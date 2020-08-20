Air quality improving in northern region

Air quality in the north of the country is improving, according to the Vietnam Environment Administration.

Results of tests taken for the fourth time this year show suspended particles were only found in a small number of locations near industrial zones.

The air quality assessment report in the north this year was based on results of 31 monitoring points in key economic regions and a number of environmental pollution hotspots in urban areas and industrial zones.

Monitoring took place from May 8 through to May 25 and results have just been released.

It showed a large fluctuation in temperature and humidity on a daily basis.

The temperature ranged from 28.6 to 37.2 degrees Celsius whereas the relative humidity in the air ranges from 63.7-77.2 percent.

Prevailing wind directions were southeast and northeast directions. The average wind speed is 1.0 m per second. The whole region’s weather was humid. Typically, humidity in the Nomura Hai Phong Industrial Zone sometimes rose up to 77 percent.

Monitoring results showed two out of seven parameters exceeding permitted limits, of which eight out of 93 values of the total suspended particle parameter exceeding the allowable limit of the Vietnam standards, accounting for 8.6 percent.

As many as 83 out of 93 values of noise parameters exceeded the permissible limit, accounting for 89 percent. The remaining parameters are within the specified threshold.

In general, the air environment of the northern provinces was better compared to the same period observed last year.

At monitoring positions such as on roads and residential areas, the value of suspended particles decreased sharply and is within the permissible limits of the Vietnam standards.

Most of the surveyed places near industrial zones in Bac Ninh, Quang Ninh, Hanoi and Hai Duong had suspended particle values within the permitted limits, except the Nhu Quynh Industrial Zone in Hung Yen province and Quang Minh Industrial Zone in Vinh Phuc where levels slightly increased and exceeded the limit.

At intersections, the value of suspended particles decreased sharply compared with the same period last year. All of the monitoring places had suspended particle values within the limits of Vietnam's standards.

In residential areas, the level of suspended particle pollution decreased compared to 2019. The values of suspended particles in residential areas are within the permissible limits.

Regarding noise, the monitoring results showed that noise in 27 out of 31 locations reached and exceeded the permissible limit.

Compared with the monitoring results last year, it shows that the noise level in May this year was either similar or slightly less at most monitoring places./.VNS

