Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/06/2020 22:55:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Can Vietnam could take advantage of new foreign investment strategies?

 
 
03/06/2020    21:34 GMT+7

Over the past few decades, many companies worldwide have come to China, seeking a place to set up production bases and do business as they were lured by the country’s low labour costs and enormous domestic consumer market, 

allowing the country to become a global manufacturing hub.

Can Vietnam could take advantage of new foreign investment strategies?

Illustrative image

However, since around 2010, there has been a noticeable shift in foreign direct investment flow, which is called the 'China plus one' strategy.

The phrase 'China plus one' refers to a strategy in which companies try to diversify risks of concentrating their manufacturing operations in China by opening factories in at least one country.

The strategy has been around for many years as China has entered a phase of restructuring its economic growth model towards focusing more strongly on domestic demand, rather than boosting growth by exports and trade, and the country has gradually lost its comparative advantages from other Asian countries due to rising production costs, especially labour costs.

At the end of 2018, the strategy was reactivated as investors sought to reduce risks caused by political tensions between China and the US, which originated from the tit-for-tat trade dispute. The risk of disruption of global supply chains has become more apparent. Technological advances, particularly digital technology, have also forced investors to change value chain strategies. Viet Nam has been recognised as one of the potential candidates for new production facilities.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit and has claimed nearly 400,000 lives and disrupted global production and distribution systems, investors can see more clearly than ever the consequences of a value chain strategy depending too much on one market.

Under these circumstances, COVID-19 has been deemed a catalyst for investors to take not only the 'China plus one' but also 'investment withdrawing in China' strategy into more significant consideration and the trend of shifting manufacturing bases to Viet Nam has recently picked up pace.

A worker on circuit board production assembly at the South Korea-invested Nexcon Vina Co. Ltd. in the Dong Tho Multi-Craft Industrial Cluster, Yen Phong District, Bac Ninh Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Danh Lam

Why Vietnam?

Viet Nam has long been an attractive destination of investment for foreign investors. Not only located in a dynamic region, but the country also has good conditions in terms of logistics for trade, especially its proximity to China.

In the 'China plus One Strategy in Vietnam' report released by Dezan Shira & Associates in 2018, experts said: “By situating manufacturing cost centres close to traditional hubs in mainland China, investors can reduce costs with limited interruption or delays to currently existing supply chains.”

Besides, Viet Nam is said to have a state of manufacturing similar to that found in China 10 or 15 years ago when low production costs and labour-intensive manufacturing acted as a magnet for foreign investment.

In terms of labour costs, Vietnamese workers’ wages are only half that of Thailand and Malaysia, meanwhile, the quality of human resources has been improved with more tech-savvy workers.

In terms of land rent, although industrial park land rent in Viet Nam rose sharply in 2019, the average price was just US$103.5 per square metre, the second-lowest in the region, only higher than that of Myanmar, according to a report of VNDirect Securities Corporation.

VNDirect also pointed out that Viet Nam reduced corporate income tax from 22 per cent to 20 per cent in 2016 for all domestic and foreign companies to increase production attraction. Common tax incentives for firms in industrial zones include tax exemptions for two to four years, tax breaks for three to 15 years, and import tax exemptions.

Though the results brought by the economic reform process have not been as great as hoped, Viet Nam has still seen a lot of improvements in its business and investment environment.

Moreover, while maintaining political stability, Viet Nam has integrated more deeply and widely into the global economy by joining a series of free trade agreements, including the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

 

The European-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is also expected to be approved by the 14th National Assembly in its ongoing ninth meeting. Under the agreement, tax imposed on exports from Viet Nam to EU will be eliminated as soon as EVFTA takes effect or shortly thereafter (maximum seven years). Thanks to the EVFTA, Viet Nam’s revenue from exports to the EU is forecast to surge by 44 per cent by 2030.

Last but not least, that Viet Nam has been hailed as one of the countries most successful in controlling the COVID-19 outbreak at low cost, as well as its assistance and provision of medical equipment and face masks to other countries in their fight against the pandemic have helped raise investors’ confidence. This is a good opportunity for Viet Nam to attract investment and recover the economy, creating momentum for long-term and sustainable development.

Challenges ahead and solutions

To prepare for a new investment wave, in September last year, the Politbureau adopted its first-ever resolution on orientations to perfect institutions and policies for and improve the quality and efficiency of foreign investment until 2030.

Under the resolution, the country will aim to attract foreign investment in a selective manner, focusing on quality, efficiency, technology and environmental protection. Priority will be given to foreign direct investment (FDI) projects that use advanced technology and modern management with high added value, bringing spillover effects to Vietnamese enterprises, especially small and medium-sized enterprises; and the projects must be able to connect to the global production and supply chain.

Despite the advantages mentioned above, Viet Nam is not without its share of challenges.

Firstly, many localities in Viet Nam are under pressure of reaching high growth rates, so they have a large demand for capital. Therefore, local authorities are likely to rush licensing projects without carrying out a full assessment of their investment quality and social, economical and environmental impacts.

Secondly, Viet Nam needs to create a healthy, fair competitive environment and have policies suitable with international commitments to spur the growth of Vietnamese enterprises and supporting industries in particular.

Thirdly, Viet Nam should not compete with other countries to court more foreign capital by only offering investment incentives, as this can distort resource allocation and will not have a meaningful impact in the long run. The country will be more attractive to foreign investors if it can correct its weaknesses and shortcomings, such as improving the capacity of capital absorbency, perfecting logistics infrastructure, upgrading workers’ skills and ability, and reforming institutions.

While some changes can't happen overnight, institutional improvement and reforms must be carried out drastically and quickly.

While presiding over a meeting on FDI late May, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to establish a special task force, led by Planning and Investment Minister Nguyen Chi Dung, that will help the country prepare for a new wave of FDI inflows in the post-COVID-19 period.

The main objective of the task force is to fix investment bottlenecks, approach potential investors looking for new destinations and support those that are having difficulties in Viet Nam.

According to the PM, given that FDI is a critical part of the economy, it is essential for Viet Nam to take advantage of a shift in global investment capital flow. By combining the strength of both the local and foreign investment sectors, Viet Nam will be able to create a development leapfrog.

* Vo Tri Thanh is a senior economist at the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) and a member of the National Financial and Monetary Policy Advisory Council. The holder of a doctorate in economics from the Australian National University, Thanh mainly undertakes research and provides consultation on issues related to macroeconomic policies, trade liberalisation and international economic integration. Other areas of interest include institutional reforms and financial systems. VNS

Vo Tri Thanh

Vietnam vows to 'catch' new FDI flow

Vietnam vows to 'catch' new FDI flow

Gaining great achievements in the fight against Covid-19 with membership in many FTAs, Vietnam can attract FDI but it is not the only country competing for projects.

FDI attraction - one of five key solutions to post-Coronavirus economic recovery

FDI attraction - one of five key solutions to post-Coronavirus economic recovery

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) capital flows over the recent five months of 2020 only decreases compared to the same period last year but rises against the same period of the previous years.

Vietnam vows to 'catch' new FDI flow

Vietnam vows to 'catch' new FDI flow

Gaining great achievements in the fight against Covid-19 with membership in many FTAs, Vietnam can attract FDI but it is not the only country competing for projects.

 
 

Other News

.
Post-pandemic focus for new investments
Post-pandemic focus for new investments
FEATUREicon  2 giờ trước 

A series of favourable policies are expected to be issued by the government’s upcoming taskforce in the country’s bid to attract a new investment wave after the health crisis.

"Passion - The Mother of Invention", says Vietnamese scientist
"Passion - The Mother of Invention", says Vietnamese scientist
FEATUREicon  02/06/2020 

No half measures. That’s the one thing that has stood out about Vu Ngoc Tam since he was a kid.

An initiative of national strategic importance
An initiative of national strategic importance
FEATUREicon  01/06/2020 

HCMC authorities put forward a proposal to develop the Eastern Creative City during a working session with the Prime Minister early this month. 

Four key measures help Vietnam control coronavirus
Four key measures help Vietnam control coronavirus
FEATUREicon  29/05/2020 

Vietnam did not shy away from broadcasting the seriousness of Covid-19.

What foreign ambassadors say about Vietnam's coronavirus fight?
What foreign ambassadors say about Vietnam's coronavirus fight?
FEATUREicon  29/05/2020 

It seems that Vietnam has adapted to a "new normal" state after it reopened the economy in late April.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 6)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 6)
FEATUREicon  26/05/2020 

Despite the best scenario, the consequences that the invisible Covid-19 enemy has caused to nations and international relations are severe, which will affect the world decades later.

Vietnam to study health standard validation before reopening to foreign tourists
Vietnam to study health standard validation before reopening to foreign tourists
FEATUREicon  27/05/2020 

With the Covid-19 pandemic under control in Vietnam, the country now seeks to breathe life back into its tourism industry.

Researcher devotes 30 years to preserving Raglai ethnic language
Researcher devotes 30 years to preserving Raglai ethnic language
FEATUREicon  26/05/2020 

Mau Thi Bich Phanh has spent nearly 30 years of her life researching the value of the ethnic Raglai language.

Child-like man in Ly Son finds success in tourism
Child-like man in Ly Son finds success in tourism
FEATUREicon  25/05/2020 

A 34-year-old man with childlike appearance is a the successful investors in tourism in Ly Son District, Quang Ngai Province.

Covid-19 pandemic: Policy responses to stop shutdowns
Covid-19 pandemic: Policy responses to stop shutdowns
FEATUREicon  25/05/2020 

The pandemic and the healthcare crisis it triggers have ignited an economic storm in many countries. If the economic turbulence is not managed well, it will lead to a financial crisis and/or a debt crisis. 

Vietnam’s automation future at work
Vietnam’s automation future at work
FEATUREicon  25/05/2020 

Are robots coming to take Vietnamese jobs? Are iPads invading Vietnamese workplaces? 

From small teen to “natural born killer”: A Vietnamese boxer’s journey to Tokyo Olympics
From small teen to “natural born killer”: A Vietnamese boxer’s journey to Tokyo Olympics
FEATUREicon  23/05/2020 

Boxer Nguyen Van Duong is proud to be heading to Tokyo next year after defeating the renowned Chatchai-decha Butdee from Thailand in the Olympics qualifiers in Jordan in March, 

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 5)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 5)
FEATUREicon  23/05/2020 

Science and technology help people cope with pandemics like Covid-19 and help society adapt to pandemics.

Cuban photographer yearns to return to Hanoi
Cuban photographer yearns to return to Hanoi
FEATUREicon  23/05/2020 

Neither the great distance nor the spread of the novel coronavirus stopped Cuban photographer Eloy Rodriguez’s from visiting Vietnam for a few weeks in early March.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 4)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 4)
FEATUREicon  22/05/2020 

American scholar Stephen Walt, a realist and an ardent supporter of nationalism, said the post-epidemic world is a world that is less open, less prosperous and less free.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 3)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 3)
FEATUREicon  21/05/2020 

Originally regarded as a "savior", the Covid-19 pandemic has created new skepticism, considering globalization as a "criminal" that spread the coronavirus epidemic across the globe and caused the current disaster.

Cooperation - key in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
Cooperation - key in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  19/05/2020 

The international community has attributed Vietnam’s remarkable achievements in taking on COVID-19 to the close cooperation between the country’s Government and its people.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 2)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 2)
FEATUREicon  20/05/2020 

Some questions must be answered clearly: Where and in what context did Covid-19 appear? Were the World Health Organization's (WHO) detection and warnings timely enough in preventing the pandemic outbreak?

President Ho Chi Minh lives on through the lives he touched
President Ho Chi Minh lives on through the lives he touched
FEATUREicon  19/05/2020 

It's been more than 50 years since President Ho Chi Minh passed away and school children still learn his poems, his biography and about his minimalist lifestyle. 

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 