Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/10/2020 18:09:57 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

National brand: Intellectual property cannot be ignored

03/10/2020    17:00 GMT+7

In any national branding strategy, we cannot ignore intellectual property (IP), an effective tool to maintain a positive national image.

Currently, the world is a huge market and each country needs to know how to operate as a business. In this globalized world, competition between countries is increasingly fierce to welcome more tourists, to sell more goods at home and abroad, and to attract more foreign investment and foreign talent.

This is one of the main factors that determine a nation's position in the world, whether it moves forward or falls behind.

National identity

Thương hiệu quốc gia: Không thể bỏ qua quyền sở hữu trí tuệ

Brazil reminds us about the carnival

It must be affirmed that to be able to improve competitiveness in the market a country must find an identity for itself to attract "customers" around the world.

When we talk about France, for example, we think of luxury goods, wine, and travel. Regarding Italy, we think about well-known fashion brands, pizza, and cheese. Germany reminds us about discipline and mechanics, while we admire Japan’s high-quality consumer electronic products or sophisticated, beautiful cuisine. For Brazil, we think of the carnival, Amazon forest or football.

The impressions, images and emotions that we have for a country are its national brand. For years, this concept has attracted the attention of many countries around the world.

National identity is an economic value that must be exploited, and therefore we need to build and advertise a national identity. However, it is necessary to clearly distinguish between the concept of a national brand - the national image and identity in the eyes of international friends - and the concept of trademark that is applied to products or services, which distinguishes between goods and services and is protected by intellectual property rights (IP).

Simon Anholt, one of the fathers of the concept of National Brand, stated: “The fate of nations is not only in relations between governments, it is increasingly dependent on relations between that country with the international community as a whole. Being loved by the people of the world is a very meaningful thing for a country, a city or a region, and also for businesses and products of that country."

This leading expert of Nation Branding says that “a national brand is the image of the competitive identities of a country”. To clarify this concept, he emphasized "only one global superpower these days: the public opinion of 7 billion people". This means that a country's reputation will be enhanced, and its economic competitiveness will be higher, when people around the world are more sympathetic to that country.

An effective tool for maintaining a positive image of the nation

Thương hiệu quốc gia: Không thể bỏ qua quyền sở hữu trí tuệ

It cannot be denied that nation branding is a true "marketing" strategy for many countries.

It could be a strategy aimed at increasing exports, attracting tourists or foreign investment, implemented by a trade and tourism authority, in coordination with domestic social and business organizations. It could also be a diplomatic strategy to enhance the national reputation on the international stage. Many countries do not hesitate to implement a mixed campaign, including the two types of strategies.

When looking through these core points, we see that in any nation branding strategy, we cannot ignore IP rights, an extremely effective tool to maintain a positive image of the country.

First of all, it must be emphasized that a national brand is not a specific sign that can be protected like an IP right. However, a national brand can be built and strengthened through the protection of IP rights of domestic enterprises.

 

Specifically, trademarks and geographical indications are tools that can not only ensure the distinctiveness of a business's products and services in the eyes of each individual customer, but also can create a unique nation brand through the process.

K-pop, Korean dramas are everywhere

Thương hiệu quốc gia: Không thể bỏ qua quyền sở hữu trí tuệ

Copyright also plays an important role in promoting a national brand. When copyright is properly and effectively protected, it has the effect of strongly promoting the development of the entertainment industry - one of the most effective means of bringing national images to the world.

If K-pop and Korean dramas are present all over the world, becoming part of the national brand of South Korea, it is partly thanks to South Korea's copyright policies. Patent rights are the same - the number of patents registered in a country is an indicator of the level of scientific and technological development of that country.

Promoting and encouraging the patent sector is to create a lasting attraction to talent and to foreign investment, promoting a dynamic and creative national image.

Working group for Japanese Brand

Understanding the role of IP policy, when Japan built its brand, it was the team of the Intellectual Property Policy Headquarters of this country that was assigned the task of creating a working group on national brand.

The purpose of the working group was to discuss the constituent elements of the Japanese Brand and measures to promote the image of Japan in the world, through the diffusion of its unique values. Japan then focused on the entertainment industry, culinary culture, domestic brands and fashion as the constituent elements of Nation Brand.

In any field, measures to promote national brands are always associated with IP policies. Another example is Switzerland: in order to ensure its image as a country with high quality products, with high reputation, the country has used IP policy measures to ensure quality criteria of products that meet the "Swiss Made" (made in Switzerland) standard as well as prevent the "Swiss" indication from being used to advertise non-standard items.

Obviously, an effective and reasonable IP legal environment will be a solid foundation for building the National Brand. Unfortunately, however, IP rights are not really respected in Vietnam, nor have they played a key role in the National Branding strategy. In order to be able to build and promote the National Brand, a more dynamic IP policy, in line with new requirements in the new technology era, is indispensable for our country.

Dr. Le Thi Thien Huong

National brand: common vision for ‘I am Vietnamese’ pride

National brand: common vision for ‘I am Vietnamese’ pride

The national brand will help build a new flag to turn all Vietnamese people around the world to look forward a common vision.

The appeal of the Vietnamese brand and the country's confidence to reach out to the world

The appeal of the Vietnamese brand and the country's confidence to reach out to the world

Vietnam is seen as an attractive destination for investment. We are introducing ourselves as people who "want to play" with the world in a transparent, legal manner.

 
 

Other News

.
The street that sells "magic medicine" in Saigon
The street that sells "magic medicine" in Saigon
FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

Chau Van Liem Street in District 5 in Ho Chi Minh City has become a place where aphrodisiacs are sold illegally.

Vision and development goals of Vietnam
Vision and development goals of Vietnam
FEATUREicon  02/10/2020 

The article " Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development" by Party Secretary General and President Nguyen Phu Trong has been attracting public attention. 

Waiting for govt rescue, airlines struggle to survive
Waiting for govt rescue, airlines struggle to survive
FEATUREicon  02/10/2020 

Flights to other countries bring 50 percent of Vietnam Airlines’ total revenue, but the number remains modest. And domestic air transport has just begun to recover.

Vietnam to launch Travel Vietnam Safely app in 10 days
Vietnam to launch Travel Vietnam Safely app in 10 days
FEATUREicon  02/10/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) plans to put ‘Du Lich Viet Nam An Toan’ (Travel Vietnam Safely) app into use in 10 days, which will help travelers feel more secure about their trips.

The appeal of the Vietnamese brand and the country's confidence to reach out to the world
The appeal of the Vietnamese brand and the country's confidence to reach out to the world
FEATUREicon  01/10/2020 

Vietnam is seen as an attractive destination for investment. We are introducing ourselves as people who "want to play" with the world in a transparent, legal manner.

Tourism industry looks to domestic travellers as key source of revenue
Tourism industry looks to domestic travellers as key source of revenue
FEATUREicon  01/10/2020 

As international flights still cannot fully resume, the tourism industry is hoping for an increase in domestic travel.

APV could be feasible in Vietnam with the right laws
APV could be feasible in Vietnam with the right laws
FEATUREicon  30/09/2020 

APV, or Agriculture Photovoltaic system, is becoming increasingly popular around the world. It could be a feasible model in Vietnam if the government sets a reasonable legal framework to develop it.

Covid-19 pandemic: Policy intervention must be selective
Covid-19 pandemic: Policy intervention must be selective
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

VietnamNet presents the second part of a presentation by Dr. Vu Thanh Tu Anh, Director of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, at the seminar entitled “Covid-19 pandemic: Impacts and the Government’s response”.

US manufacturing chains choose Vietnam, billions of dollars coming
US manufacturing chains choose Vietnam, billions of dollars coming
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

Among the countries running a race to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), Vietnam is a destination with promised great potential.

Life in the forest of a Saigon’s young couple
Life in the forest of a Saigon’s young couple
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

At 6:30 in the morning, after having breakfast, An went to the kitchen to make coffee. Thuan came back from the garden, and the couple sipped a cup of coffee together in theỉ log house, overlooking the garden full of flowers.

‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a corner
‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a corner
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

Overlapping laws and contradictory regulations are causing problems for many businesses and individuals.

Trade-offs in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic
Trade-offs in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  28/09/2020 

Nearly 500 readers took part in an online seminar with Dr. Vu Thanh Tu Anh, Director of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, on the topic: Covid-19 pandemic: Impacts and the Government’s response.

The tasks ahead for attracting Japanese businesses
The tasks ahead for attracting Japanese businesses
FEATUREicon  28/09/2020 

Amid the health crisis and ongoing trade tensions between major economies, Japan’s enterprises are looking to diversify their production lines and supply chains in multiple markets.

China changes its 'wolf warrior' diplomacy
China changes its 'wolf warrior' diplomacy
FEATUREicon  27/09/2020 

China has shifted from a 'wolf warrior' diplomacy to calling for the implementation of three points on dialogue, cooperation and dispute control, as Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said recently. They are:

Vietnam’s agricultural by-products sell well in other countries
Vietnam’s agricultural by-products sell well in other countries
FEATUREicon  27/09/2020 

Many agricultural by-products, such as banana peels, straw, water hyacinth stalks, areca sheaths and bagasse, are valuable and can be reused instead of thrown away.

Opportunities come to those who dare to lead: minister
Opportunities come to those who dare to lead: minister
FEATUREicon  27/09/2020 

“Every revolution only creates opportunities for a few countries to make a breakthrough to become developed countries, and for a few universities to become top-tier schools,” said Ministser of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung.

Tourism firms slash tour fees in second demand stimulus campaign
Tourism firms slash tour fees in second demand stimulus campaign
FEATUREicon  26/09/2020 

In the first campaign launched months ago, it was difficult to stimulate demand, but now the situation is far worse.

The people and the ruling party's measure of value
The people and the ruling party's measure of value
FEATUREicon  24/09/2020 

"In all works of the Party and State, the people are always defined as the root," Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong wrote in his article about the work that needs to be done for the 13th National Party Congress.

'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
FEATUREicon  24/09/2020 

When information about huge investment projects is spread among the public, land prices often soar by three or four times.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 