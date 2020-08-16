Ben Tre province repairs eroded riverbank section

The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is restoring a section along the banks of Ba Lai river that eroded when a temporary dam was removed along the banks.

The repair in Chau Thanh district’s Phu Duc and Tan Phu communes is expected to be completed by the end of the month, according to the province’s Agriculture and Rural Development Project Management Board.

The temporary dam was put into use on March 5 to prevent saltwater intrusion through the river into fields in the dry season, and to preserve fresh water for agricultural production and household use in Chau Thanh district and Ben Tre city.

The dam was removed on May 7-11 to recover the normal flow of the river after saltwater intrusion ended. However, the removal caused erosion along the two river banks because of the weak soil and the impact of the removal work.

About 170 sq.m of farmland and 100 metre soil embankment along the river bank in Tan Phu commune eroded and fell into the river. At the other river bank in Phu Duc commune, erosion caused a 40 metre section of a 3.4m-wide road to fall into the river.

The project is carried out by HCM City-based Ngoc A Chau Construction Corporation, which is the dam contractor, and the province’s Agriculture and Rural Development Project Management Board.

Luong Binh of the management board said after the erosion incident occurred, the management board and the contractor took measures to solve the erosion.

People can now travel on the repaired section, but travel is still difficult because the erosion prevention work is not finished.

VNA

