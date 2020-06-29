BKAV’s CEO: BPhone is being 'attacked' by foreign brands

Nguyen Tu Quang, CEO of Bach Khoa Corporation (BKAV), the manufacturer of BPhone, said BPhone is being attacked by ‘people who receive money from foreign brands’.

Quang affirmed that the intentional attack to BPhone is well organized and BKAV is preparing to sue the institutions and individuals who give false information about BPhone.





BPhone B86, the fourth generation of BPhone, has had mixed opinions recently. Some analysts speak highly of BPhone B86 and praise the effort by the Vietnamese manufacturer, while others point out a lot of flaws of the next generation BPhone.



The phone lacks a Play Protect certificate and uses ineffective BMS security software. More recently, on cyber security forums, some said that BPhone arbitrarily sends messages and automatically deducts money from users’ accounts, or arbitrarily takes photos of users.

Amid the repeated criticism, Quang said on a very long post on Facebook that it is being "beaten badly and persistently" by "those who receive money from foreign phone brands".

“There are those who receive money from foreign phone brands and do this (criticizing BPhone). This aims to sabotage Vietnam's smartphone industry. We are taking an investigation into the case and will take appropriate measures to stop this,” Quang said.



B86 has been selling well thanks to its high quality and technological capability. “So many dirty tricks have been played to attack B86,” he said.



Regarding the criticism that BPhone takes photos behind users’ backs and saves the photos as hidden ‘.image’ files, Quang said this is slander.



“The truth is that the images are created when users access ‘camera setting’. The device will take the images on the ‘preview’ window of the camera to use as a blur background of the ‘Settings’ interface. This image file won’t be used for any other purposes,” he explained.



The CEO affirmed that BPhone has been attacked for many years and the attacks are well organized. “We know that they even created a chatbot that automatically makes 24/7 comments on forums and posts articles to speak ill of BPhone,” he said.



According to Quang, the attacks are all organized very carefully with a lot of posts, clips and comments on many different forums. Local newspapers accidentally make common cause with them to criticize Vietnam-made products.



Quang affirmed that BKAV will sue the institutions and individuals who give false information about BPhone under the Cyber Security Law which took effect on January 1, 2019.



BKAV plans to launch a series of new products into the market in July, including two mid-end smartphone models BPhone B60 and BPhone B40, and wireless earphone AirB.

Mai Lan

