The rush for renewable energy

01/07/2020 08:10:04 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
01/07/2020    08:00 GMT+7

Investment of billions of dollars into renewable energy has been a frequent topic of discussion at recent shareholders’ meetings of power companies.

A survey by Grant Thornton found that renewable energy has emerged as one of the priority investment fields in 2019, ranking third after finance technology and education (it ranked 10th in 2018).

Analysts commented that in the past the renewable energy sector mostly caught the attention of foreign funds and enterprises, but now attracts Vietnamese investors as well.

Bamboo Capital (BCG) is believed to be the new player with the biggest ambition in the market as it has poured billions of dollars into the sector over the last two years. The total investment capital BCG plans to inject into 10 renewable energy projects through its subsidiary – BCG Energy – has reached VND30 trillion.

In the last two years, BCG planned to invest VND15 trillion in six projects in Long An and VND9 trillion in three projects in Ben Tre.

 


Most recently, Vietnam Renewable Energy JSC, belonging to BCG Energy, started the 330 MW Phu My solar power plant in Binh Dinh with the investment capital of VND6.2 trillion.

BCG Energy was established in 2017, but it is considered influential in the energy market thanks to its high spending
on a series of power projects.

According to Pham Minh Tuan, CEO of BCG Energy, Vietnam will face a serious electricity shortage because the growth rate of electricity consumption is higher than the growth rate of new supply sources.

It is estimated that Vietnam will lack 20 billion kWh this year and the figure may double in 2025.

A senior executive of the Refrigeration Engineering Enterprise (REE) also said that investing in the renewable energy sector will be an important plan of the company in 2020.

REE is implementing a wind power project. It is selecting contractors, while the construction is scheduled to start I August and be completed by the end of 2021. It is also planning to run a rooftop solar power project.

Meanwhile, Thien Tan Group has revealed a plan to develop a $2 billion solar power complex in Ninh Thuan province.

The business began investing in renewable energy when it announced the VND1.4 trillion Thien Tan Solar Ninh Thuan in 2017 which has the capacity of 50 MW. The project was completed and began providing to the national grid in March 2020.

Thien Tan Solar Ninh Thuan is the first phase of the super-project, with the capacity of 1,000 MW and covering an area of 1,400 hectares, in the province. The second phase will be implemented when the investor gets approval from the local authorities.

Chi Mai

The 45-MW Phuoc Ninh solar power plant was officially inaugurated in Thuan Nam district in south-central Ninh Thuan province on June 22.

An energy strategy that focuses on renewables, natural gas, energy efficiency and battery storage will attract private sector investment, the Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) said in a report.

 
 


SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12 giờ trước 

Koalas will be extinct in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) by 2050 unless there is urgent action, an inquiry has found.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Patroling the most remote part of Pu Mat National Park to stop illegal hunting of animals and illegal logging is a tough job, but the dedicated members of the local forest task force are up to the challenge.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15 giờ trước 

The Indian government says it has banned 59 apps with links to China on national security grounds.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

As Ford, Adidas, Microsoft and HP pause ads on the social network, should Facebook be worried?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17 giờ trước 

The new strain, scientists say, is carried by pigs but can infect humans and requires close monitoring.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

The integrated circuit (IC) industry of HCM City has witnessed much development since 2017 thanks to a series of successful products that were able to attract attention of leading experts in the field. 

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

Nguyen Tu Quang, CEO of Bach Khoa Corporation (BKAV), the manufacturer of BPhone, said BPhone is being attacked by ‘people who receive money from foreign brands’.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

HCMC People’s Committee has just organized a meeting about strategy planning for the national Artificial Intelligence (AI) development and preparation tasks for the upcoming Vietnam AI Festival 2020. 

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/06/2020 

Cyber security corporation Bkav yesterday released a warning about spyware VN84App that is currently aiming at Vietnamese mobile users. 

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/06/2020 

The near-shore coral reefs in Quang Ngai Province are being damaged by careless tourists.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/06/2020 

Qualcomm Vietnam Company Limited has launched a new research and development (R&D) facility in Hanoi.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/06/2020 

Nguyen Toan Thang, director-general of the HCM City Department of Natural Resources and Environment, speaks on the plan to turn HCM City into a green, clean and beautiful city.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/06/2020 

A meeting was held in Hanoi on June 26 to review the project on support for preparing the readiness to carry out the international framework “Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation” (REDD+) in Vietnam Phase 2 (FCPF-2).

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/06/2020 

Le Thi Trang, 34, deputy director of GreenViet, has been honored as one of 10 “Hotspot Heroes” by the Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund (CEPF).

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/06/2020 

Samples taken from animals in the wild destined for human consumption contain a high proportion of coronavirus, a new study has revealed.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/06/2020 

Many inventions created by scientists and research institutes cannot be applied in real life even though businesses need new technologies.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/06/2020 

Tech experts of the 10 ASEAN member countries and Japan on Thursday joined an annual cyber-attack drill hosted by the Vietnam Computer Emergency Response Team (VNCERT/CC).

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/06/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee’s contest for solutions and products in artificial intelligence (AI) applications is open to entries until August 5.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/06/2020 

Air quality in HCM City worsened once again on the morning of June 26 with the air quality index (AQI) rising to 161, a level which is considered to be harmful to people’s health, following an evaluation of monitoring application AirVisual.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/06/2020 

Many inventions created by scientists and research institutes cannot be applied in real life even though businesses need new technologies.

