Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/07/2020 17:07:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

How should wind power be developed in Vietnam?

17/07/2020    16:00 GMT+7

Around 12,000 MW of wind power has been added to the national power development plan, which has raised concern about the overloading of the transmission grid.

With Document No 693 issued on June 9, the Vietnamese Prime Minister has approved the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s (MOIT) proposal to add wind power projects to the national power development plan.

How should wind power be developed in Vietnam?



The ministry believes that it is necessary to develop more wind power projects because a series of coal-fired power projects are going very slowly.

It estimates that by 2025, wind power capacity that needs to be added to the development plan is 11,630 MW, which accounts for 20 percent of total power generation sources.

This means that besides the 4,800 MW of wind power capacity added to the development plan, another 7,000 MW needs to be added.

MOIT also proposed a series of electricity transmission projects, expected to be implemented by the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN).

The typical characteristic of wind power projects, according to Bui Van Thinh, chair of the Binh Thuan provincial Wind Power Association, is the high investment rate, $1.8-2 million per MW for the projects using European equipment, which is twice as much as solar power projects.

However, experts have expressed their concern about the overloading of the transmission system.

It will take time to expand the transmission grid, so the development of the grid may not catch up with the development of wind power plants and cause overloading, which is occurring with solar power projects.

 

The typical characteristic of wind power projects, according to Bui Van Thinh, chair of the Binh Thuan provincial Wind Power Association, is the high investment rate, $1.8-2 million per MW for the projects using European equipment, which is twice as much as solar power projects.

This means that the risks faced by wind power project developers are higher than other projects.

“It would be a big waste if Vietnam develops too many wind power generation plants, but doesn’t have the transmission capacity to use the total capacity,” Thinh said, adding that there should be a roadmap for wind power development in line with the transmission grid development pace.

Ha Dang Son, director of the Center for Energy Research and Green Growth, said that 12,000 MW is a big capacity compared with the total electricity sources of the nation. He questions how the state would arrange capital for electricity transmission projects if these projects are still not open to private investors.

Son said that in other countries, renewable power sources are developed to serve demand on the spot.

In Vietnam, power plants are built in localities where there are favorable conditions in climate and land, not necessarily high demand. Renewable power projects aren't built in the localities that consume a lot of electricity.

“If Vietnam cannot develop the transmission grid effectively, the value of wind power projects will be wasted,” he warned.

Linh Ha 

Thai firm buys two wind power farms in Vietnam

Thai firm buys two wind power farms in Vietnam

The move aims to take advantage of low interest rates to build projects with a quick return on investment.

Vietnam’s wind power industry still not prospering

Vietnam’s wind power industry still not prospering

Vietnam could become an emerging wind power market if it removes existing barriers to its progress, experts have said.

 
 

Other News

.
No Tokyo, but flame still burns brightly in athletes’ dreams
No Tokyo, but flame still burns brightly in athletes’ dreams
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

The Olympic Games, one of the most-anticipated sporting events on the planet, was originally scheduled to start later this month in Tokyo but was postponed to July 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: Russian spies target Covid-19 vaccine research
Coronavirus: Russian spies target Covid-19 vaccine research
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

Russian spies are targeting organisations trying to develop a coronavirus vaccine in the UK, US and Canada, security services have warned.

Twitter hack: FBI investigates major attack
Twitter hack: FBI investigates major attack
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

Hackers managed to hijack official accounts of high-profile US figures in an apparent Bitcoin scam.

A gaur killed at Cat Tien National Park
A gaur killed at Cat Tien National Park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/07/2020 

Cat Tien National Park Management and police in Dong Nai province, southern Vietnam, are hunting for four poachers suspected of killing a gaur, a rare and precious species of animals in Vietnam.

‘Make in Vietnam’ Vsmart Aris 5G mobile phone in international press
‘Make in Vietnam’ Vsmart Aris 5G mobile phone in international press
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/07/2020 

News about the launch of Vsmart Aris 5G smartphone made in Vietnam by VinSmart has appeared in Forbes, The New York Times, Reuters and The Star.

Endangered sea turtle returns to the sea after rescue
Endangered sea turtle returns to the sea after rescue
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/07/2020 

The Cham Island’s Marine Protected Area (MPA) management board has released a female Olive Ridley sea turtle (Lepidochelys Olivacea) – an endangered species – after five months of care at the Da Nang-based SaSa Marine animal rescue team.

Hanoi faces rubbish pile-up following compensation dispute
Hanoi faces rubbish pile-up following compensation dispute
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/07/2020 

Rubbish has piled up on Hanoi streets after local people living near a local dumping site gathered to block trucks from entering the waste treatment complex.

Crowd blocks way to Nam Son landfill for land clearance and compensation
Crowd blocks way to Nam Son landfill for land clearance and compensation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/07/2020 

A crowd of 15-20 people in two communes of Nam Son and Hong Ki in Hanoi’s Soc Son District on Monday night made makeshift tents, blocking the way to the Nam Son Waste Treatment Complex or Nam Son dumping ground.

Smart City Asia 2020 slated for September 3-5
Smart City Asia 2020 slated for September 3-5
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/07/2020 

The 2020 edition of the international forum and exhibition Smart City Asia will take place in HCM City from September 3 to 5, heard a press conference held by the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) in Hanoi on July 14.

Vietnamese scientists make potential cancer breakthrough
Vietnamese scientists make potential cancer breakthrough
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/07/2020 

Scientists of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) have succeeded in synthesising platinum complexes which have cytotoxicity on cancer cells and have the potential for treating cancer.

UNESCO launches programme seeking innovative ideas for ocean without plastic in Vietnam
UNESCO launches programme seeking innovative ideas for ocean without plastic in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/07/2020 

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in cooperation with the Cu Lao Cham - Hoi An World Biosphere Reserve officially launched in Hanoi on July 14 a call for Youth Innovative Ideas for an Ocean without Plastic.

‘Queen of primates’ through the lens
‘Queen of primates’ through the lens
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/07/2020 

The red-shanked douc langurs, recognized as ‘queen’ of the primate species, have always been the inexhaustible inspiration of photography and wildlife lovers.

Keeping Phu Quoc Island clean and safe
Keeping Phu Quoc Island clean and safe
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

Phu Quoc Island has a deserved reputation for its pristine beaches and stunning landscapes, but pollution is starting to have a negative impact on its sustainable development.

Ministry to conduct a large-scale inspection on junk SIM cards
Ministry to conduct a large-scale inspection on junk SIM cards
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has said it plans to deal with telecom waste and continue large-scale inspections of junk SIM cards.

Vietnam to commercialise 5G in October
Vietnam to commercialise 5G in October
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

Vietnam will commercialise 5G network in October using entirely domestically produced equipment, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

HCM City's many flood-prevention programs still not solving problems
HCM City's many flood-prevention programs still not solving problems
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/07/2020 

Tens of trillions of dong have been spent to develop the flood control system on HCM City, but the situation appears to be getting worse.

HCM City takes steps to reduce vehicle emissions
HCM City takes steps to reduce vehicle emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City is carrying out multiple methods and programmes to reduce air pollution and CO2 emissions in its aim to create a "clean, green and beautiful" city.

Six-man squad protects animals in Son Tra Peninsula
Six-man squad protects animals in Son Tra Peninsula
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

Son Tra Nature Reserve is known as the “green lung” of Da Nang City with a diverse eco-system and thousands of flora and fauna species.

Will the sand in the Red River be depleted in 100 years?
Will the sand in the Red River be depleted in 100 years?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

Ninety percent of sediment is trapped in Chinese and Vietnamese reservoirs, which will lead to erosion, according to Mai Van Bieu, an underground-work expert.

Binh Duong fines 87 units for environment violations in first half
Binh Duong fines 87 units for environment violations in first half
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/07/2020 

Eighty-seven facilities were fined for environmental violations in southern Bình Dương Province in the first half of 2020, according to local Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 