kho Mu people
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/03/2020 

The Kho Mu ethnic people in the northern and central parts of Vietnam have unique cultural traditions and customs. These are reflected in their wedding ceremony and farming practices.

Vietnam businesses and artists donate over US$3 million to fight Covid-19
Vietnam businesses and artists donate over US$3 million to fight Covid-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/03/2020 

The community is actively joining hands in the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic.

2019-2020 ASEAN Basketball League suspended indefinitely
2019-2020 ASEAN Basketball League suspended indefinitely
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/03/2020 

The ASEAN Basketball League (ABL)’s organising board has announced it has decided to suspend the event indefinitely due to the continued spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the region.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 