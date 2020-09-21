Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tik Tok’s fall brings opportunities to Vietnam’s startups

22/09/2020    14:00 GMT+7

Tik Tok has been denounced of sending information about American citizens to China. However, it continues to deny the allegations.

As Tik Tok takes the knock, YouTube and Facebook are attempting to gobble up the ‘piece of cake’ Tik Tok will leave in large markets such as India and the US. But what about Vietnam’s technology firms?

After refusing Microsoft, ByteDance, the holding company of Tik Tok, decided to negotiate with Oracle in an effort to avoid being thrown out of the US.

Technology giants such as YouTube and Facebook have quickly reacted to Tik Tok’s fall. Facebook put Instagram Reels into trial in the US last month, while YouTube introduced Shorts some days ago in India, and both Reels and Shorts have features similar to Tik Tok.

In Vietnam, VNG Corporation quickly reacted by claiming damages against Tik Tok, asking it to pay VND221 billion for Tik Tok’s music copyright infringement. The lawsuit was filed with the HCM City People's Court in mid-August.

Vietnamese technology firms, however, have not launched products to compete with Tik Tok, mostly because Tik Tok has 10 million users in Vietnam. However, the major reason is that Vietnam’s startups have been inferior to Tik Tok in the home market for a long time.

Umbala and Muvik are two examples. One of the two Vietnamese platforms successfully called for capital at Shark Tank Vietnam 2018, and the other, though obtaining millions of users, was still crushed by the Chinese Tik Tok platform with its powerful finance resources.

 

In theory, there are opportunities for Vietnam’s apps to make a jump in the market in the context of the Tik Tok fall. However, if looking at what YouTube and Facebook are doing, it appears difficult.

The ecosystems created by Vietnam’s technology firms are insufficient. Therefore the appearance of Vietnam’s apps won’t create a boom needed to become a long-term movement.

Gapo (G-Group) and Lotus (VC Corp) are two social networks that attracted high attention at the moment of launching. Gapo announced it had 4 million users as of July 2020, while Lotus has not revealed figures about the number of users.

A startup needs to live long enough on a digital platform before considering commercialization.

Even Mocha (Viettel) and 360Live (VNG), backed by powerful holding companies, have fumbled for an answer to the question, let alone startups, which have to struggle to call for capital. 

Trong Dat

How to protect personal data has been raised by local experts as one of the biggest issues to tackle as digital transformation becomes an increasing priority in Vietnam. 

Do Cong Anh, deputy head of the Authority of Information Technology Application under the Ministry of Information and Communications, talks about the transparency benefits  of the recently launched National Data Portal.

 
 

Other News

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/09/2020 

Approximately 1,100 containers of waste at Cat Lai Port in Ho Chi Minh City will be re-exported after failing to meet Vietnam’s import requirements, the Customs Department of Ho Chi Minh City said on September 18.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/09/2020 

Professor Duong Quang Trung, 41, has been appointed to the position of Research Chairman for the 6G telecommunications network of the UK's Royal Academy of Engineering.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/09/2020 

Territories are subject to different tax rates by Steam, but Vietnam is not included, although this platform has subsidized Vietnamese users since 2017.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Anh Tuan said that his Ministry is about to submit to the PM the National Strategy for Digital Government Development for the period 2021-2025, with a vision to 2030.

FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese ‘digital workers’ are working hard for YouTube's ‘content factory’, creating millions of videos each day.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has launched the “Review and remove malware nationwide in 2020” campaign to enhance the country's network security.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

The Japan-Vietnam Environment Company (JVE) has proposed to upgrade the To Lich River in Hanoi into a park with investment from Japan.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/09/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has launched the “Review and remove malware nationwide in 2020” campaign to enhance the country's network security.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/09/2020 

Hanoians have been exchanging recyclable trash for gifts every Saturday morning at garbage collection points in four inner districts across the city since mid-August.

FEATUREicon  18/09/2020 

Post-forwarding and logistics services obviously need the new Vpostcode system, but other business fields such as electricity, water, gas, telecommunication and security services also need address databases with satellite navigation.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/09/2020 

A pine forest in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has died after being poisoned.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/09/2020 

The Swiss Vietnamese Medical Association (HELVIETMED) announced that three Vietnamese scientists have won the Alexandre Yersin Prize for outstanding medical publications, according to the Swiss Consulate General in HCM City.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/09/2020 

Preventing unlicensed games from crossing the border to Vietnamese gamers has been an ongoing headache for management agencies.

FEATUREicon  17/09/2020 

Video clips with unhealthy content and ‘trash videos’ are rampant on the internet. But YouTube still has not set tight control over the toxic clips because it can ‘get more than it can lose’, according to observers.

FEATUREicon  16/09/2020 

YouTubers try every possible way to boost view counts, including posting clips with 'unhealthy' content, as they hope they can get big earnings from YouTube.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/09/2020 

The product works thanks to the sunlight convergence mechanism.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/09/2020 

Because of Covid-19, iPhone 12 won’t arrive on the same day as the international launch, as it has in previous years, dealers say.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/09/2020 

The development of children born from a "freeze-only" transfer is similar to and even better than those born from a "fresh embryo" transfer, 

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/09/2020 

Whilst Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be considered a new yet promising concept in the nation, AI has been included in the list of high technologies that need to be prioritised for further development since 2014.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/09/2020 

The search engine's share giant dropped by nearly 4.8 percentage points in August 2020 year-on-year.

