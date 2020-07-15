Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/07/2020 12:34:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Crowd blocks way to Nam Son landfill for land clearance and compensation

15/07/2020    12:31 GMT+7

A crowd of 15-20 people in two communes of Nam Son and Hong Ki in Hanoi’s Soc Son District on Monday night made makeshift tents, blocking the way to the Nam Son Waste Treatment Complex or Nam Son dumping ground.

Crowd blocks way to Nam Son landfill for land clearance and compensation

A makeshift tent was set up on Monday to prevent garbage trucks entering Nam Son Dumping ground in Hanoi's Soc Son District. — VNA/VNS Photo Manh Khanh

Leaders of the district's People’s Committee confirmed the incident to Vietnam News Agency on Monday night, adding that local authorities were calling on local residents to calm down and stop the protest so the transportation of garbage to the landfill would not be interrupted.

Last year, several similar protests blocking the way to the landfill happened due to environmental pollution and compensation to people living around the landfill.

Set up in 1999, the Nam Son dumping ground, covering an area of 157ha in three communes of Nam Son, Bac Son and Hong Ki, receives more than 4,000 tonnes of waste per day from four Hanoi inner districts.

In 2017, the first industrial waste-to-energy facility with the capacity of treating 75 tonnes of toxic and industrial waste per day in Nam Son Waste Treatment Complex was inaugurated with help from Japan.

The generated power is used for the factory’s own production activities and for the national power grid’s electricity supply.

Some dumping areas in the landfill were at full capacity.

Among measures to address the environmental pollution at the landfill and surrounding residential areas, Hanoi People’s Committee decided to move all people out of the area within a radius of 500m around the landfill and to grow trees as a green corridor. The activities were planned to be implemented this year and next year.

Since July 2, 2019, Soc Son District People’s Committee has assisted affected households to move and paid them compensation.

 

Accordingly, 1,100 households in the three communes would move out of the total area of about 396ha around the landfill. Compensation is estimated to cost about VND3.4 trillion (US$146.7 million).

However, affected households have not been satisfied with compensation rates imposed on their land and assets. They also asked for more detailed information about land clearance schemes and housing prices in relocation areas.

According to the district People’s Committee, relevant agencies are looking for households’ opinions, identifying causes of the protest to address properly.

Meanwhile, as the way to the landfill is blocked, garbage trucks cannot enter the landfill.

To avoid the build-up of garbage in residential areas, especially in four inner districts of Hanoi – which were seen in previous protests last year, the city’s Construction Department directed relevant agencies to transport garbage to Xuan Son Landfill in Son Tay Town.

Collected waste would be kept on trucks or carried to smaller dumping sites around the city. The waste would be carried to the Nam Son dumping ground when the protest is over.  VNS

Slow compensation continues plaguing residents near Hanoi dump

Slow compensation continues plaguing residents near Hanoi dump

Many people living near Nam Son dumping site in Hanoi’s outlying district of Soc Son gathered to block rubbish trucks from entering.  

Nam Son dump residents receive compensation

Nam Son dump residents receive compensation

Residents living around Hanoi’s largest dumping ground of Nam Son in Soc Son District started receiving land compensation from Tuesday, the Vietnam News Agency has reported.

 
 

Other News

.
Smart City Asia 2020 slated for September 3-5
Smart City Asia 2020 slated for September 3-5
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

The 2020 edition of the international forum and exhibition Smart City Asia will take place in HCM City from September 3 to 5, heard a press conference held by the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) in Hanoi on July 14.

Vietnamese scientists make potential cancer breakthrough
Vietnamese scientists make potential cancer breakthrough
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

Scientists of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) have succeeded in synthesising platinum complexes which have cytotoxicity on cancer cells and have the potential for treating cancer.

UNESCO launches programme seeking innovative ideas for ocean without plastic in Vietnam
UNESCO launches programme seeking innovative ideas for ocean without plastic in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14 giờ trước 

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in cooperation with the Cu Lao Cham - Hoi An World Biosphere Reserve officially launched in Hanoi on July 14 a call for Youth Innovative Ideas for an Ocean without Plastic.

‘Queen of primates’ through the lens
‘Queen of primates’ through the lens
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

The red-shanked douc langurs, recognized as ‘queen’ of the primate species, have always been the inexhaustible inspiration of photography and wildlife lovers.

Keeping Phu Quoc Island clean and safe
Keeping Phu Quoc Island clean and safe
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

Phu Quoc Island has a deserved reputation for its pristine beaches and stunning landscapes, but pollution is starting to have a negative impact on its sustainable development.

Ministry to conduct a large-scale inspection on junk SIM cards
Ministry to conduct a large-scale inspection on junk SIM cards
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has said it plans to deal with telecom waste and continue large-scale inspections of junk SIM cards.

Vietnam to commercialise 5G in October
Vietnam to commercialise 5G in October
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

Vietnam will commercialise 5G network in October using entirely domestically produced equipment, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

HCM City's many flood-prevention programs still not solving problems
HCM City's many flood-prevention programs still not solving problems
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

Tens of trillions of dong have been spent to develop the flood control system on HCM City, but the situation appears to be getting worse.

HCM City takes steps to reduce vehicle emissions
HCM City takes steps to reduce vehicle emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City is carrying out multiple methods and programmes to reduce air pollution and CO2 emissions in its aim to create a "clean, green and beautiful" city.

Six-man squad protects animals in Son Tra Peninsula
Six-man squad protects animals in Son Tra Peninsula
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

Son Tra Nature Reserve is known as the “green lung” of Da Nang City with a diverse eco-system and thousands of flora and fauna species.

Will the sand in the Red River be depleted in 100 years?
Will the sand in the Red River be depleted in 100 years?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

Ninety percent of sediment is trapped in Chinese and Vietnamese reservoirs, which will lead to erosion, according to Mai Van Bieu, an underground-work expert.

Binh Duong fines 87 units for environment violations in first half
Binh Duong fines 87 units for environment violations in first half
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/07/2020 

Eighty-seven facilities were fined for environmental violations in southern Bình Dương Province in the first half of 2020, according to local Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

HCM City aims to reduce water pollution by 90 percent
HCM City aims to reduce water pollution by 90 percent
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/07/2020 

HCM City authorities have ordered the city Department of Natural Resources and Environment to work with agencies and district authorities to strictly monitor the discarding of litter and untreated sewage in canals in the city.

Forest fires a burning problem during dry season in Vietnam
Forest fires a burning problem during dry season in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/07/2020 

As many as 160 forest fires were reported across Vietnam in the last six months, destroying about 756ha of forest, according to the Vietnam Fire and Rescue Police Department under the Public Security Ministry.

A high-school student successfully extracts calcium from tuna bones
A high-school student successfully extracts calcium from tuna bones
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/07/2020 

A high-school student has discovered a simple way of extracting calcium from tuna bones.

The journey of a Vietnamese student to an internship at NASA
The journey of a Vietnamese student to an internship at NASA
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/07/2020 

After receiving a full scholarship worth VND6 billion to study at a university in the US, Nguyen Hoang Ngan won an internship at NASA (the National Aeronautics and Space Administration) thanks to his creative science projects.

HCM City develops wide-ranging AI strategy
HCM City develops wide-ranging AI strategy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

HCM City is drawing up a wide-ranging plan to promote artificial intelligence (AI) development and research in the near future, Duong Anh Duc, deputy chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, has said.

VNPT-invested undersea cable connected to Vietnam
VNPT-invested undersea cable connected to Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

The Southeast Asia – Japan 2 Cable System (SJC2), invested by a consortium including the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), has been connected to Vietnam.

Ca Mau aims for sustainable development with nuclear technology
Ca Mau aims for sustainable development with nuclear technology
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

Following successful cooperation with Quang Ngai province, the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute (Vinatom) has begun cooperating with Ca Mau to solve local problems with nuclear engineering and radiation technology.

Contest launched to seek digital transformation solutions
Contest launched to seek digital transformation solutions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

Viet Solutions 2020, a contest seeking solutions for digital transformation process in Vietnam for individuals and businesses over the world, was launched by the Ministry of Information and Communication and Viettel Group.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 