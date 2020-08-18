Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/08/2020 15:16:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Information and Communications Ministry sets eight key programs for the new period

19/08/2020    15:12 GMT+7

“The ICT industry can create a pair of wings for the country to fly. One wing is digital technology and the other is communication," Information and Communications Minister Nguyen Manh Hung said.

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) introduced eight core programs for the 2020-2025 period and reviewed results achieved by the information and communications (ICT) sector in the past five years at the 5th Congress of the Ministry’s Party Committee held in Hanoi on August 18.

Tám chương trình trọng tâm của ngành TT&TT trong giai đoạn mới

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung speaks at the meeting.

During the 2015-2020 period, the Ministry has achieved and exceeded the goals and tasks set out by the Resolution of the 4th Party Congress.

Last year, the total revenue of the whole industry is estimated at nearly $135 billion, an increase of 2.5 times compared to 2015. The sector contributed over $4.3 billion, 1.6 times more than that of 2015, to the State budget.

Some large ICT firms of Vietnam have been known internationally. In the International Telecommunications Union’s (ITU) global cybersecurity index rankings, Vietnam’s position rose sharply from 100 in 2017 to 50 in 2019.

Tám chương trình trọng tâm của ngành TT&TT trong giai đoạn mới

Delegates at the meeting.

New missions

“The ICT industry can create a pair of wings for the country to fly. One wing is digital technology and the other is communication," Minister Hung said.

He said a country that wants to develop and make a breakthrough needs spiritual strength. Development must rely on technology. Digital technology and digital infrastructure play a decisive role in the digital economy, contributing to making Vietnam a prosperous country in 2045, when Vietnam is 100 years old.

The Minister mentioned the eight core programs for the new development period.

First, transforming postage from newsletter delivery into the infrastructure of the physical flow of the digital economy. Building postal infrastructure to ensure the physical flow of the digital economy in addition to the data flow.

Second, transform telecommunications infrastructure into infrastructure of the digital economy; deploy 5G, one smartphone per person, and one fiber-optic internet line for each household; Cloud infrastructure, digital identity platform, technology provision platforms such as: AI, IoT, big data, blockchain, digital transformation platform for industries, etc.

 

Third, turn Vietnam into a cybersecurity powerhouse, with a focus on mastering the ecosystem of cybersecurity products, to ensure Vietnam's prosperity in cyberspace; ensure cyber sovereignty. Vietnamese cyberspace is a new living environment, so it must be clean and healthy.

Fourth, transform from e-government to digital government; all Government activities to be performed on a digital environment; create many useful services for the people; more interaction between the people with the government.

Fifth, transform from outsourcing to product development. The program “Make in Vietnam”, with the focus on research and manufacture of 5G, IoT equipment, platforms for national digital transformation. Instead of processing and assembling, Vietnamese businesses will focus on making products.

Sixth, develop digital technology enterprises, from 50,000 to 100,000 businesses, including those that own core technologies, both product development firms and innovative startups.

Seventh, the media must protect the national sovereignty of information, reflect honestly the main flow of Vietnamese society, create social consensus, social trust, spread positive energy, contribute to creating stability for national development, arousing aspirations for a strong and prosperous Vietnam, contributing to creating spiritual strength for Vietnam to thrive.

Eighth, transmit from IT applications to digital transformation; lead and promote national digital transformation. Digital transformation is a revolution of the whole nation, the whole people. Digital transformation must go hand in hand with the protection of digital sovereignty.

Minister Hung emphasized that these eight programs are the new new mission of the ICT industry to the country.

Huong Quynh

Vietnam aims to be among top 30 countries for Global Cybersecurity Index

Vietnam aims to be among top 30 countries for Global Cybersecurity Index

By 2030 Vietnam will be listed as one of the top 30 countries for the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) Global Cybersecurity Index, targeted the national digital transformation program. 

Ministry proposes solutions to raise Vietnam’s e-Government rankings

Ministry proposes solutions to raise Vietnam’s e-Government rankings

In its recent report on the UN’s e-government rankings, the Ministry of Information and Communications has proposed that Prime Minister direct and assign key tasks to ministries, branches and localities to implement a number of solutions

 
 

Other News

.
Food donated to save zoo animals in HCM City
Food donated to save zoo animals in HCM City
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/08/2020 

Saigon Zoo has received tonnes of fruits and vegetables from donors across the country to feed the zoo animals after a recent plea from the managers.

Western sea dyke needs urgent protection
Western sea dyke needs urgent protection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Many sections of the western sea dyke in Ca Mau and Kien Giang provinces in the Mekong Delta have seriously eroded and could collapse at any time if prompt protective measures are not taken.

Vietnam takes the lead in ASEAN’s digital evolution
Vietnam takes the lead in ASEAN’s digital evolution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

With its great potential in IT, Vietnam as ASEAN chair has been making efforts together with other member states in boosting the application of high technologies to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which is sweeping regionwide.

Vietnam aims to be among top 30 countries for Global Cybersecurity Index
Vietnam aims to be among top 30 countries for Global Cybersecurity Index
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/08/2020 

By 2030 Vietnam will be listed as one of the top 30 countries for the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) Global Cybersecurity Index, targeted the national digital transformation program. 

Digital transformation still cannot reach SMEs
Digital transformation still cannot reach SMEs
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/08/2020 

Covid-19 has given a strong push to the digital transformation process in the last half of the year. However, this remains out of reach of small and medium sized enterprises.

5G network testing licences for Viettel, VNPT and MobiFone extended
5G network testing licences for Viettel, VNPT and MobiFone extended
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/08/2020 

The Telecommunications Department said that the Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Group’s (VNPT) license to test the 5G technology has expired and it has asked for extension. 

Vietnam warned of failing to implement domestic solid waste treatment plan
Vietnam warned of failing to implement domestic solid waste treatment plan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/08/2020 

The slow development of a waste collection, transport and treatment system in Vietnam is caused mostly by limited financial resources.

Ninh Thuan faces water security problems
Ninh Thuan faces water security problems
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/08/2020 

Ninh Thuan is the driest province in the country. Severe droughts have been affecting the locality over many years, causing serious damage to agricultural production.

Bluezone helps saves resources to fight against Covid-19
Bluezone helps saves resources to fight against Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/08/2020 

If this app is deployed on a large scale enough, Bluezone will help save huge social resources and cost to fight Covid-19 epidemic in Vietnam, as well as help the economy resume operation under the new normal state.

Vietnam on track to make Covid-19 vaccine
Vietnam on track to make Covid-19 vaccine
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/08/2020 

Vietnam is one of 42 countries capable of producing a Covid-19 vaccine.

Ben Tre province repairs eroded riverbank section
Ben Tre province repairs eroded riverbank section
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/08/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is restoring a section along the banks of Ba Lai river that eroded when a temporary dam was removed along the banks.

Ministry proposes solutions to raise Vietnam’s e-Government rankings
Ministry proposes solutions to raise Vietnam’s e-Government rankings
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/08/2020 

In its recent report on the UN’s e-government rankings, the Ministry of Information and Communications has proposed that Prime Minister direct and assign key tasks to ministries, branches and localities to implement a number of solutions

Make-in-Vietnam blockchain platform debuts to assist digital transformation
Make-in-Vietnam blockchain platform debuts to assist digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications, on August 13, held a ceremony to debut the akaChain blockchain platform, as part of a programme introducing “Make in Vietnam” digital platforms.

Emergency declared as landslides occur in Hanoi
Emergency declared as landslides occur in Hanoi
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/08/2020 

The Hanoi People’s Committee has announced an emergency situation as landslides have occurred along rivers in the capital city.

Revised environmental protection highlights recycling: National Assembly
Revised environmental protection highlights recycling: National Assembly
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/08/2020 

The principle of “considering waste as a resource” mentioned in the environmental protection bill introduced in the National Assembly’s meeting in April has been clarified, emphasising recycling and reusing.

Vietnamese youth raise voices for a clean environment
Vietnamese youth raise voices for a clean environment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/08/2020 

The International Youth Day celebration with the theme “Vietnam we want in 2030: Youth act for clean environment” was held on Wednesday in Hanoi by the United Nations (UN) in Vietnam and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.

More regulations for developing green cities and climate-resilient urban areas in Vietnam
More regulations for developing green cities and climate-resilient urban areas in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/08/2020 

Vietnam expects to have more regulations on investment and managing green cities and climate-resilient urban areas as the Ministry of Construct is compiling a draft decree on the issue.

Banks step up disbursement of capital for green projects
Banks step up disbursement of capital for green projects
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/08/2020 

The proportion of green credit in total outstanding loans has increased from 1.5 percent to 4.1 percent, according to GIZ.

Indigenous Australians 'farmed bananas 2,000 years ago'
Indigenous Australians 'farmed bananas 2,000 years ago'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/08/2020 

Archaeologists say they have found ancient banana farms once managed by Australia's Indigenous peoples.

Mobilising community resources for climate change actions one of VN's priorities
Mobilising community resources for climate change actions one of VN's priorities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/08/2020 

Head of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment's Climate Change Department Tang The Cuong talks about the national plan on climate change adaptation for 2021-30, with a vision towards 2050.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 