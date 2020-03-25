Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/04/2020 12:25:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Is Vietnam becoming more and more addicted to coal?

 
 
12/04/2020    11:19 GMT+7

While the world is fleeing from coal, Vietnam is becoming increasingly addicted to coal, according to Nguyen Dang Anh Thi, an energy and enviornment expert.

In December 2019, Standard Chartered announced the withdrawal from the funding of two coal-fired thermopower projects – Vung Ang 2 (1,200 MW) and Vinh Tan 3 (1,980 MW).

Is Vietnam becoming more and more addicted to coal?



More and more coal-fired thermopower projects in Vietnam have been turned down by large financial institutions.

Four years ago, Bac Lieu province rejected the Cai Cung coal-fired power project and replaced it with a gas-fired project. One month ago, the province approved the $4 billion Bac Lieu LNG-fired power project with the capacity of 3,200 MW to Delta Offshore Energy.

Long An province has also been consistent in shifting from developing coal-fired power projects into gas-fired projects. It has been saying ‘no’ to coal-fired thermopower over the last two years.

The pollution at Vinh Tan, Duyen Hai and Quang Ninh coal-fired power plants can provide an argument to advocate the views of Bac Lieu and Long An local authorities.

The pollution at Vinh Tan, Duyen Hai and Quang Ninh coal-fired power plants can provide an argument to advocate the views of Bac Lieu and Long An local authorities.

 


Thi, in his article on Thoi Bao Kinh Te Sai Gon, cited the forecast by IEA as reporting that the global gas demand would increase by 50 percent in 2014-2040, much more rapidly than other kinds of fuel and twice as much as oil demand.

IEA predicted that Asia would be the major driving force for the growth in natural gas demand in the future, with an average growth rate of 3-4.3 percent per annum. Of this, China and India alone make up 30 percent.

Meanwhile, Thi commented that Vietnam is going contrary to the rest of the world.

Gas-fired power had its golden days which lasted 15 years, from 1999 to 2014. At its highest peak, in 2009, gas-fired power output was three times higher than coal-fired power.

However, with the sixth national power development plan (2007), the seventh (2011) and the revised seventh (2016), coal-fired power became the mainstay.

In 2015, coal-fired power output began surpassing gas-fired power output and has has been maintaining an annual 13 percent growth rate.

“While the world is fleeing from coal-fired power, Vietnam has become more addicted to coal,” Thi commented.

“If Vietnam doesn’t change its view, it will have face immeasurable risks in environmental security and national energy security,” he warned.

The expert believes that Vietnam needs to develop gas-fired power instead of coal power, especially when the former has lower investment rate.

In Asia, the investment rate for gas-fired power is $0.757 million per MW, while it is $1.295 million for supercritical-technology coal-fired power. The figures are $0.81 million and $1.576 million, respectively, in Vietnam.

In general, the investment rate in coal-fired power is 1.8 times higher than in gas-fired power.

Thanh Mai

Will the Mekong Delta have fewer coal-fired power plants?

Will the Mekong Delta have fewer coal-fired power plants?

Ecology expert Nguyen Huu Thien has warned about a series of problems that coal-fired power plants may cause to the Mekong Delta, especially the impact on the ecosystem.

Social organizations propose to stop licensing new coal-fired thermopower projects

Social organizations propose to stop licensing new coal-fired thermopower projects

Since the government is pursuing a consistent policy not to sacrifice the environment for economic development, coal-fired thermopower projects will no longer be developed.

 
 

Other News

.
VIBOT-1a robots can replace 3-5 medical workers
VIBOT-1a robots can replace 3-5 medical workers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

If the robot is put into operation in a large scale, it will undertake a lot of work which is being done by medical workers

Coronavirus: Great apes on lockdown over threat of disease
Coronavirus: Great apes on lockdown over threat of disease
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

Fears are growing that gorillas, orangutans and others apes could contract the virus.

VN diversifies investments in special-use forests
VN diversifies investments in special-use forests
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17 giờ trước 

The government of Vietnam has been trying to diversify investments in special-use forests (SUF) in order to improve financial flows for forest management, protection and conservation activities.

Air pollution improves in Hanoi as people stay at home, practice social distancing
Air pollution improves in Hanoi as people stay at home, practice social distancing
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

The social distancing policy has minimized emission activities, improving the air quality in Hanoi. However, the activities in the neighborhoods and surrounding provinces still show certain effects on air quality.

9,000 hectares of forest land stolen in Gia Lai in three years
9,000 hectares of forest land stolen in Gia Lai in three years
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

Over 9.4 thousand hectares of forest land in the central highlands province of Gia Lai had been encroached between three years from 2016 to November 2019 according to local inspectors.

Coronavirus: Apple and Google team up to contact trace Covid-19
Coronavirus: Apple and Google team up to contact trace Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

The two companies plan to add contact tracing to their operating systems so no extra apps are needed.

Herd of elephants spotted in Quang Nam forest
Herd of elephants spotted in Quang Nam forest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

A herd of eight elephants have been seen in the central province of Quang Nam.

Robots deployed in high-risk infection areas to combat COVID-19
Robots deployed in high-risk infection areas to combat COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

The Ministry of Science and Technology’s Military Medical Academy has successfully manufactured a robot that can support healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients. 

Coronavirus: Teachers in Singapore stop using Zoom after 'lewd' incidents
Coronavirus: Teachers in Singapore stop using Zoom after 'lewd' incidents
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

A secondary school home-based geography lesson in Singapore was hijacked by two men.

90% of respondents surveyed in Vietnam support closure of illegal wildlife market
90% of respondents surveyed in Vietnam support closure of illegal wildlife market
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

According to new research for the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), over 90% of respondents surveyed in Vietnam support government-led closure of illegal and unregulated wildlife markets.

Seawater filtering, water transfer will not save the Mekong Delta: expert
Seawater filtering, water transfer will not save the Mekong Delta: expert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

If the local population continues to grow uncontrollably, all measures to be applied, from seawater filtering to water transfer from the east to the west, will become useless, experts say.

Dong Nai uses drones to patrol forests
Dong Nai uses drones to patrol forests
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

Forest rangers in the southern province of Dong Nai no longer have to walk far to patrol forests thanks to the help of drones.

Covid-19 forces Vietnam’s businesses to speed up digital transformation
Covid-19 forces Vietnam’s businesses to speed up digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

It may take businesses only several months to carry out digital transformation and process standardization instead of several years as once thought because of the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

Air and noise pollution problems persist in north VN
Air and noise pollution problems persist in north VN
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

The Department of Environment has announced six locations facing serious pollution in the north.

Son La Province tries to curb illegal sand mining on Da River
Son La Province tries to curb illegal sand mining on Da River
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

Illegal sand mining on the Da River in the northern mountainous province of Son La has become more and more serious in recent years.

Rare primate returned to nature in Tuyen Quang
Rare primate returned to nature in Tuyen Quang
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/04/2020 

A rare primate was released in Phieng Bung Natural Reserve in Nang Kha Commune, Na Hang District of the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on Tuesday.

Strict patrol set for protection of endangered langurs from COVID-19
Strict patrol set for protection of endangered langurs from COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/04/2020 

Strict protection and limited human contact, as well as constant patrols, have remained in place for the protection of a herd of gray-shanked douc langurs (pygathrix cinerea) living in Dong Co village, Quang Nam province.

Kon Tum's river depleted as hydropower plants store water
Kon Tum's river depleted as hydropower plants store water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/04/2020 

Hundreds of hectares of crops are withering as Dak Snghe River in Kon Ray district in Kon Tum province is being blocked by two hydropower plants.

Hanoi air quality improves in March thanks to COVID-19
Hanoi air quality improves in March thanks to COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/04/2020 

Hanoi’s air quality improved significantly in March following the drastic reduction of traffic and suspension of construction due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) reported on Tuesday. 

Vietnamese startup creates blockchain-based game with highest revenue in world
Vietnamese startup creates blockchain-based game with highest revenue in world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/04/2020 

The Axie Infinity game was made with blockchain technology with a high security level. It generates the highest revenue of any blockchain game in the world.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 