Technology changes VN healthcare services

13/04/2020    14:00 GMT+7

The technology of a Vietnamese startup is helping hundreds of thousands of people to
have access to online medical examinations with doctors via video calls.

VOV BacSi24, developed on the Video Call platform of Stringee, which allows medical consultancy right at home, has been used by many people.

Vu Quang of VOV BacSi24 said the number of calls with requests for online examination through VOV BacSi24 has increased many times compared with the days before the Covid-19 outbreak.

Most of the users are families with small children and older people, or those with underlying conditions. Many people use the service for inquiries about how to protect themselves.

Making its debut in September 2017, VOV BacSi24 is developed by the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) on Stringee’s Video Call API platform.

Users with a smartphone with an internet connection can contact the service for an online examination with specialists and experienced doctors through video calls from anywhere.

By talking with patients and analyzing images, doctors give clinical advice to patients. 

More than 98 percent of patients are satisfied with the app, according to VOV.

 


In an effort to help businesses quickly add Video Call feature into mobile app or web, Stringee, the communication programming platform, which won second prize of Nhan Tai Dat Viet (Viet Talents) Award in 2018, has provided a toolkit integrating video calls within two hours.

Analysts noted that more distant healthcare services have been launched on the market in recent years and have become more popular because of Covid-19.

Nguyen Thanh Phan, 31, CEO of a technology firm specializing in healthcare technology products, said tech services also make it easier to provide healthcare to prevent disease, and manage chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

As patients’ healthcare indexes are updated and stored in electronic records, nutrition experts and doctors can give advice on diet and treatment regimens.

Analysts have predicted a boom of healthcare technology startups. Doctor Bear, developed and run by Vietnamese, which is expected to come out soon, is one of the models.

People can also download many apps to their smartphones, namely eDoctor, Bookcarer, Dr. Oh and YouMed to book online examination and health consultancy services.

Nguyen Thanh Danh, a consultancy expert, said the distant medical service model in Vietnam now has great opportunities to develop, including the country's strong startup movement and people’s increased demand for healthcare services.

Le Ha 

