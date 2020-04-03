Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
03/04/2020 13:11:29 (GMT +7)
Phia Den mountain: Hometown of glass noodles

 
 
03/04/2020    12:00 GMT+7

Phia Den mountain, Cao Bang province, is considered hometown of glass noodle as natural conditions here are ideal for not only growing its ingredient – canna, but also for its making process.

Phia Den mountain: Hometown of glass noodles

Phia Den hamlet in Thanh Cong commune, Cao Bang province’s Nguyen Binh district is home to green fields of canna, whose leaves are the main ingredient of glass noodle (Photo: VNA)

Phia Den mountain: Hometown of glass noodles


Canna starch mixture has ivory colour and smooth texture (Photo: VNA)

Phia Den mountain: Hometown of glass noodles


Raw glass noodles are dried under sun (Photo: VNA)

Phia Den mountain: Hometown of glass noodles


The shimmering look of cellophane or glass noodles depends on purity of ingredients, mixing process and drying technique (Photo: VNA)

 
Phia Den mountain: Hometown of glass noodles


Lying 2,000 metres above sea level, Phia Den mountain has perfect solar intensity for drying glass noodles (Photo: VNA)

Phia Den mountain: Hometown of glass noodles


Finished glass noodles are packed for mass consumption (Photo: VNA)

 
 

